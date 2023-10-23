Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
MLB

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:12 PMa minute ago

1|Top

With four pitches, Framber Valdez gives the first pass to Marcus Semien.
8:06 PM7 minutes ago

Game Start

Playball!

Starts Rangers vs Astros

8:01 PM12 minutes ago

TEXAS vs HOUSTON

All set, the Astros' ninth team takes the field for the start of Game 6 of the ALCS.

 

 

 

7:57 PM15 minutes ago

Invited for the first pitch

 

Sheryl Swoopes, 4-time WNBA champion and 3-time Olympic gold medalist in 3x3 basketball, will be in charge of the first pitch of the night.

 

 

7:41 PM31 minutes ago

Texas Rangers Lineup

7:40 PM32 minutes ago

Houston Astros Lineup

7:33 PM40 minutes ago

Rangers warm-up

 

Images of the Rangers warm-up.

 

 

7:30 PM42 minutes ago

Astros Warm-up

 

The Houston Astros take to the diamond for pre-competitive work.

 

 

7:25 PMan hour ago

Arrival from Texas

 

The Rangers are ready to face the sixth episode of the American finals.

 

 

7:16 PMan hour ago

Arrival from Houston

 

The local ninth is already at Minute Maid Park:

 

 

7:12 PMan hour ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Rangers and Astros.

Game 6 of the ALCS, Dusty Baker's team, with a victory, would get their pass to the Fall Classic, while the Rangers are reluctant to die and will want to send the game to Game 7.

7:02 PMan hour ago

Follow here Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Live Score

Will there be game 7 or will we know who will be the first ninth in the World Series?

Do not miss a detail of the match Rangers vs Atros live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

6:57 PMan hour ago

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [22nd, october, 2023]

USA Time: 20:03 p.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [Fox Sports - NBC Sports - MLB.TV.]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Fox Sports]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:52 PMan hour ago

Who will be the Texas Rangers' starting pitcher?

For his part, Bruce Bochy will take Nathan Eovaldi to the box, the right-handed pitcher was key in Game 2 to extend the lead. He is known to be one of the safest pitchers that the Texas franchise has, as his numbers are extraordinary in postseason, as he has participated in 3 games (19 innings and two thirds) in which he has gotten the win.
6:47 PMan hour ago

Who will be the Houston Astros' starting pitcher?

Prior to the start of Game 5 between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, manager Dusty Baker announced Houston's starting pitcher for the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. 
As speculated, Framber Valdez will take the mound against Texas in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. 
The pitcher from the Dominican Republic has not had an expected performance in these playoffs. In two starts he has worked seven innings, which have given him nine clean runs.
6:42 PM2 hours ago

How are the Texas Rangers coming along?

The Rangers will have to recover from the emotional damage caused by the Game 5 loss in the last inning, although manager Bruce assures that the team will bounce back, as they have weathered worse, from injuries to losing streaks, including the last game of the season where they lost the division title, when they fell to Seattle. 
If they want to stay alive, it is extremely important that both Eovaldi and the offense make good on what they have shown in the first two ALCS games.
6:37 PM2 hours ago

How are the Houston Astros coming along?

After winning all three away games against the Rangers, the Astros return home in search of the victory that will take them to their third consecutive Fall Classic and fifth since 2017.
The Houston ninth surprised at Globe Life Field by getting three wins in a resounding manner and against all odds, they are only one win away from being in the World Series.
6:32 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Minute Maid Park

Home of the Houston Astros, this stadium was inaugurated on March 20, 2000. The surface of the field is of natural grass and allows outdoor play, thanks to its retractable roof, being the first stadium in Major League Baseball to be closed. 
This ballpark has a maximum capacity of 42,000 attendees and is located in downtown Houston, Texas, USA.
It is one of the most emblematic sites of Major League Baseball.

 

6:27 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLB match: Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

A lot of expectations are expected from Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros will be looking to sneak into their third World Series in a row. 

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • MLBMLB