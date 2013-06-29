RAW Report 6/24/13

Daniel Bryan hits the ring and rants about being the weak link… again. I do get tired of hearing about it, but that notwithstanding, I hope this push for Bryan continues. Orton interrupts Bryan during the standard “YES!” chants and tells him to “Shut up and fight”.

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton-

Bryan immediately attacks Orton send him to the outside. Orton gets back in the ring and the bell rings to officially start the match. The combatants trade attacks in the corner. Orton ends up sending Bryan to the outside. Orton throws Bryan over the announce table. The ref tries to separate them (not sure why this being a wrestling match and all), but ends up ringing the bell and DQ’ing both of them. Bryan and Orton are separated by referees and officials. I will admit I wanted to see the two of them have an actual match, but this skirmish makes their rivalry seem more believable. There is no way anyone looking this doesn’t believe Orton and Bryan hate each other.

Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton ends in a double DQ.

After the match Bryan goes to Vickie Guerrero’s office and demands a rematch with Orton tonight. She grants it. Vince walks in and tells Vickie that some people say Bryan doesn’t deserve to be a WWE superstar and is an embarrassment. Vickie asks what he thinks. Vince walks away. Not sure what just happened here. Maybe a budding Bryan/McMahon feud? Hmmm stay tuned.

Tag Team match: Team Rhodes Scholars vs. Sheamus and Christian-

Standard tag match here. Team Rhodes Scholars control much of the match. As I said last week it’s great to see Christian on the ring again, but throwing him into this feud serves little purpose. Hopefully Christian tagging with Sheamus will not become a regular occurrence. Sheamus gets the pin after a Brogue kick to Rhodes… oh and Sandow totally looks like an extra from a Harry Potter Movie… and since I said that you will never be able to see him without thinking that… YOU’RE WELCOME.

Christian and Sheamus defeat Team Rhodes Scholars via pin fall.

' 10 POINTS TO GRIFFINDOR!!!!!' Source: www.Google.com

After the break, Vickie walks over to CM Punk and he asks her if Heyman or Lesnar are in the arena yet. She tells him no, but she is putting him in a match tonight. Punk ignores her, which leads to Vickie screaming, which leads to Punk screaming, AND NOW I AM SCREAMING!!!!

Source: www.Directresponse.net

Diva’s Singles Match: Kaitlyn vs. Aksana-

Kaitlyn beats down Aksana (shocking right?) but her music starts playing for some reason. AJ walks out in a muscle suit and blonde wig and mimics Kaitlyn. In the meantime Kaitlyn gets the win after a spear on Aksana. Big E. Langston walks out and they reenact the whole “secret admirer” fiasco from a few weeks ago. AJ says, “I have always dreamed I would find a man who has a voice as deep as mine (HA!), legs as big as mine (HAHA!), and lets not even gets started on the whole Adam’s apple situation (BWHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH!)” This is probably the most entertaining Diva’s segment EVER.

Kaitlyn defeats Aksana via pin fall… but fails at EVERYTHING else.

A new Wyatt Family vignette airs. These things are extremely well done. I am praying they don’t blow this. All they have to do is follow the CM Punk Straight Edge Society model and this will be a total success.

After the break they recap what happened last week between Mark Henry and John Cena. I have always been a fan of Henry and his performance last week justified my admiration. Also, you all should be proud of me for not commenting on his pink sport coat and managing NOT to make any Kool Aid Man references… although I did yell, “OH YEAH!” when he attacked Cena last week.

Singles Match: World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio w/ Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Chris Jericho-

Del Rio takes control early after a collar and elbow tie up and shoulder block. Del Rio gets a bit too cocky and ends up eating a drop kick from Jericho. Jericho also lands a drop kick of the second rope. Jericho attempts his patented drop kick to the outside but Del Rio ducks and Jericho falls to the outside. After a short break, Jericho has some momentum and scales the ropes, but Del Rio hits an enzugri to Jericho while he is on the top turnbuckle which sends Jericho to the floor. Del Rio only gets a two count. Del Rio lays the boots to Jericho and goes for another pin fall, but again only a two count. Del Rio sets Jericho up for a top rope reverse suplex, but Jericho fights out. Jericho dives off the top and crushes Del Rio with a huge cross body block.

Jericho waist locks Del Rio and snaps his hips into a northern lights suplex. It only leads to another near fall as Del Rio manages to kick out. Jericho charges at Del Rio and tries the Codebreaker, but Del Rio catches him and mid-air. Jericho rolls through into a sunset flip. Another two count. Del Rio slaps on the cross arm breaker, but Jericho reverses into the Walls of Jericho. Rodriguez gets in the ring and hits Jericho with that stupid bucket he carries to the ring.

Chris Jericho defeats Alberto Del Rio via DQ.

After the match, Dolph Ziggler hits the ring and drops Del Rio with the Zig Zag. Jericho gets in Ziggler’s face and gets Zig Zag’d as well.

