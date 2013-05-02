WWE Raw Report April 29, 2013

Raw kicks off with Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez making their way to the ring.

Triple Threat Match: Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Zeb Colter vs. Big E. Langston-

Before I could type it, Michael Cole says this is one of the most bizarre ways they have ever started off Raw. The winner of this match will get to select the stipulation for the World Title match at the Extreme Rules PPV. It’s funny, in my review of Smackdown last week, I said they need to get the mangers more involved to add some spice to this three way feud between Swagger, Del Rio, and Ziggler. I guess someone is listening… ok maybe not, but let me have this one please.

The match starts off with Colter wisely exiting the ring. Langston lays Rodriguez out with a massive shoulder block. Langston is smiling from ear to ear and who can blame him. He is about to have Mexican for dinner and who doesn’t like Mexican. Rodriguez lands a leg kick on Langston, and then he manages to hit Langston with a right hand. Langston looks as If he was stung by a mosquito. Rodriguez realizes the error of his ways and attempts to run away, only for Langston to grab him by the shirt, lift him like a rag doll, and hit him with three back breakers in a row. Langston throws Rodriguez into the corner, charges in and Rodriguez moves out of the way. Langston goes crashing into the ring post. Rodriguez unloads on Langston. Colter jumps in the ring and starts to get a few cheap shots in on Langston. Rodriguez notices and tries to square off with Colter. Huge mistake. This gives Langston time to recover and he bulldozes Rodriguez. Langston lays into Rodriguez and Colter tries to get in on the action and actually pushes Langston out of the way. Bad idea. Langston shoots Colter a death stare for touching him. Colter begs off and eventually does his best impression of the “I have fallen and I can’t get up” commercial from the 80’s and feigns a knee injury.

Swagger and the referee check on Colter and while Langston is distracted, Rodriguez hits Langston in the back with that ridiculous bucket he carries around. Langston does not look amused. When Langston turns around, in which was probably the funniest thing to happen on raw in weeks, he tosses the bucket at Langston head and it bounces off like a bullet would bounce of Superman’s head… or a bed pan off Mr. McMahon:

Langston flattens Rodriguez with a huge belly to belly suplex. Del Rio has seen enough. He comes to Rodriguez aid and hits Langston with an enziguri. It being a triple threat match, there are no disqualifications. All hell breaks loose. Swagger and Ziggler run and a brawl ensues. Everyone ends up on the outside, except Colter and Rodriguez, who is still out from Langston’s suplex. Colter goes for the cover… One… two… annnnd AJ runs in and stops the count! As Colter argues with the referee, Rodriguez rolls up Colter from behind and gets the pin.

Ricardo Rodriguez defeats Zeb Colter (via roll up) and Big E. Langston

Del Rio gets to pick the stipulation for the world title match at Extreme Rules.

Next up they announce that today is World Wish Day. John Cena comes out with three Make a Wish kids. Nice short segment. They announce that the three boys are honorary WWE superstars for the day. The WWE doesn’t get enough credit for the charity work they do… Just saying.

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Magnum T.A… what? That’s not Magnum? Then who… Cody Rhodes? Seriously? Wow. Ok-

Orton - Rhodes is always an interesting matchup given their history together. Rhodes was a member of Orton’s stable “Legacy”. The match starts off with Orton and Rhodes trading hip tosses headlocks and punches. After trading more punches Orton throws Rhodes to the outside. Rhodes holds on to the ropes and skins the cat as they say. He takes a few seconds to show the crowd his is proud of his HBK impression and gets hit with two drop kicks for his trouble. Orton stomps on every part of Rhodes he can get his foot on. Rhodes trips Orton and he goes face first into the turnbuckle.

