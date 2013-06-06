RAW Report 6/3/13

We start RAW with a surprise appearance by Stephanie McMahon. Just as a side note, she looks awesome. Steph comes out to let us know that she STILL has HHH’s nuts in her purse (she made an executive decision to not allow HHH to compete tonight against Curtis Axel). Steph tells the crowd this is about HHH’s health and isn’t about them. They should stop being so selfish. Steph gets interrupted by her father, Vince McMahon.

'Well you can tell by the way I walk that i'm a womans man, no time to talk..' Source: www.gif-central.blogspot.com

Vince power walks to the ring and ask the crowd not to boo his daughter. Vince basically reiterates everything Steph already said. He also states that “Curt” Axel is beneath HHH. The Shields music hits and they make their way to the ring from the crowd. After a commercial break, The Shield are in the ring but the McMahons are not. What the hell was the point of that? They missed out on a golden opportunity to further push The Shield and have them interact with the McMahons for what I think would be the first time. Also, it was a terrible bridge between the opening segment of RAW and the first match on RAW.

Six Man Tag Match: The Shield vs. Randy Orton and Team Hell NO!-

The match begins with Bryan facing off against the United States Champion Dean Ambrose. Ambrose gets tagged with a bunch of right hands, ends up in the corner and gets the crap kicked outta him by Bryan. Kane tags in and drop kicks Ambrose in the face. Ambrose tags in Rollins who gets flattened by Kane’s sidewalk slam. So far not a good start for The Shield, but the tide finally turns when Kane goes to the top turnbuckle and Rollins hits him with a drop kick. Kane gains control after almost killing Rollins and Ambrose after a botched double suplex. Orton gets the hot tag and takes out both Ambrose and Rollins. Orton is about to give Rollins the rope assist DDT, when Ambrose tries to make the save and ends up in the same position as Rollins. Orton blasts them both with his patented DDT. Orton calls for the RKO, but gets distracted by Reigns. Rollins kicks Orton right in the back of the head while he is attempting to DDT Reigns.

Orton manages to tag in Bryan after Rollins goes for an ill-fated top rope splash that ends with him being drop kicked mid-air by Orton. Bryan is a house of fire. He AGAIN takes out all three members of The Shield. After landing an explosive back flip/clothesline combo on Ambrose, he spots Rollins trying to mount the top rope for a sneak attack. He cuts Rollins off and hurricanrannas Rollins of the top and Rollins lands on top of Ambrose!!! Bryan slaps the NO! Lock on Ambrose, but Reigns breaks up the pin. Kane comes and grabs Reigns and Rollins and is about to attempt a double chokeslam. Reigns pushes Kane away, Rollins hits an enzugri and Reigns crushes Kane with a spear. Orton hits the RKO on Rollins. Orton tries to RKO Reigns, but Reigns pushes Orton into Bryan and the bump heads. Ambrose sneaks up from behind and hits his finisher on Bryan for the win.

The Shield defeats Randy Orton and Team Hell No.

'Gotta end this quick... Ryback has pizza rolls' Source: www.wwe.com

Backstage we are treated to Bryan browbeating Orton about costing him the match. Bryan accuses Orton and Kane of thinking he is the weak link. He tells Orton and Kane that they don’t respect him. Bryan yells he is going to have another match and beat the respect out of whomever he faces.

Next we have HHH entering the arena. He immediately asks where Vince’s office is. HHH tells Steph and Vince he is wrestling tonight. Vince says he isn’t. HHH asks the million dollar question of who is going to stop him. I would say Steph. All she has to do is step on her purse and BOOM! HHH balls are done for…

'But DAD!!!' Source: www.wwe.com

Tag Match: The underrated as hell USOS vs. The Prime Time Players-

The Players attempt to double team… um… ok, I STILL don’t know which USO is which so let’s just go with USO #1 and USO #2. They are too freaking Identical. Anyway, USO #1 fights out of the double team but ends up running face first into Titus’s boot. Titus is proud of his boot so he proceeds to bark like a seal… He then struggles to lock on a cravat on USO #1. Titus misses a shoulder block in the corner and USO #1 tags in USO #2. USO #2 hits Young with a Samoan drop and the running butt-butt in the corner. The USO’s get the win after a Super Fly Splash on Young.

