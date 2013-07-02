RAW Report 7/1/13

Daniel Bryan makes his way down to the ring with his awesome new “Respect the Beard” shirt. There is a ladder set up in the ring, so there is NO! way this doesn’t turn into a massive melee between everyone (except RVD) involved in the Money in the Bank match. Bryan stakes his claim for the title. Sheamus music hits and he comes down. He reminds Bryan that he beat him for the World Title in 18 seconds at Wrestlemania (I am STILL sore about that travesty). Bryan asks if he calls 1-800-Fella, Sheamus can come down and Brogue kick himself in the face (HA!). Orton is out next saying he is hungry and wants Popeyes… but Mark Henry wont share… wait… I heard that wrong. He said he is hungry for the WWE TITLE. Pyro hits and Kane walks out. He and Bryan get in a shouting match.

Christian is next and says he wants one more match… Lastly, CM Punk comes out and says he made a promise to himself that he wasn’t going to come out… but when Christian said he was the “best” he had to make an exception. CM Punk says he will be the first three time MITB winner. Bryan gets mad, Orton charges him, Kane steps in his way, and gets RKO’D for his trouble. Man that was a mouth full. I want to say this was a good opening segment, but the live crowd killed it for me. You could hear a pin drop. Dead crowds ruin shows so hopefully this doesn’t last.

Six Man Tag Match: The Shield vs. Christian and The Usos-

Christian got the win against The Shield last week on Smackdown. That said there is no way The Shield doesn’t win this match. Reigns manages to belly to belly suplex himself and Uso # 2 out of the ring. Christian sets up Ambrose for the Killswitch, but Rollins hotshots him on the top rope, which leads to Ambrose rolling up Christian for the win.

The Shield defeats Christian and The Usos.

Singles Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Jinder Mahal w/3MB-

Ok…The number one contender is about to fight Jinder Mahal. Let’s just let that sink in for a bit. Ziggler gets the win by slapping Mahal with his paycheck.

Dolph Ziggler defeats Jinder Mahal.

After the match, Ziggler kicks the crap out of the remaining members of 3MB simultaneously. Talk about showing off… See what I did there?

'Wait this isn't the McKenzie bachelorette party, is it? '

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Kane (Daniel Bryan as special guest referee)-

Orton backs Kane into the corner with rights and lefts… wait is it me or does EVERY Orton match I write about start that way? Hmmm any way, Kane takes control after Orton runs into his fist because ducking an uppercut from a seven footer is “too mainstream”. Kane picks Orton up for a powerslam, but Orton reverses it and hits a Thez press. At this point Bryan has been totally impartial, which means he is TOTALLY about to screw someone out of victory. Orton has Kane in the corner and his punching him over and over. Bryan backs Orton off of Kane and Orton pushes Bryan. Bryan DQ’s Orton.

Kane tells Bryan he doesn’t want to win that way and Bryan restarts the match. Kane turns around and gets drop kicked out of the ring. Ok… This match has been good, but you couldn’t tell it by listening to this crowd. Man they are sucking the life out of this episode of RAW. Orton sets up for an RKO, but Bryan walks in front of him. Orton goes off, but Kane gets up and kicks Orton in the face. Kane goes for the pin and Bryan quick counts Orton for the win.

Kane defeats Orton via pin fall.

After the match Kane is about to chokeslam Bryan but thinks better of it. Bryan escapes a chokeslam but gets RKO’d by Orton.

Singles Match: The Returning FAAAAAANDAAAAANGOOOO w/Summer Rae vs. Sheamus-

Well then, Fandango must have pulled the short straw when picking his return opponent. Fandango prances around the ring and Sheamus stares at him blankly. Fandango goes for a clothesline, but Sheamus ducks under and prances around the ring, Fandango style. Sheamus clotheslines Fandango and hits a powerslam. Fandango decides he has had enough and books it to the locker room. A bit anticlimactic, but this is what to expect from Fandango when the going gets tough. It’s a classic way to get heel heat (make people hate you) so at the end of the day, it’s effective.

