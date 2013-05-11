RAW Report

Raw begins with the “breaking news” that Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar invaded WWE headquarters in Stamford Connecticut. Think DX invades WCW but not as interesting or believable… Well considering the DX thing was actually real I guess that isn’t a fair comparison.

Source: http://adamswrestling.blogspot.com/2012/07/wrestling-history_20.html

As the show officially starts, John Cena makes his way to the ring. He starts off doing his best Daniel Bryan impression (YES! And NO! chants). I tell ya, Cena leans on Bryan’s ‘shtick more often than you would think. Cena says Ryback refused to compete in the main event last week, but showed up at the end of the match, stood on the stage, and preceded to look into Cena’s eyes and breathe heavily. Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollably, HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Cena goes on to say as long as he is medically cleared to wrestle he will do so no matter how hurt he is. Vickie Guerrero interrupts Cena and makes her way to the ring. Vickie runs down the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV, and then asks Ryback to make his way to the ring. Vickie asks Cena what he wants the stipulation to be for his match against Ryback. In perfect John Cena fashion, he says he wants a “Vickie Guerrero’s granny panties on a pole match. Side note, am I the only person that would pay good money to see that? No? It’s just me… ok forget I said anything. Ryback says they should have a last man standing match.

Single Match: Randy Orton Vs. Damien Sandow

This is a rematch from last week’s Smackdown. Annnnnnnnd SANDOW BROKE OUT HIS REMIX OF ORTON’S ENTRANCE MUSIC!!! HA! Orton apparently was not as amused as I was by the song. He is all over Sandow early. After his early flurry, Sandow reverses Orton’s attempt at his elevated DDT on the outside of the ring by driving Orton spine first into the barricade. Sandow rolls Orton back into the ring. Orton manages to hit Sandow with a side backbreaker before Sandow can recover. When we come back from commercial break, Sandow has Orton down in a rear chin lock. Orton ducks a clothesline and hits a Sandow with a powerslam. Orton finishes Sandow off after a RKO.

Randy Orton defeats Damien Sandow via pin fall

After the match Orton gets KO’d by the Big Show on the entrance ramp.

Jericho makes his way to the ring and says he is going to sit at ring side and judge Fandango’s performance tonight.. He calls out Tons of Funk (Brodus Klay and Sweet T) to be his co-judges. They give him a combined 1.5 for his entrance. I personally would give it a one (no Summer Rae ).

Singles Match: R-Truth vs. Fandango

Fandango starts off on the offensive. After kneeing Truth in the back of the head, Fandango… err… um.. Fandangos?Truth takes Fandango’s momentary lapse in focus as an opportunity to hit a leg lariat, inverted suplex and his patented ax kick. Fandango has had enough and decides to leave the ring.

R-Truth defeats Fandango via count out.

After the break, Daniel Bryan is backstage with Josh Matthews. He challenges Ryback to a rematch. Ryback interrupts and says because Bryan was attacked by The Shield on Smackdown, he is in no condition to face him. So the answer is no. Kane interrupts Ryback and challenges Ryback to a match. Ryback says Kane isn’t the monster he used to be and walks off. Before you ask, I have no idea if that means they are actually going to have match.

Single Match: Alberto Del Rio w/ Ricardo Rodriguez - World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler w/ AJ and Big E. Langston

Sidenote: according to the graphic after the commercial break, we will get to see Kane take on Ryback. Thanks for clearing that up, WWE production truck!

But enough about that. AJ is skipping to the ring… I need a moment.

Source: http://ilovewrestlinggifs.tumblr.com/post/25714136240/aj-lee-skipping

Annnnyway, Del Rio and Ziggler lock up. Del Rio takes control early, landing a side headlock, shoulder block and hip toss. Del Rio attempts to pick up Ziggler and eats a sick drop kick to his face. And… and… I’m sorry the camera panned to AJ again…

Source: Twitter.com

This might be the only time in my life I wished I was a WWE title belt.

Ok… Back on track, Del Rio manages to land a jumping front kick into Ziggler’s arm. Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter make their way down to the ring. When we come back from commercial, we see that Ziggler is back in control due to interference from AJ. Ziggler lands six elbow drops in a row. Ziggler hits the ropes and gets planted with a flapjack by Del Rio. Del Rio goes for his enziguri in the corner, misses but still manages to land on the back of Ziggler’s head (that wasn’t supposed to happen). Ziggler goes up top, only to be stopped by a forearm by Del Rio. Del Rio drops Ziggler with a reverse suplex off the top. Del Rio goes for the cross arm breaker, Ziggler tries to counter with a neck breaker, which Del Rio counters into the CROSS ARM BREAKER!!!! Langston drags Del Rio out of the ring before Ziggler could tap and throws him into Swagger. Swagger loses it and takes out Langston. Swagger goes under the ring for a ladder and damn near takes Ziggler’s head off with the ladder. Del Rio attempts to run in and gets hammered with the ladder as well.

Next up we have a backstage segment with Kaitlyn and Natali and… ah who cares.

