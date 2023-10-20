Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Astros vs Rangers live, as well as the latest information from Globe Life Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers live?
The Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers game will be televised on FS1.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: MLB TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Astros vs Rangers?
This is the start time for the Astros vs Rangers game on October 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:03 hrs. -
Bolivia: 20:03 hrs. -
Brazil: 21:03 hrs. -
Chile: 20:03 hrs. -
Colombia: 19:03 hrs. -
Ecuador: 19:03 hrs. -
Spain: 2:03 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:03 hrs. -
Paraguay: 20:03 hrs. -
Peru: 19:03 hrs. -
Uruguay: 21:03 hrs. -
Duel of openers in game 4?
Both managers waited until the conclusion of Game 3 to designate their starters for Game 4. For the Astros, Jose Urquidy is unofficially being considered, while Bruce Bochy has not revealed his cards so early, it is likely that he will use a pitcher for a maximum of three innings.
Houston, with Tucker, Bregman and Dubon among the finalists for the Gold Glove
Houston will also have representatives in the finalists for the gold glove, Kyle Tucker as right fielder, Alex Bregman as third baseman and Mauricio Dubón as second baseman and utility are the players who aspire to the award that distinguishes the best fielders by position.
Texas with its 5 gold glove candidates
The Rangers have 5 candidates for this season's gold glove award, Nathaniel Lowe as first baseman, Marcus Semien as second baseman, Corey Seager as shortstop, Adolis Garcia as right fielder and Jonah Heim as catcher, are the Texas finalists for this valuable award.
Astros clinch game 5
The reigning champions are still in the fight, a good victory in game 3 leaves them alive, now they must look for one more win as visitors, to take the series at home.
Dusty Baker's team relies on Jose Urquidy and Justin Verlander to try to take the series to Houston.
Rangers lose undefeated, but look to make series 3-1
The Rangers lost game 3, and incidentally the undefeated in this postseason, the key pitching for Bruce Bochy was not fine in this game and paid for each error with runs in favor of the Astros, yet they have two more games at home to settle the series.
The game will be played at the Globe Life Field
The Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers game will be played at Globe Life Field, located in the city of Arlington, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 40,300 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.