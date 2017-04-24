Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream and Commentary in MLB 2017 (0-0)

Come back later when we have your starting lineups!

Despite a poor start offensively for Jose Bautista is still the Canadian team’s main man. Bautista is hitting a measly .132 -- good enough for second to last on the team. In ten at bats against the Angels, Bautista has accrued only three hits and has struck out five times. Thankfully for him, the rest of the team is picking up the offensive slack, but if Bautista can get going, the Blue Jays can be a dangerous team again.

Mike Trout is always going to be the spark plug for the Angels no matter what their record is. The two-time AL MVP is leading his ball club in home runs (5), doubles (7), hits (24), batting average (.340), is tied in RBIs (14), stolen bases (3), and a few more offensive categories. It’s safe to say that he is on his way to another MVP-type season. But if Liriano can shut down Trout, the Blue Jays will have a big shot at winning the series.

Both of Monday’s starting pitchers are looking to get their season back on track. Toronto is going to send Francisco Liriano (1-1 5.11 ERA). In the first game of the season, Liriano could not even record two outs in a wild offensive showing. During that start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Liriano gave up three hits, four walks and five runs -- all of them earned. His command, though, has gotten better over the course of his last two starts, having only given up two runs combined.

Former Blue Jay, Jesse Chavez will go toe-to-toe with the veteran pitcher, Francisco Liriano. Chavez has already appeared in this series, coming on as a reliever in the extra inning game Saturday night. The 33-year-old came into the 13th inning and gave up a three run home run to Jose Bautista, which eventually won the game.

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, started the season slowly. Toronto won only three of their first 15 games of the season, plummeting them to the bottom of the AL East. And even after picking up two wins so far in Anaheim, they are still 7.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles. But in Southern California, the Jays seem to be finding their rhythm on offense. In the first three games, Toronto has scored 18 runs.

Currently, the Angels are sitting fourth place in the American League West with an 8-12 record, after the season strongly. Luckily though, the season is still young, and are only 3.5 games back of the division leading Houston Astros. LAA will look to split the series with the Blue Jays after dropping the Friday and Sunday game.

