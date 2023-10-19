Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
What time is Astros vs Rangers?

Starting Pitcher- Rangers

Max Scherzer- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 13-6 record with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, September 12, against Toronto, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Astros

Cristian Javier- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-5 record with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 31 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, October 10, against Twins, he pitched 5 innings, allowed 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 walks and 9 strikeouts.
Scherzer to clinch the series

The veteran Rangers pitcher, was included for this series by Bruce Bochy. This he commented in the press conference prior. "Since I was able to play catch again a week after the injury, it was a good sign," he said. The longer you go without throwing a ball, the longer it takes to get better. I was able to get back to baseball pretty quickly."
Astros seek two wins in Texas

The Astros have no tomorrow, they must start winning if they don't want to give up their chances of repeating titles. The big problem for the Houston Astros has been their starting pitching, which has failed in the first two games. 
The team led by Dusty Baker needs two wins in Arlington to take the series back to Houston.
Texas undefeated in postseason

The Texas Rangers have made the series 2-0 as visitors, and have a 7-0 record in the postseason, including a 6-0 mark as visitors. 

Bruce Bochy's team is very solid and will try to close out this series at home.

The match will be played at Globe Life Field

The Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers game will be played at Globe Life Field, located in the city of Arlington, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 40,300 spectators.
