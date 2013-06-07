Smackdown Rebound 6/7/13

Smackdown kicks off with an episode of “Miz TV”. First off, I like The Miz… just not THIS version of The Miz. Good guy Miz sucks donkey dong. Sorry but that’s just how I feel. Its Waaaay easier to hate that guy than it is to like him. Enough about that, his guest tonight are Randy Orton and Team Hell NO! The crowd is chanting “Daniel Bryan” because they finally realize he is awesome. Wait something just dawned on me, don’t Miz and Bryan hate each other? It kills me that the WWE writing staff has amnesia…. Ok. As I was typing that Miz called Bryan a “Goat faced vegan troll” so I guess I spoke to soon. They go back and forth and Kane says everyone respects Bryan. Kane gets fed up and walks away and tells Orton he is on his own. Teddy Long comes out and tells Bryan that he will have a tag match tonight with the tag champs (Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins) and Orton will be his tag partner. Take it from me, this will NOT end well.

'The main event of 'mania this year should be Bryan's beard - Coulter's beard in a death match.' Source: www.wwe.com

Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Curtis Axel w/ Paul Heyman-

The match starts with a collar and elbow tie up that leads to a shoulder block by Axel. Jericho gains control after ducking a clothesline and landing a series of chops and punches. Axel ends up on the outside and baseball slides Axel on the outside. As Jericho tries to get back in the ring, Axel kicks him in the head and hits a swinging neck breaker. After the commercial break, Jericho is fighting out of a sleeper hold. Jericho then lands a bulldog, but misses his Lionsault attempt. Axel lands ANOTHER swinging neck breaker. Jericho kicks out at two. Jericho manages to get to the top rope and come off with a splash, but Axel kicks out. Axel goes for the Perfect Plex, but Jericho reverses it into the Walls of Jericho. Axel gets to the ropes and Jericho has to break the hold. Heyman gets on the announce table and screams, “It’s Clobbering Time!” and CM Punk’s music hits. While Jericho is staring at the ramp, Axel sneaks up behind Jericho and rolls him up for the three count.

Curtis Axel defeats Chris Jericho via pin fall.

After the match while Axel is celebrating, Jericho runs back to the ring and hits a Code Breaker on Axel.

Kane is shown walking backstage and he runs into Ryback. He challenges Ryback to a match. Ryback says Kane should know better because “Ryback Rules”. Kane says he has Tombstoned a priest, set a man on fire, and buried his brother alive… Ryback’s Rules don’t apply to him, then he walks away.

Singles Match: Alberto Del Rio w/ Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Heath Slater w/3MB-

3MB attack Del Rio before the bell rings. Del Rio takes out all three members of 3MB. Rodriguez mounts the top rope and lands a top rope splash to the outside on 3MB. The match never officially started so there is no winner. Dolph Ziggler pops up on the big screen and tells Del Rio that he is medically cleared to wrestle and he will return this week on RAW.

Alberto Del Rio vs. Heath Slater ends in a no contest.

Singles Match: Kane vs. Ryback-

Kane takes and early advantage by landing a drop kick to Ryback’s face. Kane goes for the pin, but Ryback kicks out. Ryback lands a right hand to Kane’s face, and picks him up for an impressive military press slam. Ryback Irish whips Kane into the ropes but Kane blast him with a DDT after Ryback telegraphs a back body drop. They end up on the outside and Ryback puts a table in the ring. Kane goes for a top rope clothesline but Ryback ducks. Ryback smashing Kane with a sidewalk slam. Ryback runs in for the Meat Hook clothesline, but Kane counters into a Chokeslam. Kane tries to chokeslam Ryback though the table he set up, but Ryback manages to fight out of it and powerbomb Kane through the table.

Kane defeats Ryback via DQ.

'Kane fall down, go BOOM!' Source: www.wwe.com

Damien Sandow is in the ring and he is going to force us to look him play the Chess computer Deep Blue. Sheamus comes out to once again save us from Sandow. Sheamus tells Sandow he can beat the “super” computer in one move. Sheamus proceeds to Brogue kick the computer (HAHAHHAHAHHAA). Sandow lands a cheap shot on Sheamus. He then proceeds to beat the hell out of Sheamus.

Backstage we have Orton and Bryan arguing about their match. Orton tells Bryan he doesn’t like having a partner… and he doesn’t like Bryan.

Singles Match: Fandango w/Summer Rae vs. Zack Ryder-

The Miz is out for commentary. It is announced that there will be a triple threat match for the Intercontinental title at the Payback PPV: The Miz vs. Wade Barrett (c) - Fandango. Ryder is in control, but after going for the Ruff Ryder gets planted by a powerbomb by Fandango. Fandango goes up top and hit his Leg drop from the top for the win.

Fandango defeats Zack Ryder via pin fall.

Non-Title Tag Team Match: The Shield /Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan-

Bryan and Rollins match up first. Bryan is handling Rollins and refuses to tag in Orton. Rollins goes for a crossbody, and eats a drop kick for his troubles. Reigns tags in and levels Bryan with a clothesline. Reigns falls face first into the turnbuckle and Bryan finally tags in Orton. Orton hits his rope assist DDT on Rollins. Orton calls for the RKO, but Reigns pulls Rollins out of the ring. Reigns lands a Superman punch on Orton. Orton manages to tag in Bryan, who immediately comes of the top with a double drop kick to both Rollins and Reigns. Bryan later hits a diving head butt on Rollins, who kicks out at two. Orton slivers in the ring and RKO’s Reigns. He tries to RKO Rollins, but Rollins backs him into the corner. Bryan tries to drop kick Rollins but hits Orton instead. Rollins rolls up Bryan form behind, but Bryan reverses into the NO! Lock. Ambrose runs and breaks up the submission attempt. The ref calls for the DQ.

Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton defeat The Shield via DQ.

After the match Daniel Bryan disposes of the rest of The Shield, but turns around and walks right into an RKO.

'Thats all sh e wrote...' Source: www.wwe.com