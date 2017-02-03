Los Angeles Angels comeback against Texas Rangers to remain perfect in Spring Training

The Los Angeles Angels managed a ninth-inning comeback over divisional rivals Texas Rangers to win 3-2 at the Diablo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The reigning American League MVP continued his hot start to these exhibition games against the Rangers. In today’s game, Trout managed two hits and reached base once after he was hit by a slow moving breaking ball. In his only other game thus far, against the Milwaukee Brewers, the 25-year-old managed to draw two walks after seeing the ball come out of the opposition pitcher’s glove well.

Last year, Trout drew a career-high 116 walks in his second MVP campaign, and looks to already be off to a hot start.

However, the Angels recorded the first run of the game in their half of inning one. Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout recorded back-to-back singles to put a runner in scoring position early as Calhoun reached third on Trout’s hit. Luis Valbuena brought home the opening run with the third straight single of the game.

Jesse Chavez, making his Angel debut, looked sharp on the mound, working quickly and pounding the strike zone. Chavez, the former Toronto Blue Jay, struck out three batters in two innings of work, while giving up a mere single to keep the Rangers’ bats at bay.

Texas takes the lead

But, in the fifth inning, the Rangers were able to score a couple of runs to take the lead. Keynan Middleton, a young pitcher in the Angels’ organization, struggled a bit during his time on the mound.

Against Rougned Odor, he threw four straight balls to give the Rangers the leadoff walk. Two batters later, Middleton hit Robinson Chirinos with a pitch, before Doug Bernier hit a double to bring both runners home.

Angels complete comeback

With three outs left to go in the game, Los Angeles managed to scrape together a couple of runs to maintain their perfect Spring record.

After Kaleb Cowart recorded an out to begin the inning, Taylor Ward and David Fletcher put pressure on the Rangers’ Adam Loewen. Loewen, who did not start his career as a pitcher, walked Michael Hermosillo, but not before Matt Williams was caught trying to steal third base. Shane Robinson, though, did manage to load the bases after he picked up the free pass following four straight balls.

This did bring up a pitching change as Richelson Pena was brought in to get the final out. But Jose Briceno had other ideas. During the at bat, Pena missed poorly with a wild pitch which allowed the speedy Fletcher to tie the game at two. And then, in the fifth pitch of the at bat, Briceno managed to get ahold of a pitch to drive in Robinson for the game.

Coming up

Both of these clubs will continue Spring Training action tomorrow with the Los Angeles Angels taking on the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers, meanwhile, will go to face off with the Oakland Athletic's.