First time
This is the first time that both teams will meet in a Caribbean Series.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Nicaragua online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Nicaragua match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Nicaragua: 11:30 a.m. on MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nicaragua's last lineup!
These are the Giants players who lined up in the last game: Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar, Hernán Pérez, Yasiel Puig, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Ramón Flores, Leonardo Reginatto, Ehire Adrianza and Omar Mendoza.
Omar Mendoza, player to follow!
The Nicaraguan pitcher from Los Dantos de Managua is one of the greatest figures in Nicaraguan baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. He arrives after having had a good season in his country and finishing as one of the best players in the finals, although he did not win the title. He will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of their next adventure in another Caribbean league. Without a doubt, the left fielder's connection with Yoanner Negrin will be essential for Nicaragua to meet its stated objectives.
How does Nicaragua arrive?
Nicaragua appears in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will be represented by the Gigantes de Rivas and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. The Giants arrive after achieving their fourth title in the Nicaraguan National Professional Baseball League. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the champions Gigantes de Rivas but also with outstanding players from the rest of the teams. The representative of Nicaragua has a squad with great players such as Bryan Herrera, Joaquín Acuña, Omar Mendoza, Alay Lago, Elian Miranda, Melvin Novoa, Jesus Garrido and Yoanner Negrin. The Nicaraguans have a great squad with experience in several Caribbean leagues and will try to become among the best and seek their first Caribbean title. They will have a starting schedule against Mexico and the Dominican Republic where they do not start as favorites and will have to start strong in search of victories to begin heading towards the elimination phase in search of the championship.
Mexico's last lineup!
These are the Naranjeros players who lined up in the last game: José Cardona, Jason Atondo, Isaac Paredes, Aaron Altherr, Alberth Martínez, Agustín Murillo, César Salazar, Andretty Cordero, Irving López and Zach Matson.
Elkin Alcalá, player to follow!
The right pitcher of the Venados is one of the top figures of the Mazatlán team and has come from being one of the best relievers in both leagues in Mexico, being champion with Pericos de Puebla and runner-up with Venados de Mazatlán. The Pericos star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Manny Barreda is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Mexico arrive?
The representative of Mexico is presented after winning the title of the Mexican Pacific League, the Naranjeros of Hermosillo are the base team that will represent Mexico in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 17th title, the Hermosilla team was reinforced with great players in the league to present an important roster that will seek to lift the Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Naranjeros was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Isaac Paredes, Manny Barreda, Elkin Alcalá, Aaron Alther, Juan Carlos Gamboa, Roberto Valenzuela, Alexis Wilson and Julián stand out. Lion. Mexico is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The goal of the Mexicans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mexico vs Nicaragua match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 10:30 am.