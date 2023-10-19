Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Astros vs Rangers live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Astros vs Rangers live, as well as the latest information from Globe Life Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers live?
The Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers game will be televised on FS1.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: MLB TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Astros vs Rangers?
This is the start time for the Astros vs Rangers game on October 18, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:03 hrs. -
Bolivia: 20:03 hrs. -
Brazil: 21:03 hrs. -
Chile: 20:03 hrs. -
Colombia: 19:03 hrs. -
Ecuador: 19:03 hrs. -
Spain: 2:03 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:03 hrs. -
Paraguay: 20:03 hrs. -
Peru: 19:03 hrs. -
Uruguay: 21:03 hrs. -
Starting Pitcher- Rangers
Max Scherzer- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 13-6 record with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, September 12, against Toronto, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Cristian Javier- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-5 record with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 31 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, October 10, against Twins, he pitched 5 innings, allowed 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 walks and 9 strikeouts.
Scherzer to clinch the series
The veteran Rangers pitcher, was included for this series by Bruce Bochy. This he commented in the press conference prior. "Since I was able to play catch again a week after the injury, it was a good sign," he said. The longer you go without throwing a ball, the longer it takes to get better. I was able to get back to baseball pretty quickly."
Astros seek two wins in Texas
The Astros have no tomorrow, they must start winning if they don't want to give up their chances of repeating titles. The big problem for the Houston Astros has been their starting pitching, which has failed in the first two games.
The team led by Dusty Baker needs two wins in Arlington to take the series back to Houston.
Texas undefeated in postseason
The Texas Rangers have made the series 2-0 as visitors, and have a 7-0 record in the postseason, including a 6-0 mark as visitors.
Bruce Bochy's team is very solid and will try to close out this series at home.
The match will be played at Globe Life Field
The Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers game will be played at Globe Life Field, located in the city of Arlington, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 40,300 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.