Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Series Match

In a few moments we will start streaming the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs live on VAVEL, along with the latest information coming from Chase Field. Stay tuned for play-by-play coverage of the game here on VAVEL.
How and where to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs live?
The Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game will be broadcasted on FOX.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fox Sports App.
What time is the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game of the 2023 World Series?
This is the start time for the Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game on November 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Bolivia: 8:03 PM on MLB Network
Brazil: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Chile: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Colombia: 7:03 PM on MLB Network
Ecuador: 7:03 PM on MLB Network
USA (ET): 7:03 PM on MLB Network
Spain: 2:03 AM (November 2) on MLB Network
Mexico: 6:03 PM on MLB Network
Paraguay: 8:03 PM on MLB Network
Peru: 7:03 PM on MLB Network
Uruguay: 9:03 PM on MLB Network
Venezuela: 8:03 PM on MLB Network
Starting Pitcher - D'Backs
Zac Gallen- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 34 games played.
Last start: Friday, October 27, against Texas, he pitched 5.0 innings, allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen opens the game for the D'Backs, on the season he has a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 34 games played.
Last start: Friday, October 27, against Texas, he pitched 5.0 innings, allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 25 games played.
Last start: Friday, October 27, against Arizona, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed 6 hits, 5 runs, 1 walks and 8 strikeouts.
Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi opens the game for the Rangers, on the season he has a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 25 games played.
Last start: Friday, October 27, against Arizona, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed 6 hits, 5 runs, 1 walks and 8 strikeouts.
Arizona has no tomorrow
Arizona has paid dearly for the mistakes of their pitchers, Texas has exploited all their weaknesses, even from the very first game of this series, when Seager tied the game in the ninth, and then won it with a home run in the eleventh by Adolis Garcia.
To win, they have to make adjustments and string together victories in the next three games.
Rangers without Adolis and Scherzer, but with Seager in MVP mode
With the absence of these two players, Corey Seager becomes the leader of this team, and not only has he been sober with his glove, but with the lumber he has given his all, in case Texas wins, Seager would be candidate 1 to win the MVP.
Game 5 of the World Series is played
The World Series arrived in Arizona, a territory where the Rangers have been really dominant, maintaining their undefeated postseason as visitors, and if they win this Wednesday, they would win the World Series championship ring for the first time.
The game will be played at Chase Field.
The Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs game will be played at Chase Field, located in the city of Phoenix, in the state of Arizona, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 48519 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the World Series 2023 match: Texas Rangers vs Arizona D'Backs Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.