Single Match: The Shield - United States Champion Kofi Kingston and The Usos

Jay Uso runs through both Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. He is in complete control until Rollins tags in the much larger Reigns. The Shield is taking turns working over Jay Uso (I THINK its Jay). Rollins hits the ropes and gets flattened by a Samoan drop. Jay tags in Kingston, Rollins tags in Ambrose. Kingston takes out The Shield en mas. After the boom drop on Ambrose, Kingston goes for trouble in paradise, but misses. Kingston turns lemons into lemonade and hits a triple jump cross body splash on Ambrose. Reigns breaks up the pin attempt. Ambrose hits Kingston with an inverted front face DDT.

The Shield defeats Kofi Kingston and the Usos via pin fall.

Singles Match: Antonio Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder

Cesaro unloads the preverbal house of fury on Ryder. Besides a drop kick, Ryder hits little offense. Cesaro wins after the Gotch Neutralizer.

Antonio Cesaro defeats Zack Ryder via pin fall

After the match, Cesaro says he wants better competition. No one can hold a candle to what he can do in the ring (his words… not mine).

Up next Paul Heyman on the Titiantron via satellite. He debuts his personal footage of Lesnar “invading” the WWE offices. If Heyman took this video with his cell phone, I think I need whatever phone he has. Lesnar manhandles a few WWE employees, and then makes his way to HHH’s office. Lesnar proceeds to destroy HHH’s office. Ok, I will say what everyone is thinking: What the heck was the point of any of this? This feud has enough emotion behind it (Brock has assaulted HHH’s father-in-law Vince, his best friend and insulted his wife). How does Lesnar destroying an office add to it at all?

Source: www.examiner.com

Heyman doing is best Ryback impressions.

HHH interrupts Heyman, mid rant, and makes his way to the ring. HHH says he isn’t scared of Brock because he knocked him out cold at Wrestlemania. HHH also says he isn’t buying Heyman’s crap because everyone knows that on a Monday HHH isn’t at the WWE offices. He is wherever Monday night RAW is. HHH tells Heyman to tell Lesnar to meet him in his other office, The ring. Meet him in the ring, because in the ring, we hit back.

Six diva tag match: AJ and the Bella’s vs. Kaitlyn and The Funkadactyls

AJ, is in control for much of the match. Naomi tags in Kaitlyn. AJ slaps Kaitlyn in the face and tries to tag in the Bellas. Both Bella Twins leave the ring and leave AJ all by her lonesome. AJ turns around and gets gored.

Kaitlyn and The Funkadactyls defeat AJ and the Bella Twins via pin fall.

Mark Henry makes his way to the ring and calls out Sheamus. They play highlights of the numerous altercations between Henry and Sheamus. Henry and Sheamus are about to square off, but Wade Barrett comes out because he and Sheamus have and actual match scheduled. *puts on Nostradamus hat* I predicted Henry will get involved…… somehow…. When we get back from commercial, Sheamus is pounding on Barrett. Sheamus feigns throwing Barrett into Henry on the outside and Henry gets scared and drops to the ground. Henry gets up angry and gets blasted with a Brogue Kick. Back in the ring, Sheamus goes for the cloverleaf and Barrett reverses it into small package. Barrett calls for the bull hammer elbow, misses and gets hit with white noise by Sheamus. Sheamus then lands the Brogue kick for the win.

Sheamus defeats Wade Barrett via pin fall.

After the match, Henry whips Sheamus with a belt and slams him on the outside with the World’s Strongest Slam.

MAIN EVENT Singles Match: Kane vs. Skip Sheffield … I mean Ryback

Kane starts off by taking Ryback down and pounding on him. Ryback runs in and Kane powerslams him. They end up on the outside of the ring. They exchange blows then Ryback throws Kane into the barricade. After the break, Ryback is still in control. Ryback takes down Kane with a Lou Thez press. Ryback tries to set up for the meat hook clothesline, but runs into a big boot by Kane instead. Kane attempts a chockeslam, its blocked by Ryback, Kane hit the ropes and goes for a jumping DDT, which connects. Kane goes for the cover, but Ryback kicks out. Kane throws Ryback into the corner and hammers him with a clothesline. Kane throws Ryback the opposite corner and goes for another, but Ryback counters and takes Kane out with a side slam. Ryback calls for his finisher, but Kane reverses it into a suplex. Kane goes for the pin and only gets a two count. Kane goes up top, but Ryback crotches him on the top. Ryback picks up Kane while he is in the corner and hits Shell Shock.

Ryback defeats Kane via pin fall

After the match, The Shield descend from the crowd. Daniel Bryan hits the ring to protect his tag partner Kane. Ryback heads to the outside and leaves Team Hell No alone to fight The Shield. Cena runs in (pretty spry for someone with an “injured” achilles ) to help fend off The Shield. Bryan takes out Rollins and Ambrose with a dive to the outside. Cena picks up Reigns for the Attitude Adjustment. Ryback hits him in the gut with a steal chair and RAW ends with Ryback standing over a prone Cena… Menacingly…

Source: www.cagesideseats.com

"Bet he will never eat the last chicken nugget again..."