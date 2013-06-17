RAW REPORT 6/17/2013

Ricardo Rodriguez is on the ramp and is met with a chorus of loud boos. Looks like the WWE Universe isn’t impressed with the way Del Rio regained the World Heavyweight Championship last night. There is nothing wrong with attacking and injured body part, but focusing on the head of another competitor so closely removed from a severe concussion is a bit crappy and that’s saying a lot coming from me. Del Rio says if Ziggler could cash in money in the bank on him when he was on one leg, he could attack his recently concussed head. Del Rio says the crowed never gave him the respect he deserves… This sounds like a total heel promo. This is exactly what I have been waiting for. Del Rio is interrupted by CM Punk and Paul Heyman. Punk says he doesn’t care about what Del Rio had to say about the fans, but he is out there because Del Rio referred to himself as the best. Punk challenges Del Rio to a match.

Heyman says his clients don’t fight for costless and since Punk is banged up he should fight tonight. Punk says he know it won’t be for the title, but he doesn’t care. Del Rio says he doesn’t want any parts of him. Then Rita Repulsa yells “make my monster grow!” throws down her staff, and transforms Del Rio into a 50 foot monster.......... ok, maybe that didn’t happen, but it gives me an excuse to use this picture again:

Source: wrestlingblogspot.com

Vickie says Del Rio will fight Punk in the main event tonight.

Backstage Heyman is apologizing to Punk for jumping the gun. Punk tells Heyman he isn’t his client and he doesn’t need his help. He doesn’t want Heyman at ringside at his matches anymore. They have been teasing a break between the two for a while now, looks like it’s finally going to happen. Maybe we WILL finally get Lesner vs. Punk.

Wade Barrett is in the ring awaiting Curtis Axel for his rematch for the IC title. Rita comes out again and tells Barrett he is going to have to wait for his return match and he will face a surprise opponent…

Singles Match: Wade Barrett vs. Christian!!!!!!!-

GREAT GOOGLY MOOGLY it’s been a long time since we have seen Christian in action. The match starts off with Barrett immediately goes for his finisher, but Christian rolls out of it and send Barrett to the outside. Christian dives off the tope rope like lawn dart on top of Barrett. Christian sticks Barrett with tornado DDT off the top for a two count. Christian picks up the win after the Killswitch… or Unprettier… or whatever the hell he is calling it these days.

Christian defeats Wade Barrett via pin fall.

Two on One Handicap Match: Sheamus vs. Team Rhode Scholars-

Ummm ok. I have no idea why they booked this match. If Sheamus wins, they manage to completely bury Team Rhodes Scholars. After hitting a bunch of tag team moves, Sheamus takes control after sending Sandow to the outside. Sheamus sets up the Brogue Kick for Rhodes, but Sandow comes in from behind and rolls Sheamus up for the victory (*wipes brow*… that was close).

Team Rhode Scholars defeats Sheamus.

After the match Sheamus Brogue Kicks Rhodes head off.

Backstage Vickie and Brad are talking to HHH about the work Vickie has done tonight. HHH tells Vickie she really hasn’t done much… at all. HHH tell Vickie that if The Shield gets involved at all tonight, she needs to take care of it.

Kane finds Daniel Bryan in the locker room and tells Bryan they need to talk. Bryan says he needs to prove he isn’t the weak link and doesn’t want to be part of any team. Only team he wants to be part of is Team DB. Kane says that’s perfect since Bryan is acting like a DB (hahahahha).

'KANE MADE A FUNNY!!' Source: coldslitherpodcast.com

No Disqualification Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton-

The WWE Universe picked the stipulation for this match. Orton locks in a wrist lock, but Bryan reverses and takes down Orton. He tries to lock in a surfboard, but Orton manages to fight out of it. They trade attacks in each corner of the ring. Orton gains control and hits Bryan with a slingshot suplex. Orton hits a Thez press but Bryan rolls through and locks in a half crab. Orton wiggles out and knocks Bryan to the outside. Orton rolls him back into the ring and gets a two count. Bryan gets thrown into the ropes, flips over Orton and hits a clothesline. Bryan hits his double drop kicks in the corner and sends Orton to the outside. Bryan tries his dive through the ropes, but Orton sidesteps and Bryan lands head first into the barricade. Orton grabs a Kendo stick from under the ring and beats the crap out of Bryan with it on the outside. Orton rolls Bryan back in the ring but Bryan kicks out at two.

After the commercial break, Orton is working over Bryan on the top rope. Orton sets up Bryan for a top rope suplex, but Bryan punches out of it, and hits a missile drop kick on Orton. Orton reverses a suplex attempt and hits a t-bone suplex of his own. Orton pulls Bryan to the outside for his rope assist DDT, but Bryan reversed it into the NO! lock, but Orton gets out. The WWE trainer comes out after the ref signals for him. Bryan looks hurt but tries to get back into the ring. The Trainer has the ref stop the match. Bryan is hurt. The match is awarded to Orton because Bryan should not continue.

Randy Orton defeats Daniel Bryan due to ref stoppage.

