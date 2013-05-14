Smackdown Rebound 5/10/13

Smackdown kicks off with the “Highlight Reel”, Chris Jericho’s infamous talk show segment. His guest tonight is Bill Ryberg err I mean Ryback. Jericho basically points out that Ryback beating a one legged John Cena for the title doesn’t mean a whole lot. Now I firmly believe a win is a win, but Jericho does have a point. As Jericho so colorfully puts it, “it’s nothing like beating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night to become the undisputed champion”. Ryback takes exception to Jericho’s comments and gets in his face. Teddy Long comes out on the ramp and says the main even tonight will be Jericho vs. Ryback. After the announcement, Ryback gets in a cheap shot on Jericho and leaves the ring.

Singles Match: United States Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Cody “The Love ‘Stache’ Rhodes-

The match starts out pretty fast paced, which is to be expected with these two competitors. They trade a few arm drags and suplexes. Cody gains the upper hand after landing a stiff knee to Kofi’s gut. After a near fall, Cody attempts to throw Kofi into the corner. Kofi reverses and hits a triple jump body splash from the top, but Cody rolls through into a pinning combination. Cody only gets a two count. Cody goes for his devastating finisher, Cross Rhodes but Kofi reverses it into an attempt at the S.O.S. Cody pushes Kofi off and hits the ropes. As he is coming in, Kofi attempts Trouble in Paradise, but Cody ducks under it. Cody goes for a spring board, most likely to try the Disaster Kick, but Kofi hits him with the Trouble in Paradise in mid –air for the win.

Kofi Kingston defeats Cody Rhodes via pin fall.

"Cody Rhodes... Welcome to Die!" Source: WWE.com

Singles Match: Big E. Langston (who actually has his own entrance music now) w/AJ and Dolph Ziggler vs. Jack Swagger w/Zeb “Yosemite Sam” Colter-

Alberto Del Rio makes his way to the ring for commentary. Before the start of the match, Del Rio slides a ladder into the ring. Swagger and Big E. tussle over it. Swagger ends up sending Big E. to the outside of the ring. Ziggler gets involved and drop kicks the ladder into Swaggers face. Colter attempts to get the ladder out of the ring, but Ziggler baseball slides the ladder into Colter’s gut. Del Rio hits the ring, and kicks Ziggler in the face. Del Rio clobbers both Ziggler and Swagger with the ladder.

This match ended in a No Contest.

Singles Match: Dean Ambrose w/Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. World Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan w/ Kane-

Bryan goes totally sick house on Ambrose to start. He is clearly not over the multiple assaults he has received from Ambrose and his cronies. Bryan hits multiple elbows and kicks to Ambrose’s back. Ambrose takes control after a right hand to Bryan’s face. Ambrose throws Bryan into the corner, Bryan back flips over the trailing Ambrose and levels him with a clothesline. When we return from the commercial break, Ambrose is in control after hot-shoting Bryan on the top rope. Ambrose has Bryan set up in the corner but misses his running shoulder block. Bryan lands a few stiff kicks to Ambrose’s chest, and then sets him up in the tree of woe. Bryan lands a huge diving drop kick to Ambrose’s chest. Ambrose gets caught in the No! Lock. Rollins tries to get in the ring, but Kane stops him. While the ref is distracted, Reigns breaks up the No! Lock from the other side of the ring. Kofi Kingston runs down to the ring and attacks Ambrose which causes Bryan to be disqualified.

Dean Ambrose defeats Daniel Bryan via DQ.

Before the break we see Mark Henry pull a tractor trailer in the parking lot. Henry is going to attempt to break a world record by pulling two tractor trailers at the same time. He IS the World’s Strongest Man, you know, AND THATS WHAT HE DO!

After a short break, Henry makes his attempt at the world record. After a few tries, he actually manages to pull two tractor trailers 20 feet. This was amazing to see. The casual wrestling fan probably doesn’t know that Mark Henry is called the “World’s Strongest Man” because he actually won the World’s Strongest Man competition. In this short segment, Henry managed to invoke more emotion than half the WWE roster is capable of. I would totally pay to see him play the villain in one of the WWE’s films (Brodus Klay? Really?)

"Whoa..." Source: WWE.com

Backstage segment with Randy Orton: Orton says there will be no antidote for the venom he spits at Big Show at the Extreme Rules ppv.

Singles Match: Big Show vs. Sweet T w/the Funkadactyls and Brodus Klay-

Sweet T goes on the offensive early. Sweet T grabs Show by the throat, which is usually the precursor to the Baldo Bomb. Show shrugs Sweet T off and nails a huge right hand for the victory.

Big Show Defeats Sweet T via pin fall.

After the match, Klay check on Sweet T, who is still out cold from Show’s WMD. Show spears Klay, and calls for another WMD. Orton comes out of nowhere and lays Show out with venomous RKO… see what I did there?

Backstage Kaitlyn runs into AJ, who affectionately refers to Kaitlyn as “Man Arms”. They have brief back and forth about why anyone would want to admire Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn says maybe her admirer is Dolph Ziggler (which would be hysterical). Natalya barges in and ask is there is a problem. AJ tells Natalya “it’s always nice to see her, later, Gentlemen”.

Main Event Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ryback-

Jericho charges in and gets pushed to the ground multiple times. Jericho chops Ryback and forces him to back up. Ryback throws Jericho to the outside. He then slams Jericho into the barricade. After they trade punches, Ryback whips Jericho into the ropes, telegraphs a back body drop and gets kicked in the face. Ryback ends up on the apron and Jericho hits a spring board drop kick. After the commercial break, Ryback is stomping Jericho in the ring. Jericho side steps Ryback and hits a shoulder block, which doesn’t take Ryback off his feet. Jericho hits the ropes to go for another, but Ryback sidesteps him and throws him over the top rope. Jericho lands on his feet, goes to the top rope and bashes Ryback’s head with a double ax handle. Ryback pops right up off the mat. Jericho hits the ropes and gets caught in a tilt-a-whirl power slam.

Ryback goes for a standing splash, Jericho moves and lands the Lionsault. Jericho goes for the Code Breaker, but Ryback reverses it and slams him to the mat. Ryback picks Jericho up off the mat and lands a sick power bomb. Jericho is not moving. Ryback picks up Jericho but Jericho manages to drop kick Ryback in the knee. He tries to lock in the Walls of Jericho, but Ryback easily escapes it. Ryback almost takes off Jericho’s head with the meat hook clothesline. Ryback sets up Jericho for Shell Shock, but Jericho rolls through and puts Ryback in the Walls. Ryback gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Ryback stands up but turns right into the Code Breaker. Ryback rolls out of the ring from the impact. On the outside of the ring, Ryback picks up Jericho and gets DQ after throwing Jericho on the ring post.

Chris Jericho defeats Ryback via DQ.

"I'm sorry man, the buffet is closed..." Source: WWE.com