Singles Match: The Miz vs. Cryback… err… Ryback-

Jericho is out for commentary, but I could care less about this match. I can’t stand Ryback and The Miz is STILL a good guy so anything he is attached to I want to fast forward through. The Miz worked over Ryback legs and Ryback tells the ref he can’t continue… wait, WHAT?

The Miz defeats Ryback via Ryback getting sand in his vajayjay and quitting.

After the match, Jericho hits the Codebreaker on Ryback.

Mark Henry comes out on the ramp and talks about breaking world records and winning gold in the Olympics. He talks about the hypocrisy and backstabbing in the back and that he had earned everything he has. He says “they” never gave him a chance to be WWE Champion. He has EARNED the right to be WWE Champion. Mark Henry will do the right thing. He will do the right thing for HIM. Why? Because that’s what he do!

'When you poop in your dreams... you poop for real...'

Vince walks into Vickie’s office and reminds her of what he said last week about Daniel Bryan. He doesn’t like him and doesn’t want to see him. Vince tells Vickie she is giving up a PPV quality match for costless and to be sure to never do it again.

Tag Team Match: CM Punk and Curtis Axel w/ Paul Heyman vs. The Prime Time Players-

Punk tries to start off the match but Axel tags himself in and refuses to let Punk tag in. Axel starts off fighting Cena… err… I mean Darren Young. Seriously, I think Cena’s mom had an affair with the black milk man or something because the resemblance is uncanny. Anyway The Players spend the better part of five minutes working over Axel. Punk gets the hot tag and hits the GTS on Young. Axel tags himself in and steals Punks pin fall.

CM Punk and Curtis Axel defeat The Prime Time Players.

Single Divas Match: Kaitlyn w/Layla vs. Alicia Fox-

Kaitlyn gets the win with the Spear.

Kaitlyn defeats Alicia Fox.

AJ comes out and shows a photoshopped pic of a fat Kaitlyn…

Stephanie McMahon walks in on Vickie and berates her for not listening to her. Vickie melts down and says they are running her raged. Vickie is totally about to get fired. Steph tells Vickie she will have a public job evaluation next week on RAW.

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes w/Damien Sandow vs. Antonio Cesaro w/Zeb Colter-

Cesaro dominates early, suplexing Cody and sending him to the outside. Rhodes hangs Cesaro up on the top rope. Cody attempts a backslide, but Cesaro rolls through and pulverizes him with the Gotch Neutralizer.

Antonio Cesaro wins via pin fall.

Backstage The Bella Twins call out blah blah blah blah blah blah…. Blah blah Blah. Total Divas Blah blah blah.

Main Event Singles Match: WWE Champion John Cena vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio-

Del Rio headlocks Cena and takes him down to the mat. Irish whip by Del Rio ends with a hip toss and headlock by Cena. The crowd comes alive a bit as Cena and Del Rio go back and forth. It’s funny that during what is potentially the worst match of the night the crowd decides to make some noise. Del Rio tries to suplex Cena, but Cena reverses it. Cena whips Del Rio into the corner but misses a shoulder block and hits shoulder first in the corner. After the break, Del Rio goes up top, dives off and gets drop kicked mid-air by Cena. Cena tries to go, “five moves of doom” on Del Rio, but Del Rio ducks the second shoulder block. Cena goes for it again, but Del Rio flips over Cena and hits a backstabber. Del Rio goes for a side kick, but Cena grabs him and hits a belly to belly suplex.

Cena goes up top but Del Rio runs in and blasts him with an enziguri. Cena kicks out at two. Del Rio puts Cena in the tree of woe. Cena moves out of the way as Del Rio charges in. Cena dives of the top and gets a two count after a splash. Cena picks up Del Rio for the Attitude Adjustment, but Del Rio reverses it into the Cross arm breaker, which Cena reverse into the STF. Mark Henry comes down the ramp and lurks on the outside. Del Rio gets to the ropes for the break. Ziggler come out and distracts Del Rio. Del Rio turns around and walks right into the Attitude Adjustment.

John Cena defeats Alberto Del Rio via pin fall.

'Even Ziggler doesn't have the new Mexican backpack. I'm out...'