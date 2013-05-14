RAW Report 5/13/13

Dance Off: Fandango w/ Summer Rae vs. Chris Jericho w/Edyta Sliwinska (from Dancing with the Stars)–

Fandango is out first with his stunning part time dance partner Summer Rae. Fandango is sporting an outfit from the “Disco Inferno” collection. Jericho’s entrance with his dance partner was actually pretty cool. Edyta doing Jericho’s cross pose was great touch.

I don’t do this often, but I am totally stealing Jericho’s name for Fandango. He shall now and forever be known as Fandunghole. During Fandunghole’s dance, Summer twists her ankle and hits the canvas pretty hard. Fandunghole berates her and leaves the ring. While Jericho and Edyta check on Summer, Fandunghole attacks Jericho from behind. After the beat down, Summer pops up like nothing happened. Can you say, set up?

Fandunghole vs. Chris Jericho ends in a No Contest.

Singles Match: Ryback vs. Zack Ryder-

Is it me, or have we seen this match a billion times. Zack Ryder gets the win after… ok I can’t even type that with a straight face. Ryback gets the win after Shell Shock.

Ryback defeats Zack Ryder (duh) via pin fall.

Tag Team Match: Tons of Funk w/the Funkadactyls vs. The Prime Time Players-

Sweet T starts kicks off the match against Darren Young. T hits a quick rolling senton in the corner. Young tags in Titus, who lands a big kick on T. Klay tags in and is in control of Young. Klay gets distracted by Young, who then stabs Klay in the throat with his hair pick. Titus rolls up Klay from behind for the victory. So I have seen a match end with someone getting hit with a fake leg, a tennis racket and now a hair pick. What will they think of next?

The Prime Time Players defeat Tons of Funk via pin fall.

Teddy Long announces that Dolph Ziggler has a concussion and will not be able to compete in the triple threat match at Extreme Rules. Swagger and Colter interrupts Teddy and tell him to strip Dolph of the title and award it to Swagger. AJ Jand Big E. Langston come out and say there is no way they are taking the title from Dolph. Teddy says he will not strip Dolph of the title. He instead announces that Swagger will face Alberto Del Rio at Extreme Rules in an “I Quit” match. The winner will be name the number one contender for the World Title.

Singles Match: United States Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Damien Sandow-

Kofi tries to put Sandow away early after a quick pin attempt. Sandow manages to kick out and land a Russian leg sweep. Kofi trips Sandow into the corner and goes on the offensive. Kofi jumps to the top, but misses his triple jump body splash. As Kofi gets up off the mat, Sandow hits a rolling neck breaker. Sandow picks him up and lands a few right hands. Kofi ducks the last punch and KO’s Sandow with the Trouble in Paradise for the win.

Kofi Kingston defeats Damien Sandow via pin fall.

Michael Cole announces Kofi will defend his U.S. Title at Extreme Rules against The Shield’s Dean Ambrose. Considering The Shield’s record in big ppv matches, I don’t like Kofi’s chances here. I wonder if Ambrose wins each member of The Shield will be able to defend the title. I know the “Freebird” rule only works for the tag belts, but hey why not make it interesting.

Mark Henry is in the ring being interviewed by Josh Matthews. Henry has a leather strap with him and forces Josh to wrap one end around his own wrist. This isn’t going to end well for Josh… Henry pushes Josh to the ground and drags him around the ring. Henry touches each turnbuckle to show the world what he is going to do to Sheamus. Sheamus hits the ring and the both whip each other with leather straps. Henry has had enough and bails.

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Antonio Cesaro-

Orton and Cesaro are pretty evenly matched. They start off trading collar and elbow tie ups, and a few punches. Cesaro throws Orton into the corner and almost beheads Orton with a roaring European uppercut. Cesaro hits the ropes and runs head first into a power slam. Orton set Cesaro up for his rope assist DDT, but Cesaro rolls through into a pin. Orton kicks out. As they both get up off the mat, Orton surprises Cesaro with a RKO.

Randy Orton defeats Antonio Cesaro via pin fall.

Singles Match: The Miz vs. Heath Slater w/the rest of 3MB-

Seriously is ANYONE buying The Miz as a face? Seeing someone that is soooo good at being hated play to the crowd makes my head hurt. Hopefully the writers will abandon this experiment soon. Oh, and if you were wondering, The Miz wins after putting Slater in the Figure Four.

The Miz defeats Heath Slater via submission.

Michael Cole announces Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will face Team Hell No for the Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules. So much for my U.S. title “Freebird” rule idea.

Six Man Elimination Tag Match: John Cena and Team Hell No vs. The Shield-

Dean Ambrose starts off in the ring with Kane. Kane traps Ambrose in the corner and is pummeling him. Kane throws Ambrose into the opposite corner and tags in Daniel Bryan. Ambrose escapes and tags in Rollins, who runs straight into a drop toe hold. Bryan tags in Cena who goes all “Five Moves of Doom” on Rollins. When we get back from the break, Bryan is in the ring locking in a surfboard on Ambrose. Kane tags in and lands a huge drop kick to Ambrose’s face. Ambrose backs Bryan into the corner and the Shield takes turns dominating him. Bryan manages to tag in Kane, who DDT’s Ambrose outta his shoes. Kane goes crazy and ends up getting DQ’d after hitting Ambrose with part of the announce table. Kane is eliminated.

