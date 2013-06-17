Smackdown Rebound 6/17/13

Daniel Bryan is in the ring going down his list of accomplishments in the WWE. Bryan says He never would have guessed his partnership with Kane would have lasted nine months. Bryan calls Kane down to the ring. Kane comes out and says this isn’t the time or the place for them to talk. Bryan says when he wins the tag belts with Orton they won’t be a tag team anymore. Kane ask Bryan if he is breaking up with him (HA!). Bryan starts ranting about being the weak link… Again. Bryan tells Kane that he will have to live with the fact that when “Team RK-NO!” wins the tag belts, Kane will know that HE is the weak link. Kane goes to chokeslam Bryan but Orton comes out to stop him. Bryan says he didn’t ask Orton to save him. The Shield appears on the Titian-Tron and tells Team Hell No tonight is going to be like every other night. They will lose to The Shield.

Singles Match: Sheamus vs. Antonio Cesaro-

Seeing as how Sheamus has a match at the PPV (sorta) this will probably not be a very long match. I have always like Cesaro and I have no idea who he pissed off to get garbage match duty. Damien Sandow come out and tells Sheamus he is going beat him Sunday night. Cesaro makes the mistake of slapping Sheamus in the face. Sheamus responds by going totally sick house on Cesaro; Rights and lefts to Cesaro’s face and a massive power slam. Cesaro goes behind Sheamus and paint brushes him. Cesaro clotheslines Sheamus outside of the ring. Cesaro goes outside on the apron and attempts splash, but Sheamus catches him mid-air and hits a fall away slam that launches Cesaro into the barricade. Cesaro pushes Sheamus into the corner. As Cesaro charges in, he runs directly into a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus defeats Antonio Cesaro via pin fall.

After the match, Sandow attacks Sheamus on the ramp.

Teddy Long is backstage shilling Hardees Burgers… Which look freaking amazing by the way… what? You expect the fat guy (that’s me by the way) to not appreciate a burger with six frigging pieces of bacon on it? My heart rate slows down just thinking about it. Anyway, Ziggler and his crew interrupt Teddy before he can eat his burger (a fineable offense as far as I am concerned) to complain about being in a tag match later tonight. Teddy tells Ziggly Puff to get over it and they leave Big E. Langston comes back and eats half of Teddy’s Burger.

Singles Match: The Great Khali w/Natalya and Hornswoggle vs. Heath Slater w/3MB-

Shockingly, Slater gets the win after a DDT.

Heath Slater defeats The Great Khali via pin fall.

Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho and Alberto Del Rio w/Ricardo Rodriguez vs. World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler w/AJ Lee and Big E. Langston-

Random: I still hate Del Rio as a face. Seriously is ANYBODY buying him as a good guy? It is been more painful to look than The Miz glad-handing the fans. Some people are just born heels. Also, I think I want a Jericho light up leather jacket for my birthday next year (Wife to be, I am looking at you!). Del Rio starts off the match but Ziggler begs off and tags in Langston. Del Rio traps Langston in the corner and hits an enziguri. Jericho tags in and hits multiple chops and ANOTHER enziguri on Langston. Langston manages to tag in Ziggler who stomps the crap out of Jericho. He also hits a swinging neck breaker on Jericho. Ziggler throws Jericho into the corner and almost hits a stinger splash, but Jericho sidesteps and tags in Del Rio. Del Rio hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker on Ziggler and then kicks him in the side of the head. Langston has seen enough, so he damn near runs through Del Rio to give Ziggler the upper hand once again. Ziggler walks over to Del Rio to pick him up and Del Rio rolls him up for the win.

Chris Jericho and Alberto Del Rio defeat Dolph Ziggler and Big E. Langston.

Singles Match: Diva’s Champion Kaitlyn vs. Aksana-

Aksana laughs at Kaitlyn… which I am sure she regrets because Kaitlyn attacks her and will not let up. The Ref tries to separate them but Kaitlyn decks him as well. Aksana runs away while Kaitlyn is distracted with the Ref.

No contest.

Singles Match: Curtis Axel w/ Paul Heyman vs. The intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett-

Barrett gets on the mic and says he wants to speak to Heyman. He asks why they should bother having the match when either of them could get hurt before their title match at the PPV. The Miz comes out and bores the bejesus out of me and everyone else looking. He gets the crowd to chant fight and for some nonsensical reason Barrett and Axel oblige. Barrett gets distracted by The Miz and gets hit by Axels swinging neck breaker for the win.

Curtis Axel defeats Wade Barrett.

After the match, The Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale on the future IC champ Axel.

MAIN EVENT SIX MAN TAG MATCH: Team Hell NO! and Randy Orton vs. The Shield-

Bryan starts off the match hot against Seth Rollins. Bryan tags in Kane who drop kicks Rollins in the face. Rollins tags in Ambrose. Kane tags in Orton who stomps the preverbal mud hole in Ambrose’s ass. Orton tags in Bryan, but Ambrose lands a right, and then locks on a Dragon sleeper. Ambrose hits the ropes but runs right into a knee from Bryan. Bryan tags in Orton who power slams Ambrose and Rollins. After the commercial break, Ambrose is working over Orton’s arm. Ambrose tags in Reigns, who chokes Orton on the second rope. Reigns picks up Orton for a Samoan drop, but Orton reverses it into a back breaker. Orton tags in Kane and he catches Ambrose with a sidewalk slam. Kane mounts the top rope for a clothesline, but Ambrose ducks. Bryan tags himself in and launches off the top and crushes Ambrose with a drop kick. Rollins flies off the top and lands right into a drop kick by Bryan. Bryan then drop kicks Reigns off the apron… I don’t think I have ever typed the words “drop kick” so many times in my life… Bryan dives through the ropes and takes out Rollins and Reigns on the outside.

Rollins gets back in the ring and gets kicked about 50 times. Bryan goes up top for a diving head-butt but Rollins rolls out of the way and gets a two count. Orton gets speared by Reigns, and Ambrose and Kane end up on the outside. Reigns tries to spear Kane but Kane moves and Reigns eats the barricade. Kane grabs Ambrose by the throat and throws him over the barricade where Reigns landed. Back in the ring, Rollins powerbombs Bryan on the turnbuckle and then goes to the top rope. Kane throws him off, and Rollins gets caught with a mid-air RKO by Orton. Bryan slaps on the NO! Lock and Rollins taps. AWESOME finish.