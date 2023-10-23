Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Game Start
Starts Rangers vs Astros
TEXAS vs HOUSTON
Will the @Rangers force Game 7, or will the @Astros punch their ticket to the #WorldSeries?— MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2023
Watch #ALCS Game 6 tonight on @FS1 at 8:03 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/GSWAGJlqpl
Invited for the first pitch
Sheryl Swoopes, 4-time WNBA champion and 3-time Olympic gold medalist in 3x3 basketball, will be in charge of the first pitch of the night.
Basketball royalty in the house 🤘— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2023
3x Olympic Gold Medalist & 4x WNBA Champ Sheryl Swoopes will throw out tonight’s first pitch. pic.twitter.com/co8GIfvuje
Texas Rangers Lineup
Not backing down. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/CAzKqCqBQ4— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 22, 2023
Houston Astros Lineup
Just win.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2023
🕖: 7:03 PM
🏟: Closed
📺: @FS1
📻: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/n1xh2Fz1gD
Rangers warm-up
Images of the Rangers warm-up.
Put it all on the line. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/B4m8eutj45— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 22, 2023
Astros Warm-up
The Houston Astros take to the diamond for pre-competitive work.
The stage is set. pic.twitter.com/n7GGzrPPzE— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2023
Arrival from Texas
The Rangers are ready to face the sixth episode of the American finals.
Arrival from Houston
The local ninth is already at Minute Maid Park:
Sunday squad. pic.twitter.com/NMfToQlahO— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2023
Welcome!
Game 6 of the ALCS, Dusty Baker's team, with a victory, would get their pass to the Fall Classic, while the Rangers are reluctant to die and will want to send the game to Game 7.
Follow here Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Rangers vs Atros live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 20:03 p.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [Fox Sports - NBC Sports - MLB.TV.]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Fox Sports]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Who will be the Texas Rangers' starting pitcher?
Who will be the Houston Astros' starting pitcher?
As speculated, Framber Valdez will take the mound against Texas in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
The pitcher from the Dominican Republic has not had an expected performance in these playoffs. In two starts he has worked seven innings, which have given him nine clean runs.
How are the Texas Rangers coming along?
If they want to stay alive, it is extremely important that both Eovaldi and the offense make good on what they have shown in the first two ALCS games.
How are the Houston Astros coming along?
The Houston ninth surprised at Globe Life Field by getting three wins in a resounding manner and against all odds, they are only one win away from being in the World Series.
The match will be played at the Minute Maid Park
This ballpark has a maximum capacity of 42,000 attendees and is located in downtown Houston, Texas, USA.
It is one of the most emblematic sites of Major League Baseball.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLB match: Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Live Updates!
A lot of expectations are expected from Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros will be looking to sneak into their third World Series in a row.