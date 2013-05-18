SMACKDOWN REBOUND!

Smackdown opens with a new edition of Miz T.V… not to be confused with Piper’s Pit or The Barber Shop, or the Highlight Reel because those wrestling talk shows are actually good. I know I have harped on “good guy” Miz before, but this is painful to look. Anyway, his guests tonight are Randy Orton and The Big Show. I am praying this segment ends with The Miz and Show kicking the crap out of Orton and reuniting Shomiz (I bet you forgot The Miz and Show used to be a tag team).

Ahhh... the good old days.

Show tells Orton that at the Extreme Rules ppv it will not be an RKO people remember, it will be a TKO. Orton retorts that the thing people will remember is how the viper struck down the giant. Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter make their way down to the ring. Then Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez make their way down to the ring. I smell a tag team main event brewing. Let me guess, Mark Henry will be out next…Aaaaaaand Mark Henry’s music hits (I really should start my own psychic network- CALL ME NOW FOR YOUR FREE TAROT REEEEDIN). So that just leaves an appearance by the ghost of Christmas past. Right on cue, Sheamus hits the ring, and a brawl ensues. The faces clear the ring.

Teddy Long comes out and makes the following match: Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, and the Big Show vs. Randy Orton, Alberto Del Rio, and Sheamus (I think I will charge $5.99 per minute).

Tag Match: The Shield- Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns w/ Dean Ambrose vs. The Usos-

The Usos are good. Really good. They remind me of smaller versions of their Dad, Rikishi, who was also an extremely underrated performer. They are twins so they have natural chemistry in the ring. I am shocked they have never gotten a tag title reign. Scratch that, I am not shocked at all. The tag belts are seemingly only used to get singles feuds over (remember how Team Hell No! got started?). That said, they don’t have a snowballs chance in hell in this match. The Shield gets the win after a spear by Reigns.

The Shield defeats The Usos via pin fall. (Maybe $6.99 per minute…)

GORE! GORE! GORE!

After the match, The Shield destroys The Usos. Kofi Kingston runs in to make the save.

Teddy Long and The Miz are backstage chatting, only to be interrupted by Damien Sandow. Sandow wants to take over The Miz’s talk show. Teddy tells him he will face the Miz tonight. Side note: Josh Matthews refers to Sandow as General Zod. Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollably: HAHAHAHAAHAH!

Tag Team Match: Tons of Funk w/The Funkadactyls vs. The Prime Time Players-

Titus and Young take early control of Sweet T, until Titus misses a football tackle in the corner. Tons of Funk get the win after a double splash.

Tons of Funk defeat The Prime Time Players

Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Antonio Cesaro-

After a side headlock by Jericho, Cesaro knocks Jericho down after a shoulder block. Jericho and Cesaro trade punches, chops and uppercuts. Jericho manages to drop kick Cesaro three times: off the second rope, in the back of the head and in the side of the head. After a struggle on the apron Jericho lands a spring board drop kick which forces Cesaro to the mat outside. When we come back from the break, Jericho has Cesaro pinned via a backslide, but Cesaro kicks out. Jericho attempts a bulldog, but Cesaro sidesteps and clamps on a sleeper. Jericho reverses into the Walls, but Cesaro rolls out of it. Jericho goes for a Lionsault, but Cesaro gets his knees up, and then retaliates with a double stomp to Jericho’s chest. Cesaro picks up Jericho for the Gotch Neutralizer, but Jericho reverses into the Walls, which Cesaro rolls out of again. Jericho scales the ropes and gets caught with a European uppercut as he dives off. Cesaro picks up Jericho for a suplex, which Jericho reverses into the Walls for the win.

Chris Jericho defeats Antonio Cesaro via submission.

After the match Fandango’s music hits and Summer Rae dances out. Fandango attacks Jericho from behind, but Jericho get the better of him. When Cesaro gets off the mat, Jericho gives him a Code Breaker just because.

Singles Match: The Miz vs. Damien Sandow-

Cody Rhodes is out for commentary. Sandow traps Miz in the corner but misses a clothesline attempts. Miz takes control and lands a huge clothesline. Rhodes takes a live microphone and tells the crowed to show some respect for Sandow. Sandow hits a suplex on Miz and follows it with a Russian leg sweep and the Elbow of Distain. Miz ducks a right hand and lands a few of his own. Rhodes gets on the apron, Miz knocks him off and Sandow tries to take advantage but ends up getting put in the Figure Four.

The Miz defeats Damien Sandow via submission.

Single Match: Aksana vs. Kaitlyn-

Kaitlyn get puts Aksana away after a Spear.

Kaitlyn defeats Aksana via pin fall.

Six Man Tag Match: Alberto Del Rio w/Ricardo Rodriguez, Randy Orton and Sheamus vs. Jack Swagger w/ Zeb Colter, Mark Henry, and The Big Show-

Swagger and Del Rio start the match off. After some back and forth, Del Rio lands a jumping enziguri in the corner. Orton tags himself in and sticks Swagger with a drop kick to the face. Del Rio tags in and gets flattened by Show. Del Rio gets trapped in the opposing corner and the heels take turns pounding on him like a drum. After the commercial break, Show pick Del Rio up for a power bomb, but Del Rio reverses it into the biggest hurracanranna I have seen in years. Del Rio tags in Sheamus who hits white noise on Show. Sheamus tries to Brogue kick Show, but Show blocks it and chokeslams Sheamus. Show only gets a two count. Swagger tags in, but Sheamus manages to pick up Swagger and land a rolling senton. Before Sheamus could reach his corner, Henry stops him. Henry pummels Sheamus and tells him to, “take this whoopin like a man”. Swagger tags in, hits a Swagger bomb. Swagger attempts another, but Sheamus catches him in an electric chair drop. Orton tags in and all hell breaks loose. Show and Sheamus end up on the outside. Sheamus Brogue kicks Show on the outside. In the ring, Del Rio attempts an enziguri on Swagger, who ducks and slaps on the Patriot Lock. Orton comes out of nowhere and hits a SICK RKO!

Randy Orton, Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio defeat Big Show, Jack Swagger and Mark Henry via pin fall.

Thats all folks!