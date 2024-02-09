ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Panama vs Dominican Republic live from the 2024 Caribbean Series!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Panama vs Dominican Republic live corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from LoanDepot Park.
Where and how to watch Panama vs Dominican Republic online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Panama vs Dominican Republic match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in MLB League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on MLB League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in MLB League Pass
US (ET): 20 hours on MLB League Pass
Spain: 01 hours in MLB League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours in MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Panama's last lineup!
These are the Federales players who lined up in the last game: e. Muñoz, A. Córdoba, I. Herrera, C. Bethancourt, R. Tejada, J. Camargo, J. Santos, J-Wright and J. González.
Joshwan Wright, player to watch!
The Panamanian second baseman of the Chiriquí Federales is one of the top figures in Panama baseball and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense. He arrives after having had a good season in his country and finishing as one of the best players in the finals and winning the title. He will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to be seen by different teams in search of their next adventure in another Caribbean league. Without a doubt, the player's connection with Ernesto Silva will be essential for Panama to meet its stated objectives.
How does Panama get here?
Panama is participating in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which it will be represented by the Federales de Chiriquí and where it will seek to continue showing the good level of its players. The Federales arrive after achieving their second title in the Panama Professional Baseball League. The team is made up mostly of the squad of the Federal champions of Chiquirí but also with outstanding players from the rest of the teams. The representative of Panama has a squad with great players such as Bryan Herrera, Joaquín Acuña, Omar Mendoza, Alay Lago, Elian Miranda, Melvin Novoa, Jesus Garrido and Yoanner Negrin. The Panamanians have a great squad with experience in several Caribbean leagues and will try to become among the best and seek their first Caribbean title. They will have a difficult closing schedule against Curacao and the Dominican Republic where they do not start as favorites and will have to close strong in search of victories to begin heading towards the elimination phase in search of the championship.
Dominican Republic's latest lineup!
These are the Tigres players who lined up in the last game: Raúl Valdes, Emilio Bonifacio, Gustavo Núñez, Robinson Canó, Ramón Hernández, Wester Rivas, Yadiel Hernández, Junior Lake and Dawel Lugo.
Dawel Lugo, player to follow!
The right third baseman of the Tigres is one of the top figures of the Santo Domingo team and comes from being one of the best relievers in both leagues in the Dominican Republic, being champion with the Licey team and runner-up with Algodoneros in Mexico. The Tigers star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Raúl Valdes is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The representative of the Dominican Republic is presented after winning the title of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic, the Tigres del Licey are the base team that will represent the Dominican Republic in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 24th title, the The Santo Domingo team was reinforced with great players from the league to present an important roster that will seek to lift the Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great nucleus of the Tigres was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Isaac Paredes, Manny Barreda, Elkin Alcalá, Aaron Alther, Juan Carlos Gamboa, Roberto Valenzuela, Alexis Wilson and Julián stand out. Lion. The Dominican Republic is one of the big favorites and will seek to close in good shape in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The objective of the Dominicans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Panama vs Dominican Republic match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 8 p.m.