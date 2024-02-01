ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Curacao vs Mexico online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Curacao vs Mexico match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Chile: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Peru: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Mexico's last lineup!
These are the Naranjeros players who lined up in the last game: José Cardona, Jason Atondo, Isaac Paredes, Aaron Altherr, Alberth Martínez, Agustín Murillo, César Salazar, Andretty Cordero, Irving López and Zach Matson.
Elkin Alcalá, player to follow!
The right pitcher of the Venados is one of the top figures of the Mazatlán team and has come from being one of the best relievers in both leagues in Mexico, being champion with Pericos de Puebla and runner-up with Venados de Mazatlán. The Pericos star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Manny Barreda is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Mexico arrive?
The representative of Mexico is presented after winning the title of the Mexican Pacific League, the Naranjeros of Hermosillo are the base team that will represent Mexico in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 17th title, the Hermosilla team was reinforced with great players in the league to present an important roster that will seek to lift the Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Naranjeros was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Isaac Paredes, Manny Barreda, Elkin Alcalá, Aaron Alther, Juan Carlos Gamboa, Roberto Valenzuela, Alexis Wilson and Julián stand out. Lion. Mexico is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The goal of the Mexicans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Last Curaçao lineup!
These are the Curacao Suns players who lined up in the last match: R. Windster, D. Seferina, D. Leonora, D. Antonia, M. Martinus, J. Josepha, R. Tomsjansen, D. Ricardo, G. Marlin and A. Rodríguez.
Didi Gregorious, player to watch!
The shortstop for the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna is one of the top figures in Curaçao baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. He arrives after having had a good season in Mexico with the Laguneros where he achieved 11 homeruns and 34 runs finishing runner-up in the Mexican Baseball League. The ex-MLB is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of his next adventure. Without a doubt, the shortstop's connection with Andrelton Simons will be essential for Curacao to meet its objectives.
How does Curacao arrive?
Curacao is participating in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will participate for the second consecutive year and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. Unlike the rest of the competitors, Curacao is not represented by the Curacao Professional Baseball champion team but by a team created specifically for this tournament. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the champions Curacao Suns but also with notable players from the rest of the teams. The Curacao Suns have a squad with great players such as Sharlon Schoop, Andrelton Simmons, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop, Didi Gregorious and Jonathan Martjin. Those from Curacao have a great squad with experience in the MLB and will try to show an improvement compared to last year's Caribbean Series where they finished in seventh place with a record of 2 wins and 5 losses, being above the representative from Cuba. They will have a complicated starting schedule against Mexico and closing against the Dominican Republic, where they do not start as favorites but where a victory could be very surprising.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Curacao vs Mexico match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 3:30 p.m.