The USO’s defeat The Prime Time Players.

Single Match: Alberto Del Rio w/Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Big E. Langston w/AJ Lee-

Ok I have been on the record many times saying I will take any chance I get to look at AJ, but enough is enough. Michael Cole says Del Rio and Langston are tied 2-2 and this is the rubber match. The fact that they have fought each other 4 times in 3 weeks is INSANE! I understand they are attempting to keep the feud between Del Rio and Ziggler going through his injury, but they could mix it up a bit. Maybe put them in a tag match or something. Del Rio gets the win after rolling the Cross Arm Breaker into a pinning combination.

Alberto Del Rio defeats Big E. Langston.

Single Match: Sheamus vs. Cody Rhodes w/Damien Sandow-

Sheamus is defeated when he Cody’s mustache pulls out a chair and knocks him out when the ref isn’t looking. Ok that didn’t happen but if it did, this match would have been infinitely more entertaining. I digress; Sheamus feuding with Sandow is a good thing because it shows the WWE are willing to test the waters and see if Sandow can handle a semi- high profile feud. Sheamus is in control early but Rhodes gains the upper hand when Sheamus tries to set him up for the hammer strikes to the chest on the outside. Rhodes counters and sends Sheamus to the outside, where Rhodes lands a knee to Sheamus’s face. Rhodes goes for Cross-Rhodes but Sheamus escapes. Cody attempts a top rope moonsault but only hits canvas as Sheamus side steps the attempt. Sheamus decapitates Rhodes with a Brogue Kick for the win.

Sheamus defeats Cody Rhodes via pin fall.

After the match Sheamus decks Sandow because he refused Sheamus’s handshake offer.

Backstage we see HHH tell Steph he is leaving because he doesn’t want to beat his kids’ grandfather’s ass on TV. HHH says he will face Curtis Axel next week on RAW.

Next up Bryan is walking backstage. He runs into Ryback, who challenges Bryan to a match later tonight. I would love to see Bryan win… although it is HIGHLY unlikely.

Then we have Paul Heyman and Curtis Axel in Mr. McMahon’s office. Vince tells Heyman and Axel they will not be facing HHH this week OR next week. Vince goes on to say Axel will face John Cena tonight instead. It will be a no disqualification match.

Singles Match: Fandango w/Summer Rae vs. The Great Khali w/Natalya and Hornswoggle-

“Look at the size of Khali’s chin… He gets fan mail from Jay Leno!”- Jerry “The King” Lawler. (Hahahahaha) Fandango doesn’t want any parts of Khali so he makes his way up the ramp for the intentional count out. The Miz cuts Fandango off at the pass and tells him to get back in the ring. The I.C. Champ Wade Barrett sneaks up behind The Miz and blasts him with the Bull Hammer elbow.

The Great Khali defeats Fandango via count out.

Non-title Singles Match: The Miz vs. The Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett-

Even though Miz just got clocked, he still manages to be in control at the start of the match. He traps Barrett in the corner and lands a flurry of punches. Miz hits the ropes and gets leveled by a clothesline by Barrett. Miz manages to roll up Barrett but he kicks out at two. Miz hits the ropes and runs directly into a Boss Man slam by Barrett. Fandango’s music hits and he and Summer Rae start dancing on the stage. Barrett turns around and gets tripped into a Figure Four by Miz. Barrett is forced to tap out.

The Miz defeats Wade Barrett via submission.

In-Ring Contract Signing-

Chris Jericho is out first, and then Paul Heyman makes his way to the ring. No sign of CM Punk though. Jericho tell Mr. Walrus (I’m totally stealing that by the way) that he doesn’t care what CM Punk has done, he just better make sure Punk shows up at WWE Payback. Mr. Walrus (hehehe) tells Jericho CM Punk is the best in the world and will make a lair out of anyone who tries to lay claim to that title. Before leaving, Jericho stuffs the contract in Heyman’s pants.

