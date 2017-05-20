New York Mets shut out Los Angeles Angels 3-0

The New York Mets (17-23) snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels (22-22). Curtis Granderson, Rene Rivera and Michael Conforto each drove in a run in support of starter Jacob DeGrom (3-1).

DeGrom dominates

In pitching seven sharp innings, the righty struck out nine, walked three while only giving up four hits. The lengthy outing was a welcome relief for a Mets staff that was last in the majors with a 5.13 ERA and hadn't seen a starter pitch more than six innings in 17 straight games, tying a club record set in 2002.

DeGrom's only jam came in his final inning. In the top of the seventh, he walked C.J. Cron, hit Martin Maldonado with a 3-1 pitch after a visit from pitching coach Dan Warthen to load the bases before striking out Danny Espinosa for the first out.

Pinch hitter Ben Revere hit a bloop to shallow center field, bobbled and caught by Reyes for the second out before getting Cameron Maybin to fly out to right to end the threat. DeGrom had retired 13 straight hitters from the second to the sixth innings.

DeGrom gave the Mets a much-needed lengthy start/Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Mets offense does enough

Facing a familiar foe in Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (2-3), making his 25th career start against the Mets, New York scored right away. In the bottom of the first, Conforto singled, advanced to second on a Reyes sacrificed and scored on Granderson's ground-rule double.

The 1-0 score held until the bottom of the sixth when Neil Walker led off with a single, went to second on a deep fly ball to left by Wilmer Flores and scored the game's second run on a shallow single by catcher Rene Rivera.

Rivera continues his strong hitting at the catcher position/Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Nolasco was done after six, giving up two runs (one earned) and four hits before Jose Alvarez relieved him. Conforto led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a 400 foot solo home run to left field. Jerry Blevins and Addison Reed each pitched a scoreless inning to finish out the game. Reed picked up his fifth save in place of Jeurys Familia.

Next game

The second game of the series will be played on Saturday at 7:15 PM Eastern time. Alex Meyer (2-1, 5.59 ERA) will start for the Angels while Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.76 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Mets.