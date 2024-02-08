ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Dominican Republic 4-1 Panama match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Bottom 9th
Panama does not score runs and ends the game with victory for the Dominican Republic.
Top 9th
Three and out for the Dominicans who will have to defend with everything to avoid a flip in Panama's last offensive.
Bottom 8th
Panama does not make any more innings and only has one more offensive left to try to win.
Bottom 8th
RUN! Simple by Herrera that Cordoba takes advantage of to score Panama's first.
Top 8th
Three and out for the Dominican Republic, which is two defensive innings away from making it to the next round.
Bottom 7th
Panama does not respond and seems erased in the game, there are two more offensives left and the team is blank.
Top 7th
Both teams still fail to move the scoreboard and the Dominicans leave without runs.
Bottom 6th
Very little of Panama's offense that fails to get into the game and begins to run out of options.
Top 6th
The Dominican Republic's offensive ends and they move further and further away in search of victory.
Top 6th
RUN! R. Hernández manages to score after Gutierrez's sacrifice hit.
Bottom 5th
The Panamanians cannot turn the pressure into races and remain at zero.
Top 5th
The pace of the game drops, the Dominican Republic does not score runs for consecutive innings and the score remains the same.
Bottom 4th
Panama passes unnoticed and fails to get into the game.
Top 4th
Three and nothing from the Dominicans and the game remains the same score.
Bottom 3rd
Very little of Panama that does not get hits and goes to zero. The advantage is still 3 runs for the Dominicans.
Top 3rd
Finishes the round in the Dominican Republic and scores a couple of runs to increase the lead.
Top 3rd
RUN! R. Hernández with a sacrifice hit for Bonifacio to score the third.
Top 3rd
Bases full for the Dominican Republic that wants more runs.
Top 3rd
RUN! Bonafacio singles to left field and allows Lake to score for the Dominicans' second.
Bottom 2nd
Panama achieves a couple of hits but leaves without being able to move the scoreboard.
Top 2nd
Three and out for the Dominican Republic, which fails to move the scoreboard and leaves quickly.
Bottom 1st
Round without a hit or hits for the Panamanians who fail to get on base and are still down on the scoreboard.
Top 1st
A single hit by the Dominicans but they managed to move the scoreboard and take the lead.
Top 1st
CAREER! Dominican Republic opens the scoring with a single by Lugo so Gustavo Nuñez gets the first run.
Play Ball!
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Caribbean Series.
Dominican Republic lineup!
These are the Dominican Republic headlines for this day's match:
Por el pase a la gran final 😎👏🏼#LaGloriaContinua 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/oKWHxtE6UX— Tigres del Licey (@TigresdelLicey) February 8, 2024
Panama lineup!
These are the players who start for Panama for today's game:
Alineación federal para enfrentar al equipo de Dominicana.— Federales de Chiriquí (@federalesdechi) February 8, 2024
Nuestro Line up es auspiciado por Xtreme Support.
Estaremos informando por nuestras redes sociales Federales Chiriqui el desarrollo del encuentro, así que muy atentos.
Contamos con tu apoyo Panamá 🇵🇦#Federalesdech pic.twitter.com/PmxoGn6QUL
Referee
Michael Salazar is the umpire designated for the game between the Dominican Republic and Panama, corresponding to this game of the 2024 Caribbean Series.
Here is Panama!
Those from Panama are already in the vicinity of LoanDepot Park for today's game:
Dominican Republic appears!
The Dominican Republic team arrived at the stadium for this afternoon's game:
Last duel!
The last time the Dominican Republic and Panama met was in the 2023 Caribbean Series when Panama won by a score of 5 to 3.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Panama and the Dominican Republic begins at LoanDepot Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Panama vs Dominican Republic live from the 2024 Caribbean Series!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Panama vs Dominican Republic live corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Panama vs Dominican Republic online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Panama vs Dominican Republic match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in MLB League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on MLB League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in MLB League Pass
US (ET): 20 hours on MLB League Pass
Spain: 01 hours in MLB League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours in MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Panama's last lineup!
These are the Federales players who lined up in the last game: e. Muñoz, A. Córdoba, I. Herrera, C. Bethancourt, R. Tejada, J. Camargo, J. Santos, J-Wright and J. González.
Joshwan Wright, player to watch!
The Panamanian second baseman of the Chiriquí Federales is one of the top figures in Panama baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. He arrives after having had a good season in his country and finishing as one of the best players in the finals and winning the title. He will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of their next adventure in another Caribbean league. Without a doubt, the player's connection with Ernesto Silva will be essential for Panama to meet its stated objectives.
How does Panama get here?
Panama is participating in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will be represented by the Federales de Chiriquí and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. The Federales arrive after achieving their second title in the Panama Professional Baseball League. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the Federal champions of Chiquirí but also with outstanding players from the rest of the teams. The representative of Panama has a squad with great players such as Bryan Herrera, Joaquín Acuña, Omar Mendoza, Alay Lago, Elian Miranda, Melvin Novoa, Jesus Garrido and Yoanner Negrin. The Panamanians have a great squad with experience in several Caribbean leagues and will try to become among the best and seek their first Caribbean title. They will have a difficult closing schedule against Curacao and the Dominican Republic where they do not start as favorites and will have to close strong in search of victories to begin heading towards the elimination phase in search of the championship.
Dominican Republic's latest lineup!
These are the Tigres players who lined up in the last game: Raúl Valdes, Emilio Bonifacio, Gustavo Núñez, Robinson Canó, Ramón Hernández, Wester Rivas, Yadiel Hernández, Junior Lake and Dawel Lugo.
Dawel Lugo, player to follow!
The right third baseman of the Tigres is one of the top figures of the Santo Domingo team and comes from being one of the best relievers in both leagues in the Dominican Republic, being champion with the Licey team and runner-up with Algodoneros in Mexico. The Tigers star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Raúl Valdes is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The representative of the Dominican Republic is presented after winning the title of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic, the Tigres del Licey are the base team that will represent the Dominican Republic in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 24th title, the The Santo Domingo team was reinforced with great players from the league to present an important roster that will seek to lift the Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great nucleus of the Tigres was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Isaac Paredes, Manny Barreda, Elkin Alcalá, Aaron Alther, Juan Carlos Gamboa, Roberto Valenzuela, Alexis Wilson and Julián stand out. Lion. The Dominican Republic is one of the big favorites and will seek to close in good shape in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The objective of the Dominicans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Panama vs Dominican Republic match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 8 p.m.