Smackdown Rebound 6/28/13

Dublin Street Fight: Sheamus vs. Damien Sandow-

…Why are there bar taps around the ring? Well if they better get used at some point. I would pay good money to see Sheamus powerbomb Sandow one a bar tap…anyway, Sandow strikes first with a green kendo stick. He then throws Sheamus through on of the many bar tap set ups on the outside of the ring. Sandow gets distracted and Sheamus levels him with a keg of beer. Sheamus goes under the ring and waylays Sandow in the head with a sack of potatoes. Later, Sandow pulls off one of the most dangerous chair spots I have ever seen when he drop toe holds Sheamus on a chair with the legs facing up. Sheamus gets the win after Brogue kicking Sandow. This was a very entertaining opening match.

Sheamus defeats Damien Sandow via pin fall.

MIZ TV: Special guest Paul Heyman-

*sigh* I freaking hate these segments, but you all are well aware of my current hatred of “Good Guy” Miz. Heyman continues to refuse to talk about what he refers to as his “personal life”. He will not answer any CM Punk related questions. The Miz asks Heyman if he is going to try to bully him the same way Heyman tried to bully backstage reporter Rene last week. Heyman says he can’t but Curtis Axel can. Axel makes his way to the ring. Witty banter ensues and ends with a melee. I totally wrote that last sentence before Axel even got into the ring. I think I need to resurrected physic hotline because I called it. Axel left The Miz lying in the ring after a neck breaker.

Divas Singles Match: Divas Champion AJ Lee vs. Natalya-

Before the match start, AJ’s music hits again and Kaitlyn comes out dress like AJ. She totally bombs and should probably not have a live microphone in her hands ever again. I will say this: I thoroughly enjoyed watching her skip around the ring, AJ style. While distracted, Natalya rolls up AJ from behind (hehehehe) and gets the pin.

Natalya defeats AJ Lee via pin fall.

As AJ argues with the referee, Kaitlyn Spears her damn near out of her boots.

Teddy Long is backstage with Mr. McMahon. Teddy announces the participants for the World Heavyweight Championship Money in the Bank Ladder match: Dean Ambrose, Wade Barrett, Fandango, Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes, Jack Swagger, and Antonio Cesaro. I would bet my house that Dean Ambrose is going to win this. Stay tuned…

Singles Match: Kane vs. Randy Orton-

Daniel Bryan is on commentary. Orton unloads on Kane early with a few rights and lefts and a clothesline in the corner. Orton takes a second too long to gather himself and almost gets decapitated by an uppercut by Kane. Kane mounts the top rope for a clothesline, but ends up eating a shot to his gut by Orton. Orton sets up for a back body drop but Kane reverses it into a DDT. Bryan starts a YES! chant to show support for Kane and of course it distracts Kane enough for Orton to take control. Orton hits rope assist DDT and Kane rolls to the outside. Bryan says Kane needs his help, and rolls Kane back in the ring. Kane is livid. Kane turns around and gets RKO’D.

Randy Orton defeats Kane via pin fall.

Singles Match: The Artist formerly known as Goldberg vs. Justin Gabriel-

Ryberg gets the win… in other news from the land of Obvious, water is wet and the sky is blue.

Ryback defeated Justin Gabriel via pin fall

After the match, Jericho comes out and tells Cryback to stop being a baby and starts a Cryback chant. Jericho charges him and almost gets him in the Walls of Jericho. Cryback hightailed it out of the ring.

Six Man Tag Match: The Shield vs. Christian and the Usos-

Let’s see if I can be physic twice in one column… The Shield gets the win after Ambrose pins Uso #2…err… What I meant to say was Christian and The Usos get the win after Christian PINS Ambrose with a Spear… yeah that’s what I meant to say… CALL ME KNOW FOR YOUR FREE TARROT REEEADING! (that was a close one).

Christian and The Usos defeat The Shield.

Fiesta Del Rio TIME-

Ricardo Rodriguez is in the ring, which has been decorated as if it was my niece’s Quinceanera… if I was Mexican… or had nieces. Anyway, Del Rio wants to take this opportunity to celebrate his 4thWorld Championship. Hilariously enough, Del Rio asks the production truck to turn on the close captioning because he is only going to speak in Spanish tonight. He proceeds to go a six minute rant that no one can understand that isn’t Spanish… Brilliant heel (bad guy) move. Del Rio has piñata with Dolph Ziggler’s face and beats the crap out of it. Del Rio calls out Ziggler who goes sick house on Del Rio AND Rodriguez. He sends Rodriguez through the snack table… which made me sad… those snacks never hurt anybody… Ziggler hits the Zig Zag on Del Rio and El KaBONG’s Rodriguez with a guitar. We close the show with Ziggler Playing guitar with the Mariachi band.

