Smackdown Rebound 7/5/13

Smackdown opens with Ryback making his way to the ring. Oh no… He has a microphone in his hand. Let’s summarize this to save time: Ryback says Ryback goooood, John Cena Baaaaaad.

Singles Match: Ryback vs. Daniel Bryan-

Bryan starts off the match playing cat and mouse with Ryback. Bryan definitely has the speed advantage. He is focusing his attack on Ryback’s legs which is extremely smart on his part. Bryan gets Ryback down finally after baiting him to the outside and landing a dive through the ropes. Bryan is obviously the superior wrestler, but Ryback is the number one contender for John Cena’s title which usually means most of his matches would be squashes to make him look stronger. This was no squash match. Ryback goes for a delayed suplex, which Bryan counters and goes right back to the leg kicks. Bryan hits the ropes and runs into a gorilla press slam to the outside of the ring. Ryback goes for a Lou Thez press that Bryan counters into a SINGLE LEG CRAB!!! Ryback regains control after an ill-fated running knee attempt by Bryan that Ryback countered into two side slams into the ring post. Ryback hits two explosive power bombs, then Shell Shock for the win.

Ryback defeats Daniel Bryan via pin fall.

Singles Match: Zack Ryder - Fandango w/Summer Rae-

I am running out of things to say about how sexy Summer Rae is soooooo . Anyway, the match starts off with a bit of back and forth. Ryder controls most of the action. Ryder ends up crotched on the ropes and Fandango his sliding face kick on the outside. Ryder ends up sidestepping Fandango as he charges in and lands a diving drop kick and the Broski Boot in the corner. Ryder goes for the Rough Ryder, Fandango counters and hits a Russian leg sweep. Fandango goes to the top and hits his Leg Drop finisher for the win.

Fandango defeats Zack Ryder via pin fall.

Kaitlyn is shown backstage with flowers. She shows Natalia and The Great Khali a text from her secret admirer. According to Natalia, Khali gives the best advice. Khali then does his best “adult from Charlie Brown” impression and I think tells Kaitlyn to save the cheerleader, to save the world.

Zeb Colter is backstage with Jack Swagger. Zeb says he only lost to Ricardo Rodriguez on Raw because he was sick.

Single Match: Ricardo Rodriguez w/AAAAAAAAAAAAALBERTOOOOO DEEEEEEEEL RIOOOOOOO! Vs. Zeb Colter w/ Jack Swagger-

Looks like The World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler w/AJ (VAVAVOOOM!) and Big E. Langston are out for commentary. Colter slaps Rodriguez in the face twice. Rodriguez responds to this indignity by grabbing Colter by his mustache. From the desk, Dolph refers to Zeb as “The bad guy from Sonic the Hedgehog”… seems legit.

Rodriguez stops Colter’s hands and then rides him like a horse around the ring. I know what you are thinking and no I did not make that up, it actually happened. Rodriguez lands a few punches on Colter and Swagger has seen enough. He blasts Rodriguez with a clothesline for the DQ

Ricardo Rodriguez defeats Zeb Colter via Disqualification.

After the match AAAAAAAAAAAAALBERTOOOOO DEEEEEEEEL RIOOOOOOO makes the save. Sherman Helmsley, I mean Teddy Long comes out and turns this into a tag match. After a very brief back and forth match, Ziggler and Langston hit the ring and attack Swagger and Del Rio. Teddy Long comes out and makes this a triple threat tag match. Langston controls much of the match, pummeling Del Rio. Ziggler tags in and immediately eats the ring post after a missed stinger splash in the corner. Del Rio cleans house and tries to slap on the Cross Arm Breaker to Colter, but Ziggler makes the save hitting a huge jumping DDT on Del Rio. Rodriguez breaks up Ziggler’s pin attempt with a swift kick to Ziggler’s face. Rodriguez tries to stop Langston from entering the ring, only to be flattened as Langston runs straight through him. Swagger attacks Langston from behind and hits a t-bone suplex. As swagger is mouthing off to a fallen Langston, Del Rio comes out of nowhere and hits the back stabber on Swagger. The match end when Ziggler taps out to Del Rio’s Cross Arm Breaker.

Alberto Del Rio/Ricardo Rodriguez defeats Jack Swagger/Zeb Colter and Dolph Ziggler/Big E. Langston via Submission.

Backstage we see that The Shield has taken out Daniel Bryan.

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Damien Sandow-

I know I am not the only person who likes Orton’s theme music, but I have to tell you, Sandow’s remix is a hundred times better: Sandow sings “Voices”. Orton lands a big shoulder block on Sandow. Sandow trips Orton into the corner and then lands a jumping knee to Orton’s face. Orton takes control and lands a power slam. Orton goes for his elevated DDT, but Sandow counters and Orton ends up slamming head first into the guard rail. When we come back from commercial, Sandow hits two Elbows of Distain in a row. Orton manages to hit a headbutt then finally hits his elevated DDT. Orton calls for and RKO and ACTUALLY HITS IT!!!! That’s new…

Randy Orton defeats Damien Sandow via pin fall.

Big Show comes out after the match and says Orton isn’t much of a team player (I will file that one under ‘Duh’). While Orton is focused on Show, Sandow hits a neck breaker on Orton. Show has a big laugh and tells Orton there will be nothing funny about what he does to him at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Arm Wrestling Challenge: Mark Henry vs. Sheamus-

After some back in forth, Mark Henry wins… He is the World’s Strongest Man after all. Sheamus challenges Henry to another match this time with the left arm instead of the right. When they lock up, Sheamus punches Henry in the face then hits him with the Brogue Kick.

“Singles Match”: Dean Ambrose w/Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns (who has stolen Daniel Bryan’s Tag Belt) vs. Kane-

Kane starts off the match taking out Rollins and Reigns. At this point this will in fact be a one on one match. He levels Ambrose with a few huge right hands and tosses Ambrose to the outside. Kane drops Ambrose throat first on the guard rail. After the commercial break, Ambrose is in control after taking out Kane’s knee. Rollins and Reigns are back at ringside. Ambrose goes to the top and gets thrown off by Kane. Kane hits a few rights and lefts and two big clotheslines in the corner. After a sidewalk slam, Kane goes up top and nails Ambrose with a clothesline. Kane crushes Ambrose with a chokeslam. Kane signals for the tombstone Piledriver. Reigns and Rollins charge the ring and get leveled by Kane. While Kane is distracted Ambrose hits him with a front face DDT and gets the pin.

Dean Ambrose Defeats Kane via pin fall.

After the match, The Shield destroys Kane, punctuated by a power bomb by Reigns. Smackdown ends with the Shield standing over Kane holding up Team Hell No’s Tag Team Title Belts.