Michael Cole remarks that Rhodes refers to his mustache has, “the love ‘stache”. I have nothing to add to that, I just wanted to be able to say that I was once able to type the words “the love ‘stache”

Rhodes goes for a suplex, but Orton reverses it. Rhodes has had enough of this butt kicking and rolls out of the ring to escape. Orton meets him out there and clotheslines Rhodes so hard I think his “love ‘stache” flew off. Rhodes tries to get into the ring and Orton grabs him between the ropes and is about to go for his patented hanging DDT. Cody saw it coming and drops Orton neck first on the ropes. Rhodes runs back into the ring to capitalize on a stunned Orton, only to almost get hit by an RKO. Rhodes managed to block the move and retreat to the corner. After the commercial break, Orton and Rhodes are back battling outside. Orton throws Rhodes back into the ring. When Orton gets back on the apron, Rhodes lands the Beautiful Disaster kick on Orton. Orton looks like he is out. Rhodes rolls him back into the ring and goes for the pin. Orton kicks out. Rhodes is in control and lands a rolling knee on Orton’s face. Orton turns the tables and crotches Rhodes in the corner on the tope rope. Orton hits a huge tope rope super plex, a t-bone suplex and his hanging DDT. Orton sets up for an RKO, which Rhodes counters into his finisher Cross Rhodes! Orton manages to kick out! Rhodes argues with the ref about the count. Rhodes goes for a springboard and gets RKO’D IN MID AIR!!!

Randy Orton Defeats Cody Rhodes via pin fall after the RKO

Matt Striker interviews Orton after the match, circa 1980’s WWF Superstars TV show. He asks Orton how he feels after the betrayal of the Big Show. Orton states he has never felt more focused or more extreme. Rhodes attempts to attack Orton from behind and runs right into another RKO.

Singles match: one of the Bella Twins accompanied by the other Bella Twin (they didn’t say which was actually fighting for some reason) vs. Naomi w/Cameron-

It starts off with Brie Bella (thanks for clarifying, Cole) in control of Naomi. Naomi is actually a pretty good wrestler. She hits Brie will a Lou Thez press and she must have been five feet in the air when she jumped. The Divas trade punches and Brie end up on the outside. The Bella’s pull Twin Magic and Nikki gets the pin on Naomi after a small package. Cameron complains to the referee about the switcheroo the Bella’s just pulled off. For the first time in the history of wrestling the referee actually reverse the decision based on it. I am not buying him being able to look at the Bella Twins and being able to tell the difference. That’s just not possible. Right?

Afterwards the Bella’s attack the Funkadactyls and leave them lying motionless in the ring.

The Shield made their entrance through the audience to address the WWE universe. Ambrose states they came to the WWE to bring justice to an unjust world and they have done just that. They go down the list of the wrestlers they have destroyed. They go on to say they destroyed The Undertaker as well. The 3MB interrupt and are upset The Shield stole there gimmick… wait. That doesn’t make sense. They are mad because The Shield… um. Ok, I have no idea why they are upset but Jinder Mahal is ready to “Rock their Face” (his words, Not mine). 3MB surrounds The Shield and get utterly destroyed. Team Hell No come out to make the save and The Shield books out of the ring. Team Hell No take out their frustration on 3MB and Heath Slater takes a Chokeslam from Kane.

Next we see John Cena backstage getting his injured ankle taped up by the trainer. Goldberg er… Ryback walks in and wins the “Captain Obvious” award and tells Cena he is hurt. Cena tells Ryberg, I mean Ryback that he is better on one leg than Goldback… I mean Ryback is on two. They are scheduled to face the three members of The Shield in the main event. It is going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

Non-title Champion vs. Champion match: World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler w/Big E. Langston and AJ vs. United States Champion Kofi Kingston-

The match starts off with a few fast paced moves from both competitors. Side note: these two always have great matches, but I am just happy I get to look AJ skip around the ring again tonight. That NEVER gets old.Kofi locks in a standing armbar, Ziggler with the go behind. Kofi reverses and hits Ziggler with a side Russian leg sweep. Kofi tries to go for S.O.S, and Ziggler blocks it and throws Kofi into the corner. Kofi goes for a springboard and gets drop kicked in the face by Ziggler. After a short commercial break, Ziggler is still in control. Solid back and forth action so far. I’m not going to lie, the severe lack of AJ skipping around the ring is becoming bothersome. Anyway, Kofi turns the tables and lands a few right hands and eventually hits the Boom Drop on a prone Ziggler. Kofi retreats to the corner and signals for Trouble in Paradise. Ziggler ducks under Kofi’s kick and lands a Jumping DDT. Ziggler goes for the pin fall but Kofi kicks out at two.

