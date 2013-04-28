WWE Smackdown Review

The show opens with a video package to hype the fact that The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled on Smackdown in three years and tonight he will face Shield member Dean Ambrose. They fail to mention that the match itself will not take place for another three years because it will take The Undertaker that long to walk to the ring.

No disqualification match: Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter defeats Alberto Del Rio w/Ricardo Rodriguez via pin fall-

They should get the managers involved in this no DQ match to give this lack luster feud some life. I’m calling it now: Zeb Colter's mustache wins the match via submission.

Source: http://www.wwe.com/shows/raw/2013-02-25/miz-tv-jack-swagger-zeb-colter-photos

The match kicks off with Del Rio and Swagger trading punches. Del Rio clotheslines Swagger out of the ring and immediately hits Swagger with a diving forearm. Del Rio grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and we all know this is not going to end well for Del Rio. As soon as I typed that Swagger gets the better of Del Rio and wears him out with the kendo stick. Del Rio manages to get to his feet and a battle of strength ensues for the kendo stick. The fight ends up on the outside again and Del Rio plants Swagger with a suplex on the entrance ramp.

Del Rio makes his way back to the ring. He reaches under it and what is that? Is that a ladder? Ok I got it: Their next match should be a Zeb Colter/Ricardo Rodriguez on a pole match. Stay with me here: which ever one of them pulls down their manager first… ok I can’t even finish typing that. I bet TNA is already booking that idea for the next weeks episode of Impact Wrestling. Swagger tries to get the jump on Del Rio, but ends up getting face planted on the ladder.

After The commercial break Swagger is still in control. He rolls out of the ring to get a steel chair. Swagger takes way to long to get back on the ring apron and get hit with a nasty enzeguri . Del Rio unloads on Swagger with a few right hands only to be kicked in his “bad” knee. Swagger sets up the chair in the corner, turns around and get hit with a single arm DDT with Del Rio using his knees as the point of impact. After a few well place kendo stick shots to Swaggers back Del Rio hits him with a rope assisted backcracker. Ok… Side note: If Del Rio’s knee is injured, why does he keep using his “bad” knee as a weapon? Jumping single arm ddt, and the elevated backcracker? I thought selling an injury was wrestling school 101… I’ll tell ya, HHH is rolling over in his grave.

Del Rio hits a sick kick to Swaggers face and attempts to lock in his finisher, the Cross-Arm Breaker. Which leads to swagger countering it to his Patriot Lock which Del rio counters into the Cross-Arm Breaker. Swagger turns that into a pinning combo which Del Rio is barely able to kick out of. Swagger goes to the outside and picks up the ladder. Del Rio hit a baseball slide into the ladder and draws blood from Swaggers mouth. The WWE must have eased of their “no blood policy” because there was a time where they would have stopped this match to tend to Swaggers wound which would totally kill the momentum of the match. Del Rio locks in the Cross-Arm Breaker only to be thwarted when Colter gives Swagger the kendo stick and Swagger wears out Del Rio to break the hold. Swagger gets the pin fall after a gut wrench power bomb.

Singles match: Layla defeats Aksana via Pin fall-

Wait… Why did Lillian announce Layla is from Miami, Florida? Why would they not announce she is from the UK? Bizarre. Ok… I don’t think I can do this. Does ANYONE besides Vince “the genetic Jackhammer” McMahon care about these diva Matches? As I was typing that, the match ended, which isn’t shocking, but I will say this, Layla pulled off a very creative pinning combo that I have ever seen…. By a diva.

During the break they announce there is going to be a show dedicated to the divas on the E! network called Total Divas. Sooooo does the fact that this show is going to be on E! mean the planned WWE network has been shelved? Or is this a test run to see how WWE themed programing that doesn’t feature in ring action will do with the Masses? Stay tuned.

Highlights of the 6 man tag match from this past Mondays Raw between team Hell no, 'Taker and The Shield. Daniel Bryan is the one who gets pinned, which I think everyone saw coming.

Next up is a promo from the Shield. They are actually letting someone other than Ambrose talk. Rollins just laid the groundwork from the Shield to challenge Team Hell No for the tag belts. Ambrose says he is going to do what no one has done in 21 Wrestlemanias: Beat the Undertaker. I won’t lie, I kind of believe him.

Next up is Fandango. He has been tearing it… GREAT GOOGLY MOOGLY WHO IS HIS NEW DANCE PARTNER!?!?!? Her legs go on for WEEKS. Err… um… Fandango is… he… um… Ok I need a minute…

source: http://www.wwe.com/photos/superstars/fandango

Ok I’m back. Fandango has taken the WWE universe by storm. The artist formally known as Johnny Curtis, has benefited greatly from his feud with Chris Jericho. This is how you build new stars; The established stars have to put them over to make the audience give a crap about them.

Singles Match: Fandango defeats Justin Gabriel-

Fast paced match. Which isn’t shocking, Gabriel’s bread and butter is his speed and his ability to fly. The crown is HOT for Fandango or should I say his entrance music. Fandango matches are becoming like pro soccer matches. Just instead of that annoying horn, it’s the crowd yelling DA-DA-DADADAD-DA-DA-DADADA-DA… Gabriel goes for a spring board something or other and catches what I am sure Jim Ross would call a ‘Savate’ kick to the gut. Fandago hits a sick Russia leg sweep which leads to Fandango getting the win after a Tope Rope Leg drop.

Singles Match: The Big Show defeats Sheamus-

A video package of the various times Mark “Kool-Aid Man” Henry and Sheamus have attacked each other. Not sure why they are pushing a Sheamus/Kool-Aid Man feud, but as long as during his entrance at the PPV Mark Henry breaks through a brick wall, and yells “OH YEAH” I’m good with it.

