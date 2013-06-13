RAW Report 6/10/13

Raw kicks off this week with HHH making his way to the ring. He has his gear on, so he is clearly disobeying Vince and Steph’s wishes. Guess HHH FINALLY got his balls out of Steph’s purse. Good for him.

Singles Match: HHH vs. Curtis Axel w/Paul Heyman-

As soon as the bell rings, HHH charges Axel. HHH traps him in the corner and leveling him with rights, lefts, and boots to the gut. HHH picks up Axel and suplexes him. Vince McMahon’s music hits and he struts down to the ring like only Vince can. Vince walks to the ring announcer and whispers something to him and walks away. The bell rings and it is announced that Axel wins the match via disqualification. HHH is livid. He goes to the ring announcer and tells them to restart the match. The bell rings and Axel and HHH start fighting again. Vince comes back out and has the bell rung AGAIN. This time Axel wins via a forfeit. This is turning into a damn Three Stooges sketch… HHH then has the match restarted as a 60 MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH! Vince comes back down, tells Axel to leave then steals the ring bell and the announcer’s microphone.

Curtis Axel defeats HHH via… via… um… diqualiforfeit?

'BUT DAAAAAAD!!!' Source: WWW.WWE.COM

After the break, HHH is backstage arguing with Steph. Steph pleads with HHH not to hurt Vince for what he just did. Steph must have gone to the same acting school as Hulk Hogan because her “crying” and “pleading” was dreadful. HHH tells her that she needs to go to talk to Vince because if he does it’s not going to end well.

Singles Match: Kane vs. United States Champion Dean Ambrose w/Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns-

Ambrose hits the ropes and gets kicked in the face for his troubles. Ambrose attempts a cross body block but gets caught and dropped with a back breaker. So far Kane has been in total control of Ambrose. During the match a referee awkwardly jogs out with the ring bell Vince took earlier. After a short commercial break, Ambrose has Kane in a dragon sleeper. Ambrose hits the top rope and sets up Kane for a tornado DDT, but Kane throws him off like a “lawn dart” (thanks for the analogy, King). Kane climbs the ropes and crushes Ambrose with a tope rope Clothesline. Kane calls for the chokeslam, but Rollins and Reigns hit the ring and attack Kane. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton hit the ring for the save.

Kane defeats Dean Ambrose via disqualification.

The WWE Universe voted to have Daniel Bryan square off against Seth Rollins. This means Orton will face Roman Reigns.

Team Hell No! is backstage with Orton and they are arguing… as always. Vickie Guerrero interrupts, and informs Orton and Bryan they will face The Shield for the tag belts at the PPV this Sunday. Kane laments the fact that they get the title shot and not him. Vickie tells Kane she didn’t forget about him and he has a US title shot against Dean Ambrose at the PPV as well. Kane tells Vickie he had ALWAYS liked her and gives her the most awkward and sweaty hug I have ever seen.

Singles Match: The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes-

Wade Barrett is out for commentary. Cole tells us that Fandango will not be able to compete in the triple threat match at the PPV due to a concussion. It’s a shame because it was pretty obvious that Fandango was only inserted into the match so he could win the title. Hopefully when he is cleared they will put the belt on him then. Anyways back to the match… ok I’ll be honest here: I don’t want to call this match. Why? Because I feel awful for Cody Rhodes. He is an awesome talent, but he has spent the last three months as a glorified enhancement talent. And just to further my point, as I hit the period on that last sentence, Rhodes tapped out to the Figure Four.

The Miz defeats Cody Rhodes via submission.

After the match, the Walrus, I mean Paul Heyman comes out and tells Barrett and The Miz that they will still be having a triple threat match at the PPV. Curtis Axel will replace Fandango in the match. I am calling it now, Axel will win.

Singles Match: Captain Lite Brite (Chris Jericho) vs. Big E. Langston w/AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler-

Jericho challenged Ziggler, but got Langston instead. Langston controls Jericho by working over his back and neck. Langston Irish whips Jericho, but Jericho sends him to the outside. Jericho hits an enziguri on Langston but only gets a two count. Jericho tries a splash but gets caught and dropped with three back breakers in a row. Jericho gets thrown to the corner by Langston. As Langston charges him, Jericho puts up a boot and kicks Langston in the face. Jericho then hits a second rope drop kick. Ziggler gets on the apron and distracts Jericho. Langston runs through Jericho and sets up for the Big Ending. Alberto Del Rio runs out and attacks Ziggler. Langston tries to help Ziggler and ends up eating a Code Breaker.

Chris Jericho defeats Big E. Langston via pin fall.

Singles Match: Sin Cara vs. Antonio Cesaro-

Dr. Robotnik (Zeb Colter) is out for commentary. It’s hard to focus on the match when Colter is spending the entire time doing his best Eric Cartman impression ripping on the “Illegal alien” Sin Cara. Cesaro controls most of the match until Sin Cara hits super dipsey doodle, or whatever the hell that move is called, of the ropes… Sin Cara mounts the top rope and dives of for a cross body block but Cesaro catches him mid-air and flips him into a spinning back breaker. Cesaro ends it with the Gotch Neutralizer.

Antonio Cesaro defeats Sin Cara via pin fall.

