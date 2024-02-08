ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Venezuela vs Curacao live from the 2024 Caribbean Series!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Curacao live corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Curacao online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Venezuela vs Curacao match in several countries:
Argentina: 17 hours in MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in MLB League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours on MLB League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in MLB League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in MLB League Pass
US (ET): 15 hours on MLB League Pass
Spain: 21 hours in MLB League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours in MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in MLB League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 17 hours in MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in MLB League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours on MLB League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in MLB League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in MLB League Pass
US (ET): 15 hours on MLB League Pass
Spain: 21 hours in MLB League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours in MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in MLB League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Curaçao lineup!
These are the Curacao Suns players who lined up in the last match: R. Windster, D. Seferina, D. Leonora, D. Antonia, M. Martinus, J. Josepha, R. Tomsjansen, D. Ricardo, G. Marlin and A. Rodríguez.
Didi Gregorious, player to watch!
The shortstop for the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna is one of the top figures in Curaçao baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. He arrives after having had a good season in Mexico with the Laguneros where he achieved 11 homeruns and 34 runs finishing runner-up in the Mexican Baseball League. The ex-MLB is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of his next adventure. Without a doubt, the shortstop's connection with Andrelton Simons will be essential for Curacao to meet its objectives.
How does Curacao arrive?
Curacao is participating in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will participate for the second consecutive year and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. Unlike the rest of the competitors, Curacao is not represented by the Curacao Professional Baseball champion team but by a team created specifically for this tournament. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the champions Curacao Suns but also with notable players from the rest of the teams. The Curacao Suns have a squad with great players such as Sharlon Schoop, Andrelton Simmons, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop, Didi Gregorious and Jonathan Martjin. Those from Curacao have a great squad with experience in the MLB and will try to show an improvement compared to last year's Caribbean Series where they finished in seventh place with a record of 2 wins and 5 losses, being above the representative from Cuba. They will have a complicated starting schedule against Mexico and closing against the Dominican Republic, where they do not start as favorites but where a victory could be very surprising.
Venezuela's last lineup!
These are the Sharks players who lined up in the last game: Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar, Hernán Pérez, Yasiel Puig, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Ramón Flores, Leonardo Reginatto, Ehire Adrianza and Miguel Romero.
Miguel Romero, player to follow!
The right-handed pitcher of the Tiburones is one of the greatest figures of those from Caracas and comes from being one of the best in his position in the season in his country, being a champion with the Tiburones de La Guaira and a good season in Las Vegas as part of the minor leagues. The Sharks star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Yasiel Puig is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Venezuela arrive?
The representative of Venezuela is presented after winning the title of the Venezuelan Baseball League, the Tiburones de La Guaira are the base team that will represent Venezuela in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 8th title, the Caracas team was reinforced with great players from the league to present an important roster that will seek to win its first Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Sharks was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Miguel Romero, Yasiel Puig, Anthony Vizcaya, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar and Franklin Barreto stand out. . Venezuela is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The objective of the Venezuelans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Venezuela vs Curacao match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 3 p.m.