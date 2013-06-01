SMACKDOWN REBOUND 5/31/13

The show kicks off with The Shield making their way to the ring with damn near all the titles. I called it weeks ago, but they look good with all the gold… err… copper… or whatever the hell the tag belts are made out of.

Singles match: Tag Champ Seth Rollins w/Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose vs. Kane w/Daniel Bryan-

Rollins starts off with a side head lock but ends up running into a shoulder block by Kane. Kane picks up Rollins and holds him in the air for a delayed vertical suplex. So far Kane has been firmly in control of Rollins. Rollins sidesteps a drop kick from Kane and hits one of his own to Kane’s knee. Rollins continues to work on Kane’s knee, which is a smart move. Rollins climbs to the top rope, but Kane grabs him by the throat. Rollins kicks Kane in the face, dives off the ropes and damn near KO’s Kane with a swinging DDT. Kane kicks out after a two count. When we come back from commercial, Kane reversed Rollins attack into a sidewalk slam. Kane goes up top and delivers a flying clothesline. Kane signals for the chokeslam, but Reigns jumps on the apron and distracts Kane. Rollins takes advantage by kicking Kane in the back of the head. Rollins goes up top again, but Bryan throws him off while the referee is distracted. Kane destroys Rollins with a chokeslam for the win.

Kane defeats Seth Rollins via pin fall.

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan w/ Kane vs. Tag Champ Roman Reigns w/Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose-

This match started immediately after the previous match ended. Reigns runs into a drop toe hold into the bottom turnbuckle. Bryan puts Reigns into a leg grapevine and lands five or six sick forearms to Reigns face. Bryan Irish whips Reigns into the ropes but eats and elbow on the way in. The commentators are playing up the fact that Bryan is obsessed with the notion that he is the weak link. That pretty much ensures he is going to lose this match (it’s simple wrestling math people!!!). After an ill-fated attempt by Reigns to clothesline Bryan in the corner, Bryan lands an explosive front drop kick to Reigns. Bryan follows it up with multiple kicks in the corner, then ANOTHER diving drop kick to Reigns face. Reigns head butts Bryan in the gut. He again tries to throw Bryan into the corner, Bryan back flips out of it. Reigns tries a clothesline, but Bryan locks in a crucifix pin, but rolls through into the No! Lock. Rollins pushes the bottom rope to Reigns to break the hold. Kane gets pissed and boots Rollins in the face. While the referee is distracted, Reigns punches Kane. Kane retaliates by punching Reigns, but the referee was watching.

Roman Reigns defeats Daniel Bryan via Disqualification.

Damien Sandow is in the ring and he wants to prove (once again) that mental strength is always better than physical strength. He has a table set up in the ring and is going to prove his mental prowess with the shell game. Sheamus comes out, hopefully to kick Sandow’s head off and end this god awful segment. Sheamus picks the wrong cup, and Sandow tells Sheamus his idiot card is good for another year (HA!). Sheamus thinks Sandow is cheating… which we will file under ‘Duh’. The ball isn’t under any of the cups. And THANKFULLY this ends with a Brogue kick to Sandow.

Singles Match: Curtis Axel w/Paul Heyman vs. Sin Cara-

This was a pretty fast match. Axel gets the win after the Perfect Plex. Side note: it’s about freaking time they let Axel play off the fact that his father was Mr. Perfect. Stay tuned. I see big things in his future.

Singles Match: Alberto Del Rio w/ Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Big E. Langston w/AJ Lee-

I need a moment. AJ is on the screen…………………………

Ok I’m back, after a collar and elbow tie up Langston and Del Rio end up tussling in the corner. Del Rio hits a quick enziguri, and a kick to the gut. Langston gets behind Del Rio and drops him gut first on the top rope. Langston puts Del Rio on the top. Del Rio kicks Langston in the head, and then hits a drop kick of the second rope. Del Rio goes for the backstabber, which Langston reverses into a belly to belly suplex. Langston pulls down his straps to signal for his finisher, the Big Ending, but Del Rio rolls out and finally hits the backstabber. Del Rio attempts another enziguri in the corner, which Langston ducks. Langston picks up Del Rio for a German suplex, which Del Rio reverses into his own suplex. Del Rio locks in the Cross Arm Breaker, but Langston powers out. While the ref is distracted, AJ rakes Del Rio’s eyes and Del Rio walks right into the Big Ending.

Big E. Langston defeats Alberto Del Rio via pin fall.

Singles Match: Ryback vs. Kofi Kingston-

Ryback makes his way to the ring in an ambulance to push his “Three Stages of Hell” match against Cena at the WWE Payback PPV. The first fall is a lumberjack match, the second is a table match and the third is an ambulance match. This is probably the weakest series of matches for a three stages of hell match I have ever seen. Only one of the falls features an actual pin fall. This whole thing is designed so there still isn’t a clear cut winner. Anyway, Kingston immediately takes it to Ryback, hitting multiple uppercuts and drop kicks. Kingston even manages to hit the boom drop. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Ryback catches him and almost hits a power slam, but Kingston reverses it into a near fall. Kingston tries to kick Ryback but Ryback stomps Kofi in the face. Ryback decapitates Kingston with the Meat Hook clothesline. Ryback gets the win after Shell Shock.

Ryback defeats Kofi Kingston via pin fall.

After the match, Ryback powerbombs Kingston through a table. Then another table… then another table. Kofi is not moving. At all.

Singles Match: Chris “Shiny Suit man” Jericho vs. Cody “I love 80’s porn (stache)” Rhodes-

During the start of the match, Ron Jeremy… I mean Cody Rhodes get his wrist tangled in the top rope. I was about to say he looks legitimately hurt. I then I noticed his wrist was already taped, so it is probably b.s. Jericho hits a running bulldog. Jericho then tries to lock in the Walls of Jericho, but Rhodes weasels out of it. Rhodes Irish whips Jericho into the corner. Jericho attempts to jump over Rhodes but gets caught in a massive Alabama Slam (shades of Bob Holly!). Rhodes meets his end when he springboards of the top for the disaster kick but gets caught midair in the Walls of Jericho.

Chris Jericho defeats Peter North… er… Cody Rhodes via submission.

Main Event Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. United States Champion Dean Ambrose-

Ambrose backs Orton into the corner and lands multiple right hands. Ambrose whips Orton to the corner and walks into a huge clothesline. Wait… I think that same spot has happened in EVERY match tonight. Weird. Anyway, after a Thez press by Orton, Ambrose rolls out of the ring, but runs directly into another Orton Clothesline. Orton drops Ambrose back first on the barricade. Ambrose trips Orton and Orton lands shoulder first into the ring steps. After the break, Ambrose has Orton in a side headlock. Orton manages a brief flurry, but gets caught in a sleeper hold. Orton eventually reverses the hold into a side suplex. Orton and Ambrose trade punches center ring. Orton sets up Ambrose for a superplex, but Ambrose throws Orton off the ropes. Ambrose jumps off but eats a drop kick on the way down. Orton hits his ropes assist DDT. Orton calls for the RKO, but Rollins and Reigns hit the ring and attack Orton. Team Hell No run in to help Orton. Kane ends up on the outside, and Bryan systematically takes out all three members of The Shield HIMSELF!!! I think Bryan killed a guy… with a trident. He may want to leave town. Man that escalated quickly.

