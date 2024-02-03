ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Venezuela 4-2 Curacao match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Bottom 9th
Curacao can't and it's all in the game, victory for Venezuela.
Top 9th
Venezuela's last offensive is gone and all that remains is to defend to avoid a possible comeback.
Bottom 8th
Curacao runs out of opportunities and the score remains the same.
Top 8th
Three and outside of Venezuela, the Venezuelans cannot find a way to add more runs.
Bottom 7th
Couple of hits from Curacao but it's not enough to move the score and we're still the same.
Top 7th
Three and nothing for Venezuela, the match has lost pace and the score remains intact.
Bottom 6th
Curacao fails to generate damage and leaves without runs, the game remains the same.
Bottom 6th
Curacao puts players in the first two bases and a tie could come.
Top 6th
Couple of hits from Venezuela but it is not enough to move the score and we remain the same.
Bottom 5th
Three and out of Curacao, the Curacao Suns have not managed to get into a good rhythm and tie the game.
Top 5th
Venezuela's offensive ends without a hit and it will be the rival's turn.
Bottom 4th
The Curacao Suns leave without managing to cut the difference any further.
Top 4th
Venezuela without achieving a hit, leaves and finishes its fourth inning.
Bottom 3rd
The Curacao Suns cannot put up more runs and are still behind on the scoreboard.
Bottom 3rd
RUN! Hendrick Clementina with a triple to make the run and bring Curacao closer.
Get out of here!
Ramón Flores' hit to take it out of the park and put Venezuela in front of the game:
¡Jonrón para Venezuela! 🔥⚾— Televen (@Canal_Televen) February 3, 2024
El batazo del barinés Ramón Flores por el jardín derecho le da la ventaja a Venezuela, con un resultado de 2 carreras por 0 ante Curazao. #BeisbolXTeleven@somosmovilnet_
Conéctate ahora por Televen: https://t.co/yedsoT1rEs pic.twitter.com/Uo76wlfgrK
Top 3rd
The Venezuelans cannot add more points and Curacao manages to take them out.
Top 3rd
RUN! Wilson Ramos with a short ball that allows Wilfredo Tovas to score for Venezuela.
Top 3rd
RUN! Yasiel Puig achieved the pass and Ehire Adrianza managed to score for Venezuela. Bases loaded for the Sharks.
Top 3rd
Men on second and third base, Venezuela comes for more runs to separate themselves on the scoreboard.
Botton 2nd
Those from Curacao leave and managed to put pressure on the team by getting closer in the game.
Bottom 2nd
RUN! Jonathan Schoop with a single to shortstop that allows Wladimir Balentien to come in and cut the difference.
Top 2nd
Three and out, the Venezuelans don't get any more runs and quickly leave their second offensive.
Bottom 1st
Curaçao's team is at zero and they are unable to close the difference.
Top 1st
Venezuela's first offensive ends and they started with everything taking the advantage.
Top 1st
HOME RUN! Hit by Ramón Flores that allows Alexi Amarista to enter and the Venezuelans take a 2-run lead.
Play Ball!
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Caribbean Series.
Curacao lineup!
These are the Curacao starters for this day's match:
Venezuela lineup!
These are the players who start for Venezuela for today's game:
Así jugará el ᴄᴀᴍᴘᴇóɴ ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ ʟᴠʙᴘ en la jornada de hoy 💪🏽🇻🇪🦈#UnidosYMásFuertes #Miami2024 pic.twitter.com/tI1D5E4G9v— Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) February 3, 2024
Referee
Michael Salazar is the umpire designated for the game between Curacao and Venezuela, corresponding to this game of the 2024 Caribbean Series.
Here is Venezuela!
Those from Venezuela are already in the vicinity of LoanDepot Park for today's game.
Curacao appears!
The Curaçao team arrived at the stadium for this day's match.
Last duel!
The last time Curacao and Venezuela met was in the last game of the series when the Venezuelan team won by a score of 8 to 6.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Curacao and Venezuela begins at LoanDepot Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Venezuela vs Curacao of the 2024 Caribbean Series live!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Curacao live corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series, in addition to the most recent information emerging from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Curacao online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Venezuela vs Curacao match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Venezuela's last lineup!
These are the Sharks players who lined up in the last game: Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar, Hernán Pérez, Yasiel Puig, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Ramón Flores, Leonardo Reginatto, Ehire Adrianza and Miguel Romero.
Miguel Romero, player to follow!
The right-handed pitcher of the Tiburones is one of the greatest figures of those from Caracas and comes from being one of the best in his position in the season in his country, being a champion with the Tiburones de La Guaira and a good season in Las Vegas as part of the minor leagues. The Sharks star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Yasiel Puig is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Venezuela get here?
The representative of Venezuela is presented after winning the title of the Venezuelan Baseball League, the Tiburones de La Guaira are the base team that will represent Venezuela in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 8th title, the Caracas team was reinforced with great players from the league to present an important roster that will seek to win its first Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Sharks was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Miguel Romero, Yasiel Puig, Anthony Vizcaya, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar and Franklin Barreto stand out. . Venezuela is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The objective of the Venezuelans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Last Curaçao lineup!
These are the Curacao Suns players who lined up in the last match: R. Windster, D. Seferina, D. Leonora, D. Antonia, M. Martinus, J. Josepha, R. Tomsjansen, D. Ricardo, G. Marlin and A. Rodríguez.
Didi Gregorious, player to watch!
The shortstop for the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna is one of the top figures in Curaçao baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. He arrives after having had a good season in Venezuela with the Laguneros where he achieved 11 homeruns and 34 runs finishing runner-up in the Mexican Baseball League. The ex-MLB is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of his next adventure. Without a doubt, the shortstop's connection with Andrelton Simons will be essential for Curacao to meet its objectives.
How does Curacao arrive?
Curacao is participating in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will participate for the second consecutive year and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. Unlike the rest of the competitors, Curacao is not represented by the Curacao Professional Baseball champion team but by a team created specifically for this tournament. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the champions Curacao Suns but also with notable players from the rest of the teams. The Curacao Suns have a squad with great players such as Sharlon Schoop, Andrelton Simmons, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop, Didi Gregorious and Jonathan Martjin. Those from Curacao have a great squad with experience in the MLB and will try to show an improvement compared to last year's Caribbean Series where they finished in seventh place with a record of 2 wins and 5 losses, being above the representative from Cuba. They will have a complicated starting schedule against Venezuela and closing against the Dominican Republic, where they do not start as favorites but where a victory could be very surprising.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Venezuela vs Curacao match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 10:30 am.