Six Diva Tag Match: The Bella Twins and AJ Lee vs. The Funkadactyals and Kaitlyn-

The match ends with AJ leaving Bre Bella in the ring by herself to be Speared by Kaitlyn.

The Funkadactyals and Kaitlyn defeat The Bella Twins and AJ Lee via pin fall.

Kane is shown backstage trying to convince Bryan it’s insane to fight Ryback tonight because he already had a match tonight. Bryan says he has something to prove and he wants Kane to stay away from ringside.

A Wyatt family promo airs and manages to scare the bejesus out of me. I hope this actually amounts to something and doesn’t suck, Invasion angle style.

Single Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Artist formally known as Goldberg-

'Just sayin...' Source: www.bleacherreport.com

Goldback enters the arena via an ambulance… again. Random thought: coming out of the back of an ambulance isn’t menacing… at all. Bryan starts off rushing Ryback (yes I am already out of Goldberg based names for Ryback. It’s been a long week) with a running knee, and multiple kicks to Ryback’s quad. Bryan rushes Ryback again and runs face first into a boot. Ryback hits a Thez press, but Bryan rolls through and locks on a half crab. Ryback rolls on his side, but Bryan transitions into an Indian death lock. Bryan stands up and crushes Ryback with multiple elbows to the face. Ryback takes control after clotheslining Bryan to the outside.

When we come back from the break, Ryback is still firmly in control, until Ryback lands shoulder first into the ring post. Bryan lands multiple drop kicks and a diving head-butt from clear across the ring! After landing more kicks to Ryback’s chest, Ryback manages to reverse one of the kicks into a huge powerbomb. Ryback stands over Bryan… Menacingly… and tries to pick Bryan off the mat to deliver another powerbomb, but Bryan reverses it into the NO! Lock. After what seems like an eternity, Ryback makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Bryan goes for a pluncha, but Ryback side steps and Bryan lands back first into the announce table. Ryback goes to the outside of the ring and gets a table from under the ring. Ryback then proceeds to powerbomb Bryan through the table.

Daniel Bryan defeats Ryback via Disqualification.

After the match Ryback gets another table, but John Cena runs out to prevent any further damage to Bryan. I can’t be the only person wondering where the hell Cena was when Kofi Kingston was being put through table, after table by Ryback. While Ryback and Cena are having a standoff in the ring, Curtis Axel’s music hits. Their match will start NOW!

No DQ Main Event Singles Match: John Cena vs. Curtis Axel w/ Paul Heyman-

Cena hits the ropes and Heyman trips him to give Axel an early advantage. Heyman gets Axel a chair and Axel tries to smash Cena in the head. Cena blocks it and crushes Axel with a chair shot. Axel manages to get the chair back, but Cena drop kicks it into Axel’s face. Cena goes all ‘5 moves of Doom’ on Axel. Cena attempts to pick up Axel for the Attitude Adjustment, but Axel held on to the rope. Cena tries to charge Axel but goes shoulder first into a steal chair. Cena is almost counted out, but manages to get back in the ring at the 9 count. Axel hits Cena with multiply chair shots, but Cena won’t stay down for the three count. Axel gives Cena a swinging neck breaker on the chair but Cena kicks out AGAIN! Axel sets Cena up for the Perfect Plex on the chair, but Cena reverses it into the STF. Before Axel can tap out, Heyman hands Axel Cole’s Ipad and Axel smashes it over Cena’s head to get him to break the hold. Cena rolls to the outside and is followed by Axel. Cena picks Axel up for the Attitude Adjustment. But instead of dropping him, Cena walks him over to the table that Ryback set up earlier. Heyman pleads with Cena not to do it. Cena goes after Heyman, but Ryback comes out and throws Cena through the table. The referee has no choice but to count Cena out.

Curtis Axel defeats John Cena via count out.

'I bet Cena will never eat Ryback's last pizza roll again...' Source: www.wwe.com