Vickie is backstage with Brad Maddox. She tells Brad she is going to cancel Bryan’s match against Orton at the behest of Mr. McMahon. HHH walks in and tells her not to. She should leave it to the fans. So we will have a fan vote… man they are going to great lengths to get people to get that silly app. This is going to be like McDonald’s having people vote on if they should bring back the McRib…

Next up, Vickie, Brad and The King are in the ring to announce the cover of the new WWE2K14 video game. Vickie tells the crowd they will be voting on the stipulation for the Bryan/Orton match which is totally different from what her and HHH just spoke about, but whatever. Oh and The Rock is going to be on the cover of the new game. Why you ask? I have no idea. Part timers get to have all the fun.

Singles Match: Ryback vs. The Great Khali w/Natalya and Hornswoggle-

This match… I… I just… Screw it………

John Cena makes his way to the ring. He talks about the history of the WWE championship and how low some people will go to attain it. Blah, Blah, Blah the champ is here. Don’t get me wrong, I like Cena, just no point and retreading what he says because he ALWAYS says pretty much the same stuff.

Triple Threat #1 Contenders Tag Team Match: Tons of Funk vs. The Usos vs. 3MB-

Hmmmm are any of these teams really a threat to The Shield? Probably not. In any event, The Usos get the win after pinning Sweet T. Come to think of it, they have never gotten a title shot so this is an interesting development just from the stand point of it being different. Stay tuned…

The Usos defeat Tons of Funk and 3MB.

Random: they aired this before the commercial break-

http://www.youtube.com/look?v=jBMTkoNQNcs

Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollably, BWHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHHAAHHAAHAH!

The Walrus… err… Paul Heyman makes his way to the ring to address the CM Punk/Brock Lesnar issue. Heyman says he has been ignoring Punk’s calls and text. He says he is going to do this in front of a live audience. Punk comes down to the ring and explains what it means to him to be a “Paul Heyman Guy”. Punk later tells Heyman to tell Lesnar he is coming for him. Punk asks Heyman if he sent Brock after him last week. Heyman says he never wanted it to be this way, but he had no idea Lesnar was even in the arena last week. Heyman says Punk unknowingly picked a fight with Lesnar when he made the statement that Lesnar needs Heyman.

Heyman says he is going to one day walk down the aisle with Punk... and that is his dream… and that he loves him. No I am not making that up. Ok, I twisted that a bit but still he said it. After Heyman’s speech, Punk hugs Heyman and tells him he is sorry he doubted him. This angle is going to be the one to look this summer. I don’t see how it doesn’t end with Heyman turning on Punk though, but hey.

'...Did you take my Steely Dan CD?' Source: www.wwe.com

Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Darren Young w/Titus O’Neil-

Young wins after he sells his soul to a crossroads demon… that’s pretty much the only way it could happen. Punk gets the win after Anaconda Malt Liquor vice.

CM Punk defeats Darren Young via submission.

After the match Young and O’Neil attack Punk. Curtis Axel (wtf) hits the ring and saves Punk.

Stephanie McMahon comes out on the ramp and announces the participants for the WWE Championship Money in the Bank ladder match: CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Christian, Kane, Randy Orton, RVD and Sheamus. Who wins? My money is on Daniel Bryan. He is on FIRE right now.

Punk confronts Heyman backstage about getting involved. Heyman says he fixed the issue and next week Punk will tag with Axel against the Prime Time Players.

Mark Henry comes out to address the crowd. He lets everyone know they are all idiots for believing him last week. Says he will be coming home… with the WWE Championship… and Popeyes. EVERYBODY loves Popeyes… ok, ok, he didn’t say that but I REALLY want Popeyes…

Street Fight Main Event: Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton-

The match starts the same way their first match started of earlier tonight. After trading punches on the outside, Bryan rolls in the ring and goes for a dive through the ropes but flies head first into a chair held by Orton. After a short commercial break Orton is still in control. He goes under the ring and gets a table. Orton sets up the table in the corner. Orton gets trapped in the corner and gets the crap kicked out of him by Bryan. Bryan goes for his drop kick in the corner but Orton throws a chair right in his face. Orton has another table set up outside the ring and almost suplexes Bryan through it. Bryan counters and ends up powerbombing Orton through it. Orton kicks out at two.

Bryan pulls a kendo stick from under the ring and alternates kicks and hits with the stick on Bryan. Bryan went to the well once too often and end up getting t-bone suplexed through a table. Orton crotches Bryan on the top rope, presumably for a top rope suplex. Bryan fights out and dives of for a hurracanranna. Orton catches him mid-air and powerbombs him. Orton reaches down to pick up Bryan and gets put in the NO! Lock. Orton grabs the Kendo stick and beans Bryan with it to break the hold. Orton hits his DDT and goes for the RKO, which Bryan reverses into a back slide for a two count. Bryan puts Orton in the NO! Lock again. Orton reaches for the Kendo stick but Bryan snatches it and uses it to choke Orton while in the No! Lock. Orton has NO! choice but to tap out. Yes you read that right.

Daniel Bryan defeats Randy Orton VIA a FREAKING SUBMISSION!!!!

'HOLY S*&#!!!' Source: www.wwe.com