When we come back from commercial, Ambrose and Reigns are working over Cena. Reigns knocks Cena off his feet after a Superman punch. He goes for the cover, one, two, and Cena kicks out. Reigns tags in Rollins who comes off the top with a flying knee. Rollins locks in a sleeper on Cena. Cena (with Rollins on his back) finally makes it to Bryan and tags him in. Bryan takes out all three members of the shield. He drop kicks Rollins and heads to the top rope. He jumps off and hits a massive diving head butt on Rollins. Bryan goes for the pin, but Rollins kicks out. Bryan tries to lock in the No! Lock, but Rollins fights out of it. While Bryan isn’t looking Ambrose tags himself in and lands a front face DDT for the pin. Daniel Bryan is eliminated.

Cena is all alone against all three members of The Shield. Rollins plays to the crowd and Cena takes advantage, landing a few shoulder blocks and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He blast Rollins with the Attitude Adjustment for the pin. Seth Rollins is eliminated. Ambrose runs in and Cena picks him up for the AA, but Ambrose holds on to the ropes. Reigns rolls in the ring but the ref tells him to leave. He pushes the ref out of the way and spears Cena. The ref gets up and DQ’s Reigns for putting his hands on an official. Roman Reigns is eliminated. As Cena is laid out in the ring, Ambrose crawls in and makes the cover but Cena kicks out!!! Ambrose is livid! He turns around and walks right into the STF. Rollins and Reigns hit the ring to break up the submission attempt. Ambrose has been DQ’d. Dean Ambrose is eliminated.

John Cena and Team Hell No defeat The Shield.

After the match, The Shield triple power bomb Cena. Ryback comes out and stands over a fallen Cena with that look in his eyes… “Sometimes when we touch” plays over the loud speakers, Ryback gets on one knee and proposes to Cena… ok that didn’t happen. Ryback hits Cena in his injured ankle and walks away singing, “Sometimes when we touch”. That actually did happen… minus the singing part.

Singles Match: Big E. Langston w/AJ vs. Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter-

So the WWE fans voted for Swagger to face Langston. I am totally confused by that, but hey, let’s see what Langston can do against Swagger. Swagger and Langston charge into each other like two angry bulls. Langston Irish whips Swagger into the corner, charges in for a splash but Swagger avoids the contact. Swagger immediately picks Langston’s ankle and tries to clamp on the Patriot Lock. Langston uses his massive legs to kick Swagger out of the ring. Langston tries to go out after him, but Swagger hangs Langston neck first on the top rope. Swagger rolls into the ring, picks up Langston and t-bone suplexes him. After a short commercial break, Langston is back in control, slamming Swagger down with multiple rib breakers. After a missed attempt at a shoulder block, Langston ends up getting flattened by a Swagger bomb. Langston ducks a clothesline by Swagger and lands one of his own. Langston props Swagger on the second rope and pulls off a huge suplex. Langston pulls down his straps to signal he is going for his finisher, the Big Ending. Swagger fights out of it grabs Langston’s ankle and slaps on the Patriot Lock. Langston manages to get to the ropes to break the hold. Swagger gets thrown to the outside by Langston. He then throws Swagger back first into the barricade. Langston charges at the prone Swagger like a freight train but Swagger moves and Langston ends up flying over the barricade. Swagger roles back into the ring while Langston gets counted out.

Jack Swagger defeats Big E. Langston via count out.

After the match, Del Rio runs in and attacks Swagger.

Singles Match: Natalya w/Khali and Hornswoggle vs. AJ-

The Bella Twins and Divas Champion Kaitlyn are at ring side for commentary for some reason. So let’s to a head count: we have bumbling giant, a little person, and a set of twins… some jokes are too easy even for me. Anyway, instead of locking up, AJ decides to skip around the ring…which NEVER gets old. Natalya clearly isn’t as entertained by AJ skipping as I am, because she flings AJ around the ring like a rag doll. AJ does the smart thing and runs like hell. Natalya ends up knocking AJ off the apron and AJ looks totally knocked out. Side note: I make tons of jokes about not caring about Divas matches, but the fact that there is six people doing commentary and NONE of them are talking about the match shows exactly how much the WWE itself cares about Diva Matches. Natalya drags AJ back into the ring. She picks her up for a back breaker, but AJ reverses it and locks Natalya in AJ’s submission hold, the Black Widow. Natalya has no choice but to submit. Wow… didn’t see that coming at all.

AJ defeats Natalya via submission

Chris Jericho is backstage with Matt Striker. He tells Striker that he is done playing games and he will see Fandango at Extreme Rules.

HHH makes his way to the ring. They slowly lower the cage that is hanging above the ring. HHH says he and Brock Lesnar have been at war for over a year now, but nothing has been settled. He says he HATES Brock Lesnar. It will finally be settled this Sunday, at Extreme Rules. Lesnar makes his way to the ring, with Paul Heyman. Heyman starts to speak but HHH tells him to shut up and tells Brock to get in the ring now. Heyman says that when all is said in done, HHH will hate the fact that he will have to face his family after he loses. Heymen goes on to say his client… wait for it… wait for iiiiiiiiiiit! BROCK LESSSSNAAR, doesn’t fight for costless. Lesnar and Heyman head for the back.HHH says why won’t Lesnar face him like a man. HHH says Heymen knows that if Lesnar gets his ass kicked by HHH again Heyman will lose his meal ticket. HHH ask Lesnar if he is going to come down to the ring and prove to the world that he is “Brock Lesnar, the MONSTER” or is he going to stand on the ramp and show the world the he is “Brock Lesnar, the BITCH”. Lesnar has heard enough and heads down to the ring. Ten referees appear (seriously they came out of thin air) and try to stop Lesnar. Lesnar gets in the ring and he and HHH go at each other, full force. After a brief scuffle, Lesnar goes behind HHH and destroys him with a German suplex. Lesnar takes off his shirt and HHH throws him head first into the cage. Heyman is at the cage door when HHH throws Lesnar into it, causing Heyman to fly off the steps into the barricade. Lesnar picks up Heyman and leaves.