Ziggler throws a few punches at Kofi. Kofi ducks the last one and hits Ziggler with the S.O.S. and goes for the pin. Ziggler kicks out. Kofi tries to continue his onslaught, but gets a swift kick in the knee by Ziggler. Ziggler hits the ropes and goes for a Fameasser, Kofi side steps and almost takes Zigglers head off with Trouble in Paradise. Kofi goes for the pin, but AJ puts Ziggler’s foot on the bottom rope. Much to my delight AJ skips away smiling. I could look a video of that on repeat. Langston pulls Ziggler out of the ring and attempts to wake the Champ up. Kofi hits a diving splash off the apron and flattens both Langston and Ziggler. Kofi rolls Ziggler back into the ring, AJ jumps on the apron to distract the referee. Langston tried to get in the ring only to be met with a forearm shot by Kofi. Ziggler tries a roll up from behind on Kofi, which Kofi reverses and Ziggler kicks out again. Kofi goes for a triple jump splash off the top and Ziggler moves out of the way. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag and gets the one, two, Three.

Dolph Ziggler defeats Kofi Kingston via pin fall after the Zig Zag

After the match Langston hits two Big Endings on Kofi. I guess someone isn’t dealing with their loss at the start of RAW very well.

After the commercial break, we see Ziggler and his crew (AJ and Langston) walking back stage congratulating themselves on their win. They run into Diva’s Champion Kaitlyn and Natalya (the woman who should be divas champ in my humble opinion). AJ ask her if she needs more room to get by with her massive man arms (HA!) and Kaitlyn ask Ziggler to put AJ back in her straight jacket (boo!). AJ asks Ziggler to hold her back.

Kaitlyn tells AJ since she is the number one contender, she won’t hold back next time they fight. A backstage worker attempts to hand a gift bag to Kaitlyn which AJ takes and tells Ziggler he shouldn’t have. With perfect timing Ziggler answers, “I didn’t” (DOUBLE HA!). Kaitlyn takes the back and pulls out a ugly spiked hat with a note saying someone is in love with her. Gee, I wonder who it could be? *Cough* Hornswaggle *Cough*. Sorry about that. I really need to take something for this cough.

A video package is shown of Brock Lesnar destroying everyone because of his loss to HHH at Wrestlemania.

Next Goldbergback, I mean Ryback bust into Vickie Guerrero’s office. He says Cena isn’t going to leave him alone against the shield again. Vickie says she will make a six man tag match: Ryback (yes I finally ran out of ways to combine Goldberg and Ryback) and Team Hell No vs. The Shield. GoldRybaberg (yes found another one!) says “No!” and walks away. Not sure what that means, but I am sure we will find out later tonight.

Single match: Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter vs. Zack Ryder

First off, what the hell is up with Ryder’s hair? I guess mid carders can’t afford hair product. Swagger blast Ryder with a huge clothesline. Ryder rallies and hits a drop kick. Swagger lands a few stiff punches and hits a t-bone suplex. Swagger immediately goes after Ryder’s leg, hoping to soften it up for the Patriot Lock. Swagger hits the Swagger bomb. Swagger goes to the well one to many times and Ryder manages to get a boot up. Ryder goes on the offensive. Ryder goes to the top rope and dives off. Swagger ducks, Ryder hits the ropes, and runs into a tilt a whirl to a gut wrench power bomb. Swagger locks in the Patriot Lock and Ryder taps.

Jack Swagger defeats Zack Ryder via submission form the Patriot Lock

After the break they cut to Matt Striker attempting to interview Bill Ryback. He has his street clothes on and leaves the building.

Mark Henry comes out and tells the fans that are cheering him that he doesn’t need their approval. He wants to prove he is the Worlds Strongest Man. Out comes Albert or Tensai, or Sweet T, or Chewbacca or whatever the heck he is going by these days. They have a tug of war that Henry wins easily. Then out comes Brodus Clay. Henry defeats him as well. Sheamus comes out and tries to challenge Henry to another tug of war battle. Henry accepts his challenge. I don’t see how this doesn’t end in a Brogue kick. The battle goes back and forth and right before Sheamus is about to lose, he lets go and Henry falls on his butt. He gets up and gets Brogue kicked. In related news, I am changing my name to Nostradamus.