Anyway, this match goes the same way Sheamus and Big Show’s matches usually go. No actual wrestling. Tons of brawling and power moves. Side note: am I the only person that thinks Show shouldn’t lose a match EVER? I realize we are supposed to suspend belief, but I really don’t buy anyone being able to keep him on the mat for 3 seconds. Wel,l unless a mack truck is somehow invovled in the finish.

I am presently surprised to see Show break out some of his old moves. He hasn’t used the “Final cut’ in ages. Sheamus has managed very little offense. Show is on his game tonight. Show locks in a wrist lock (words I never thought I would type). Sheamus reverses it into a DDT. Sheamus finally gets Show down after a top rope shoulder block. Sheamus hits a HUGE White Noise on Show. Sheamus tries to go to the top rope again but is taking way to long. And then, HEY KOOL-AID! IT’S MARK HENRY! Instead of crashing through a wall, he crashes through the ring steps to distract Sheamus. When Sheamus turns his attention back to Show, He gets hit with an explosive (pun intended) right hand by the Big Show. Sheamus is out. I don’t think anyone has ever kicked out of Big Show’s WMD… and no one should.

HEY IT’S WILLIAM REGAL!!! Twice in one week. They WWE must be in the UK or something… anywho as a matter of full disclosure, I am a HUGE William Regal fan. Watching him beat the crap outta people never gets old.

None Title Single Match: Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett defeats William Regal via pin fall-

Wait… Regal vs. Barrett. Hmmm interesting choice. The match starts of VERY stiff. Regal has the early advantage. Regal manages to hit a t-bone suplex on Barrett. Regal goes for his patented High Knee, Barrett moves and hits Regal with Bull Hammer running elbow.

Time for another Raw Flashback. Paul Heyman berates HHH for not being in London. Gets the crap pedigreed out of him and HHH accepts Brock Lesnar’s Challenge for a steal cage match at extreme rules.

Singles Match: Kool-Aid… Err Mark Henry defeats Randy Orton via Disqualification-

All jokes aside, Mark Henry is awesome. It’s great to see someone who should be a beast allowed to run rough shot over the rest of the competition. Oh and he hands down has the best entrance music EVER.

Henry slams Orton into the corner. He then grabs Orton and goes for an early attempt at the Worlds Strongest Slam. Orton counters. A brawl ensues and they end up outside the ring. Quick question: does anyone know what the heck is going on with Randy Orton’s career? He seems to just be filler match against other wrestlers who are in the middle of other feuds. It’s weird to see a 9 time champion with so little to do. Back to the action, Henry attempts to lawn dart Orton into the ring post, which is unsuccessful. Henry ends up hitting the ring post face first. Orton and Henry roll back in the ring and Orton Lays the boots to Henry.

Orton makes the classic mistake of playing to the crowed and gets leveled by a massive clothesline. Henry hits Orton with a few corner shoulder blocks. Orton fights out of the corner and manages to hit Henry with a series of clotheslines and actually gets Henry off his feet. Orton plants him with an rope assist DDT. Orton sets up for an RKO, but Henry wisely rolls out of the ring. Henry catches Orton and slams him spine first into the ring post. Henry rolls Orton back into the ring. Sheamus runs in and hits Henry with the Brogue Kick. After the match, Orton hits Henry with an emphatic RKO. I was hoping Orton would RKO Sheamus and turn heel again. Orton has always worked better as a heel. But no such luck.

It’s funny, they have recapped raw two times so far, but for some reason the Cena/Ryback angle get the “Raw Rebound” moniker. Ryback get in Mick Foleys face. Cena comes out and makes the save. The Shield come out through the crowd and Cena backs off and leaves Ryback on his own. The Shield attacks, Cena watches the carnage, but then grabs a chair and still makes the save. After saving Ryback, he hits him with the Attitude adjustment for good measure.

Time for the main event. The Undertaker is amazing. I never get tired of his matches… but I HAVE fallen asleep during his 5 hour walks to the ring. Seriously, I can’t even blame it on age. He has always had painfully long entrances.

MAIN EVENT SINGLES MATCH: The Undertaker defeats Dean Ambrose via submission-

A piece of advice for Ambrose:

'Taker unloads on Ambrose with lefts and rights in the corner. ‘Taker throws Ambrose to the outside and hits a leg drop on the ring apron. Ambrose regains control after ‘Taker gets hung up on the top rope. So far Ambrose is holding his own against the phenom. Ambrose hits some stiff shots to ‘Takers gut. He manages to tie ‘Taker up in the ropes and hit a drop kick. Ambrose locks in a necklock and rolls into a standing neck breaker. Ambrose plays to the crowd and gets caught with a choke slam. Rollins and Reigns hit the apron only to be taken out by… ah… ‘Taker. This gives Ambrose enough time to recover and hit ‘Taker with a low blow then a DDT. Ambrose goes for the cover and ‘Taker kicks out. Ambrose can’t believe it. Apparently he hasn’t been paying attention the past 20 plus years ‘Taker has been wrestling. Ambrose tries to pick up ‘Taker and gets put in the Hells Gate and submits.

After the match The Shield attack ‘Taker en mass. ‘Taker fends off The Shield members individually but the numbers become too much for him. While attempting to Choke slam Rollins off the barricade, Reigns hits ‘Taker with a HUGE spear through the barricade. It was over after that. The Shield hit the Triple Power Bomb through the announce table to close the show.

This was a decent episode of Smackdown. I am not sure why the World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler wasn’t featured on the show but they did manage to still further the Championship story line by giving Del Rio and Swagger a great deal of time to work. It will be interesting to see how the Shield/Undertaker angle works out next week as well.

Show Grade: B