After the match Orton helps Bryan up and gives him a hug. I am not sure if this is a shoot or a work, either way it works and I hope Bryan is ok. He has NEVER had this kind of momentum behind him and it would be a shame for a legit injury to derail it.

AJ Lee and Big E. Langston make their way to the ring. They show highlights of AJ’s big win last night. Anyone who has been reading these columns knows I love AJ, but here manipulation of Kaitlyn was low… super low. But hey, it worked. AJ calls out any Diva in the back who will challenge her and none other than Stephanie McMahon walks out to the ring. Steph congratulates AJ for her win, but asks her why she perpetuates the negative stereotype that women will do anything to see another woman NOT succeed. AJ says Steph is right and she should be more like Steph. Maybe instead of dating a superstar she should MARRY one (HAHAHHAHHAHA). Steph says AJ needs to start acting like a Diva’s champion. Kaitlyn and a bunch of other Diva’s comes out and Kaitlyn attacks AJ. Big E. Langston pulls AJ out of the ring and carries her to the back.

'BUT SHE STOLE MY BOX OF PIZZA ROLLS!!!' Source: WWW.WWE.com

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Kane vs. Dean Ambrose (c)-

Kane immediately attacks Ambrose. Ambrose gets away but runs face first into a big boot. Kane lands a clothesline and a side walk slam. Kane mounts the top rope and hits a clothesline on Ambrose. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns hit the ring and attack Kane. They level Kane with a power bomb.

Kane defeats Dean Ambrose via DQ.

Zeb Colter walks out on the ramp and goes on a rant about the government spying on us and foreigners are sneaking across our borders. He announces that he and Jack Swagger have chosen to work with someone who embodies everything they stand for. Antonio Cesaro comes out and says, “We the People”… wow. Colter has teamed up with the DEFINITION of a foreigner. This is great.

Singles Match: Antonio Cesaro w/Zeb Colter vs. William Regal-

We all know Regal is going to lose, but I am just happy to see him get a match on RAW. Cesaro gets the win after the Gotch Neutralizer.

Antonio Cesaro defeats William Regal.

'This is the DEFINITION of IRONY' Source: WWW.WWE.com

John Cena hits the ring to let us know the Champ is here. Cena says tonight is the night and he can handle anyone who steps in front of him. Mark Henry’s Music hits. There has been speculation that Mark Henry will retire tonight. As he walks to the ring he sets his boots up on the ramp. He shakes Cena’s hand and tells him to put his guard down. He tells Cena to stay in the ring because he has something to say. Mark is visible upset. He tells everyone that he respects everyone who respects the business. He tells Cena that he is doing an awesome job holding the torch and at the rate he is going he is going to be the greatest WWE champion of all time. Mark says he is out there tonight to retire from the WWE. Cena give Mark the WWE title and walks to the apron to give Mark his moment. Cena comes in the ring and hugs Mark, but Mark picks up Cena and DESTROYS him with the World’s Strongest Slam. Mark tells Cena it’s not going be that easy and he still has a lot left in the tank.

'Can't be nice to ANYONE these days...' Source: WWW.WWE.COM

After the break, Mark Henry challenges Cena to a match for the WWE title.

Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Heath Slater w/3MB-

Jericho gets the win after a Code breaker. Before you ask, I typed the result of this match as Jericho was walking down to the ring for the match. Oh and would you look at that, Jericho won the match after hitting the Code Breaker on Slater.

Chris Jericho defeats Heath Slater via pin fall.

After the match Jericho hits the Code Breaker on the other members of 3MB.

Vince tells Vickie that she is doing a great job. Vickie announces Mark Henry will face John Cena at the Money in the bank PPV. Steph interrupts and tells her the show is out on control. HHH walks in and tells Vickie she needs to listen to what he said to her. Vince leaves and tells Vickie she needs to listen to him and Steph tells her she knows who to listen to and walks away.

Heyman stops Punk as he is walking backstage for his match against Del Rio. Heyman tells Punk that he loves him and to go take care of Del Rio because he is the best in the world.

MAIN EVENT SINGLES MATCH: CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio w/Ricardo Rodriguez-

When the bell rings Punk goes right after Del Rio. Del Rio rolls to the outside to get away from Punks assault. Punk chases Del Rio to the outside, but Del Rio runs back into the ring as Punk is trying to get back in the ring Del Rio hits kicks Punk in the head, over and over again. Del Rio set Punk up in the corner and hits a stiff kick to Punk’s arm. Del Rio continues to focus on Punks arm. Del Rio climbs th turnbuckles and leaps off for a double ax handle. Punk sees it coming and sidesteps the attack. Punk hits a leg lariat. Del Rio manages to tie up Punk in the ropes and hits the Back Stabber. Del Rio tries to lock in the Cross arm Breaker, but Punk reverses it into the GTS. Del Rio rolls out of the ring and gets counted out.

CM Punk Defeats Alberto Del Rio via count out.

After the match Dolph Ziggler attacks Del Rio. Then Brock Lesnar hits the ring and lays out CM Punk with an F5.

'This is not the way Punk thought his Monday Night was going to end...' Source: WWW.WWE.COM