Team Hell No are shown in Vickie’s office and say they still want to fight The Shield with or without Ryback. Vickie says fine. She then tells Brad Maddox she has a job for him.

After the break Cena tells Maddox he will take Ryback’s place in the six man tag match later tonight.

Singles Match: Alberto Del Rio w/Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Antonio Cesaro

Cesaro didn’t get to make his entrance on air, which is never a good sign. It seems he may have fallen out of favor with WWE management. His push has all but ended and he is probably about to lose to Del Rio. Nostradamus has spoken!

The match starts off with Cesaro in control. Cesaro hits a few power moves and then works over Del Rio’s arm. Del Rio regains control and props Cesaro on the ropes and hits the backcracker. Del Rio goes for the Cross Arm Breaker but Cesaro rolls to the outside to avoid the devastating finishing maneuver. After the commercial break, Cesaro hits Del Rio with a roaring European uppercut in the corner. Del Rio regains control and plants Cesaro on his head after a German suplex. Del Rio goes to the top and goes for… I have no idea what he was trying to do, but it ended with him eating another European uppercut. Cesaro tries to roll up Del Rio from behind but Del Rio reverses the pin attempt with the Cross Arm Breaker. Cesaro is forced tap.

Alberto Del Rio defeats Antonio Cesaro via submission (Cross Arm Breaker)

Del Rio announces the title match at Extreme Rules will be a Ladder match.

Dance off- Fandango w/his smoking hot dance partner with no name vs. The Great Khali w/Natalya

I have no real way of recapping this. This was a pretty silly segment, but if I get to look Summer Rea (they finally told us Fandango’s dance partners name) prance around in THAT outfit, I’ll look Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Gigli. Khali Wins, Fandango attacks Khali and hit his Top Rope Leg Drop for good measure.

Main Event Six Man Tag Match: John Cena and Team Hell No vs. The Shield

The match starts with an all-out brawl. After some semblance of order is restored, Kane and Dean Ambrose are left in the ring. Kane hits Ambrose with a delayed standing suplex. Ambrose scampers to the corner and tags in Roman Reigns. Kane destroys him as a well. Next up on my favorite game show, “Get Your Teeth Knocked Out by Kane”, is Seth Rollins. Kane traps him in the corner and lands a few rights and lefts. The referee is counting and Kane is closed to being DQ’d. Cena tags himself in to avoid losing the match. Cena mistakenly kicks Rollins with his injured leg and Daniel Bryan immediately tags himself in to save Cena. Bryan locks in a surfboard stretch on Ambrose. Kane tags in and hits Ambrose with a drop kick to the face. The Shield regains control after Kane misses his patented diving clothesline from the top.

When we come back from break, Ambrose tags in Rollins who lands a sick drop kick to Bryan’s face, followed by an enzguri to the back of Bryan’s head. Reigns is in and ends up going over the top rope after Bryan ducks under his clothesline. Bryan tags in Kane who finally hits his diving clothesline. Kane throws him to the outside and attempts to chokeslam him through the announce table. Ambrose breaks it up and lands a jumping DDT on Kane. Kane almost gets counted out but manages to make it back in the ring at the count of nine. Ambrose taunts Kane with The Undertakers throat cut and gets crushed by a chokeslam for is insolence. Kane can’t go for the pin… but he crawl the corner to tag in an injured Cena. Cena goes all “Five moves of doom” on Reigns. As he is about to give Reigns the Five Knuckle Shuffle, Rollins comes flying off the top rope with a cross body. Cena rolls through and picks Rollins up to nail him with the Attitude Adjustment. Cena’s knee buckles and he drops Rollins. Reigns comes out of nowhere and almost Spears Cena out of his low tops.

I was gonna win, but then a took an arrow to the knee...

The Shield Defeats John Cena and Team Hell No via pin fall (Spear on Cena)

After the match, Ryback comes out and stares at Cena… ominously.