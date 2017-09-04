UFC 210: TKO secures victory for Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi takes the win against Chris Weidman. Credit: Rey Del Rio. Getty Images North America

Confusion and anger filled the octagon when Gegard Mousasi's hand was raised in victory.

Controversy in the UFC

Perhaps one of the more controversial endings to a UFC match, Mousasi secured a win against Chris Weidman in the second round with 3:13 left on the clock. Unlike Weidman and Mousasi, the crowd at KeyBank Center was in shock, as a questionable call by referee Dan Miragliotta.

Mousasi gripped Weidman by the chest and wound up for two powerful knees to the head. Miragliotta stopped the fight declaring Mousasi landed an illegal knee. For the purpose of detail, any fighter with two hands on the mat cannot be struck by a knee under any circumstances, which led to a strange turn of events.

"He stopped it because he thought it was an illegal knee," Weidman said of Miragliotta's stoppage call. "It's an illegal knee, he can't go to replay and switch it."

The issue here is the New York State Athletic Commission doesn't allow the use of replay in fights, and Miragliotta's decision to view the replay changed the course of the fight altogether. Weidman said he was able to fight on, but the doctors appeared to think otherwise. There was a brief pause in which Weidman paced around the ring waiting for the fight to go on.

Like Weidman, the crowd at KeyBank Center was in awe of the ref's decision. Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America

Moments after leaving the ring, Miragliotta returned and waved off the fight.

Mousasi's team approached him in celebration but were waved off abruptly. He denied his team from raising his nation's flag and motioned them to clear the octagon. Granted, Mousasi was likely going to win the fight regardless, but the result was disappointing nonetheless. The good news: Weidman will likely get another chance to redeem himself.

"He can have his rematch no problem," Mousasi said following his TKO victory. "I was ready to continue to fight."

What will happen?

Weidman will, reportedly, appeal his loss to Mousasi and, expectedly, wants another shot with Mousasi very soon.