'THAT DAMN SONIC THE HEDGEHOG IS AN ILLEGAL!!!' source: www.wwe.com

Brad Maddox is backstage with Vickie Guerrero who is backstage eating three Hardee’s bacon cheese burgers… and no I am not making that up. Vince walks in on her and tells her she can’t have Cena and Ryback in the ring at the same time tonight. Maddox comes up with the idea to have the Lumberjacks from Cena and Ryback’s match this Sunday surround the ring to “Keep them from ripping each other apart”.... and for no reason at all:

'Does this make Brad Maddox Finster?' Source: www.Threemanbooth.com

Singles Match: Randy Orton w/Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns w/Seth Rollins-

Orton manages to drop kick Reigns in the face to start the match. Orton stomps Reigns over and over again. Orton tries to drop the knee, but Reigns moves out of the way and stomps Orton into the corner. Reigns whips Orton into the ropes, Orton ducks a clothesline and hits a Thez press. Orton drags Reigns into the corner and sits on the top rope. No clue what Orton was going to attempt, but it ended with Reigns Superman punching Orton of the tope rope to the outside. Orton manages to set Reigns up for the RKO after ducking a clothesline. Rollins runs into the ring and almost gets DDT by Orton. Reigns pulled Rollins to the outside. Bryan goes flying through the ropes and takes out both members of The Shield.

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns ends in a no contest.

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan w/ Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins w/ Roman Reigns-

The ref decided to start this match immediately after the last one ended. Rollins charges at Bryan and kicks him in the gut. Rollins whips Bryan into the corner but Bryan backflips over Rollins and hits a clothesline. Bryan traps Rollins on the mat and cracks him with multiple elbows to the head. Rollins ends up on the outside. Bryan jumps of the apron and knees Rollins in the face. Bryan rolls Rollins back into the ring. Rollins trips Bryan into the ring post. Rollins slaps on a surfboard stretch, which Bryan promptly counters into a surfboard stretch of his own. When Rollins doesn’t tap, Bryan turns the surfboard into a modified surfboard dragon sleeper!!! After a short commercial break, Rollins has Bryan in a sleeper hold. Bryan tries to fight out of it. They square off in the ring and start throwing haymakers at each other. Rollins Jumps up to deliver an enzugri, but Bryan grabs his leg mid-air and puts him in a half crab. Rollins makes it to the ropes to break the hold.

Bryan kicks Rollins in the chest after hitting multiple drop kicks in the corner. Rollins ducks Bryans last kick attempt and finally hits Bryan with an enzugri. Rollins goes behind Bryan and German suplexes him, but Bryan backflips out of it. Bryan hops on Rollins shoulders for a hurracanranna, but Rollins holds him in the air and powerbombs him on the turnbuckle. Rollins throws Bryan into the corner, but Bryan goes behind Rollins and hits the Chaos Theory (double rolling German suplex), then a stiff kick to the side of Rollins’ head. Bryan still only gets a two count. Bryan sets up Rollins on the top turnbuckle for a belly to back. Rollins floats over and turns it into a cross body block. Reigns got on the apron but Orton trips him off. Rollins jumps at Bryan for the Stinger Splash, but Bryan sidesteps and FINALLY pins Rollins with the Bret Hart Special (small package).

Daniel Bryan defeats Seth Rollins via pin fall.

After the match Rollins attacks Bryan only to get kicked in the head and RKO’d. Best match on RAW in months.

'Head, shoulders, knees and toes, KNEES AND TOES!' Source: WWW.WWE.com

The Diva’s Champion Kaitlyn is in the ring and she asks her secret admirer to come out to the ring. Big E. Langston comes out wearing a shirt from the “Sexual Chocolate” collection. He gives Kaitlyn some flowers and tells Kaitlyn he cares about her. He dips her to kiss her, and then drops her on the mat. Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollably, HAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAHA! AJ comes out and tells Kaitlyn now she knows how she felt. When AJ was being shattered like glass by John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk, her best friend was too busy chasing the Diva’s title to care. Kaitlyn jumps on AJ, but AJ manages to get away. As you all know I usually poop on Diva segments, but Kaitlyn’s horrible crying aside, this actually made me care about the Diva’s title match at Payback. Good work.

Singles Match: Damien Sandow vs. R-Truth-

Wait… Sandow verses R-truth? I forgot R-truth worked for the WWE. The match ends with the Silencer by Sandow.

Damien Sandow defeats R-Truth via pin fall.

Sheamus comes out to tell Sandow he is going to kick off his head.

Backstage Steph tells one backstage worker to get her father and the other to go get HHH.

After the break Steph tells HHH and Vince to “WORK THIS OUT!” and walks away. Vince tells HHH he wants him to be more than a wrestler. HHH says he gets what he is trying to say. Vince says since he is the bigger man he will give HHH his match against Curtis Axel. HHH says on second thought, Vince is right and he doesn’t want the match. Now Vince says he wants to see the match. Steph comes back and says they need to hug it out… which they do. I have no idea what just happened. Are we getting the match next week or not?

FACE TO FACE: John Cena and Ryback-

The ring is surrounded by lumberjacks. Ryback stays on the ramp instead of coming to the ring. Cena tells Ryback to stop being a bitch and come to the ring. Ryback says he is standing on the ramp for Cena’s benefit and not his own. Ryback said Cena is afraid of Ryback’s popularity. Ryback says Cena never had his back. Cena says what did Ryback expect? Did he want Cena to change his diaper? Ryback says his eyes are open now and he CAN SEE John Cena. Cena tries to charge Ryback, but the lumberjacks throw him back in the ring. Ryback sneaks in the other side of the ring and gets tackled by Cena. Ryback tries to get out of the ring but the lumberjacks throw him back in. Cena and Ryback charge each other and the lumberjacks separate them.

'It's cool guys... My Mom said she will buy me MY OWN pizza rolls...' Source: WWW.WWE.COM