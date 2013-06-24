Smackdown Rebound 6/21/13

We kick of Smackdown this week with Daniel Bryan, YES!, making his way to the , YES!, Ring… YES! Bryan says he has never had a match stopped due to injury in his entire career. Bryan says the only reason the WWE officials stopped his match against Randy Orton is because they think he is the weak link as well. Bryan is pissed that Orton allowed the match to be stopped and patronized him by picking him up and patting him on the head after the fact. Orton hits the ring and says the match was stopped because everyone was concerned for his wellbeing, including Orton himself. Orton explains to Bryan that when he picked him up after the match it was out of respect. Bryan says he is going to shove that “respect” down Orton’s throat.

Singles Match: Sheamus vs. Cody Rhodes-

Wait, didn’t we see this match on RAW 2 weeks ago? Cody is making his way to the ring and I am going to call the ending now: Brogue kick and the one, two, three…ok… I take that back. Sheamus won with a Cloverleaf… Didn’t see that coming.

Sheamus defeats Cody Rhodes via submission.

'CRY FREEDOM! CRY FREEDOM!' Source: WWW.WWE.COM

After the match Sandow attacks Sheamus and left him laying

Intercontinental Championship Singles Match: Curtis Axel (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. Wade Barrett-

Seeing Axel with the old-school IC title around his waist is giving me flashbacks of his father, Mr. Perfect. Perfect should have been world champ, but that’s another article for another day. The Miz is at the commentary desk with Cole and JBL… give me a sec while I mute the TV. Ok, that’s better… Barrett is in control early, but runs into a drop kick after being distracted by Heyman. Axel stomps Barrett in the corner, but Barrett grabs Axel’s tights and throws him into the turnbuckle, face first. Barrett pounds on axel, and chokes Axel on the second rope. After a big boot, Axel is sent flying to the outside of the ring. Barrett rolls Axel into the ring, but Axel grabs Barrett’s head and attempts the Perfect Plex, which Barrett fights out of. Barrett hits a MASSIVE big boot. Barrett climbs the ropes and flies off with a diving elbow drop but hits nothing but canvas. Axel gets the win after his swinging neck breaker.

Curtis Axel defeats Wade Barrett via pin fall.

'...and the cats in the cradle with the silverspoon...' Source:Facebook.com

Singles Match: Divas Champion AJ Lee w/Big E. Langston vs. Natalya-

Natty, tosses the much smaller AJ around the ring and immediately goes for the Sharpshooter. AJ fights out of it. Natty slaps on an elevated double Indian death lock… gotta love watching wrestlers trained in the fabled Hart Dungeon. After the break, Natty flattens AJ with a spinning clothesline. Natty picks AJ up for a spinning something or other, but AJ reverses it into the Black Widow for the win.

AJ defeats Natalya via submission.

Singles Match: World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio w/ Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Chris Jericho-

Del Rio sends Jericho to the mat with a shoulder block and Jericho responds with a drop chick to Del Rio’s face. Jericho traps Del Rio in the corner and lands a few knife edge chops. Jericho telegraphs a back body drop and Del Rio kicks him in the chest. Del Rio ends up on the apron and Jericho kicks him off. Jericho rolls Del Rio back into the ring, but Rodriguez sneaks up behind him. Jericho gets distracted which leads to him getting kicked in the head by Del Rio. Del Rio assaults Jericho on the outside of the ring throwing him into the ring steps and the barricade. Del Rio misses an enzugri in the corner. Jericho hits a top rope body splash, AND the Lionsault. Del Rio kicks out. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Del Rio reverses it into the cross arm breaker. Jericho powers out and slaps on the Walls again. Rodriguez gets on the apron and Jericho brings him into the ring and puts him in the LIONTAMER!! Dolph Ziggler runs in and attacks Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio defeats Chris Jericho via DQ.

After the match Jericho argues with Ziggler because he cost him the match. Jericho nails Ziggler with the Codebreaker. Del Rio gets back in the ring and kicks Ziggler in the head… and then does his best Waldo Rojas from Scarface impression… What? Really? *sigh* Ok, He was the guy in the car bobbing his head and laughing hysterically when Omar offers Manny and Tony the job to check out the Col… never mind.

'I guess something DID happen to the buy money...' Source: www.wwe.com

Single Match: Christian vs. Drew McIntyre w/3MB-

Christian gets the win after the Killswitch. In other OBVIOUS news, water is wet, and the sky is still blue.

Christian defeats Drew McIntyre.

After the Match, The Shield destroys Christian. Even money says Dean Ambrose next challenger for the US Title will be Christian.

Paul Heyman is backstage and Rene asks him if he had anything to do with Brock Lesnar attacking CM Punk last week on RAW. Heyman responds by asking her some EXTREMEMLY personal questions about her past that I have no idea if they were legit or not but I will not recount them here. Heyman says it doesn’t feel good to have people ask about your personal life on live TV. Next time ask him about his actual clients because Heyman and Punk are just best friend… They go to the movies together and take long walks on the beach. Punk is the father of Heyman’s children. Ok, he didn’t say that…

MAIN EVENT Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton-

As soon as the bell rings, Bryan charges Orton. They end up trading punches and kicks in the corner. Orton levels Bryan with a sick European uppercut. Orton Suplexes Bryan and stomps him in the face. Orton goes for a jumping knee, but Bryan rolls out of the way. Bryan kicks Orton in the chest a few times then rolls him into a leg bar. Orton reverses the submission attempt into a side headlock. Bryan fights out of it and attempts the No! lock, to no avail. Orton plants Bryan with a side slam and then hangs Bryan on the top rope. Orton suplexes Bryan to the outside of the ring. When we get back from the break Orton crotches Bryan on the top turnbuckle, which is usually a set up for a top rope suplex. Bryan fights out and tosses Orton of the top. Bryan crushes Orton with a missile drop kick. Bryan kips up and hits a drop kick to Orton’s face, multiple kicks to his gut, then running drop kick to the seated Orton in the corner.

Bryan whips Orton in the corner, but Orton reverses. Bryan flips over Orton but gets caught in a powerslam in the process. Orton finally hits that superplex he went for earlier, but Bryan kicked out at two. Orton hits his rope assist DDT on Bryan and calls for the RKO. Bryan rolls out of the ring. Orton grabs Bryan and tries to DDT him on the floor. Bryan pushes Orton into the barricade, mounts the apron and almost decapitates Orton with a running knee. Bryan gets the win via count out.

Daniel Bryan defeats Randy Orton via count out.

After the match, Bryan goes nuts and tells the ref to restart the match. Bryan and the ref get into a No/Yes shouting match, but the ref doesn’t restart the match.