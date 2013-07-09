RAW Report 7/8/13

We coming… don’t click off the article. I am not recapping the latest release from Bang Bros, this is STILL the RAW REPORT . The show started off with another one of those creepy, but awesome Wyatt Family promos. They are set to debut tonight, hopefully this doesn’t suck.

Vickie Guerrero and Brad Maddox are in the ring and Vickie is bloviating about her ascension to the “top” of the WWE. Based on this, and the fact that she has a performance review later tonight, she is totally about to get fired. It doesn’t take me putting on my Ms. Cleo costume to figure that out. Also, Jerry “The King” Lawler tells Vickie the McMahons will allow the WWE Universe to help decide Vickie’s fate… yeah she is totally getting fired.

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus-

Sheamus starts off overpowering the much smaller Bryan. Side note: with the Wyatt Family debuting, is Bryan going to have to shave his beard? Random I know, but still. Bryan ducks a clothesline by Sheamus and knees Sheamus in the gut. Bryan backs Sheamus into the corner but Sheamus powers out and hits a backbreaker on Bryan. Bryan sidesteps the charging Sheamus and sends him to the outside. Bryan gets on the ramp and goes for his patented running knee, but Sheamus catches him and slams him into the barricade. After a short break, Bryan is kicking Sheamus in the corner again. Bryan hits the ropes but ends up getting caught in another backbreaker. Sheamus goes for a Brogue kick but Bryan ducks and Sheamus goes tumbling out of the ring. Before Sheamus can recover, Bryan hits the ropes and dives through with a diving elbow smash. Bryan sets up Sheamus for a top rope hurracanranna, but Sheamus holds on and sends Bryan tumbling to the ground. Sheamus dives off and hits a shoulder block. Bryan reverses Sheamus’ attempt at white noise into the No! Lock but can’t clinch his hands. Sheamus reverses it into the Cloverleaf. Bryan reverses THAT into a roll up for the win.

Daniel Bryant defeats Sheamus via pin fall.

Next, Michael Cole says the WWE sent a reporter to try to find the Wyatt Family compound. They show a brief vignette… It seems like the whole night is about their debut. I am surprised the WWE is actually attempting to capitalize on the massive amount of buzz the Wyatts are getting. I know I have said this before, but PLEASE don’t screw this up, WWE…

Backstage AJ is talking to Big E. about “Captain Man Arms” Kaitlyn. Dolph Ziggler walks in and is upset with AJ for not being with him the past few weeks… I smell a split for these two soon. I don’t like it, but it’s bound to happen. It seems like they are going the “HBK route” for Ziggler. Stay tuned…

Tag Team Match: The Shield vs. Tons of Funk-

*sigh*

The Shield won. Duh.

John Cena hits the ring. Cena says Mark Henry requested his presence via twitter so here he is. Henry waste no time coming down to the ring. Henry says Cena has the look of fear in his eyes. Henry later says he needs the title to validate his legacy. Cena literally draws a line in the ring and tell Henry to cross it so he can kick his ass. Henry says he doesn’t fight for costless so he is leaving. Henry bulrushes Cena, but Cena recovers and goes for the AA. Cena can’t handle Henry’s weight so Henry falls on Cena’s head. Henry hits the World’s Strongest Slam and leaves. As much as I love Henry, I don’t see a scenario where he walks out with the belt this Sunday. If he does somehow win, whoever wins the RAW Money in the Bank Match will cash in and take it from him.

'LOUD NOISES!!!' Source: www.wwe.com

Sarcastic yay! The Miz is out for commentary… I know, I know this is where I usually go on a rant about how much I love heel Miz (bad guy) and how freaking AWFUL he is as a face (good guy)… but I won’t.

Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel w/Paul Heyman-

Heyman has one hell of a shiner after an altercation with Alberto Del Rio last week. Great make-up job. Jericho starts off hot with a bunch of knife edge chops and a drop kick. Jericho sends Axel to the outside and assaults him there as well. Axel sticks Jericho with a neckbreaker as he attempts to get back in the ring. Axel goes for a tope rope elbow, but Jericho moves out of the way. Jericho follows that up with an attempt at the Walls of Jericho, but Axel powers out. Jericho misses the Lionsault, and Axel makes him pay with a swinging neckbreaker. Axel misses a dropkick and Jericho finally hit the Lionsault. Axel kicks out at two. Jericho almost hits the Codebreaker, but Axel catches Jericho in mid-air, hot shots him on the top rope and hits the Perfect-plex. Jericho barely kicks out. Jericho sends axel to the outside and he gets into it with Miz. Heyman tells Axel to get back in the ring before he gets counted out. As soon as Axel gets in the ring Jericho hits the Codebreaker for the win.

Chris Jericho defeats Curtis Axel.

More “WWE Inside Edition” featuring the Wyatt Family. I swear it’s like watching deleted scenes from the last “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”… you know, without all the suck.

Singles Match: Sin Cara vs. Alberto Del Rio-

Hmmmm looks like they are back to using that extremely distracting lighting for Sin Cara matches. Cara takes the early advantage by showing proficiency at the arm drag I have never seen before. He hit three or four different versions that probably aren’t on Chris Jericho’s list of the 1004 holds (ARM BAR!!!). Cara goes up top and gets kick in the head. Del Rio whips Cara into the ropes, only to have Cara bounce back and elbow him in the head. Ziggler comes out during the match and makes fun of Del Rio. Del Rio attacks Ziggler and the match just kind of ends…

Sin Cara vs. Alberto Del Rio ends in a… um… yeah. It just ends.

Next up we have Vickie’s performance review by Steph, Vince, and HHH. I’m telling you, this isn’t going to end well for her… Seeing the McMahons and HHH all walk out to “No Chance in Hell” was a bit awkward. One last side note: the crowd LOVES Vince. He really should make an effort to be on the show more. This should not come as a shock, but Vickie starts off kissing MAJOR ass. Steph tells Vickie she is insane for trying to take credit for things she had nothing to do with. Vince says Vickie may not be popular, she is highly entertaining. HHH tells Vickie she may sometimes be unintentionally entertaining, but she is STILL freaking awful at her job. Vince says he thinks Vickie should be made permanent GM. HHH retorts that Vince is the Chairman and outranks HHH so it doesn’t matter what he thinks. Vince wants a “spineless puppet” in charge and that is the only reason he wants to give Vickie the job.

'America haths spoken...' Source: www.wwe.com

HHH says since Steph called this meeting, she should be the one to make the decision on Vickie’s future. Steph says she doesn’t want anyone to come between her family so she will leave it up to the WWE Universe’s votes (OUCH)…. 75% of the WWE Universe thinks Vickie should be fired. CALLED IT! Steph fires her in the middle of the ring, as only a McMahon can. Vickie proceeds to throw a Christian like tantrum (Google it) in the middle of the ring. To punish the WWE Universe, Vince makes Brad Maddox the GM of Monday Night Raw. Maddox looks like he just found the golden ticket and is about to raid the Chocolate factory.

Backstage Vickie attacks Maddox after he tells her he is going to miss her.

Singles Match: Kane vs. Christian-

Christian starts off by getting pummeled by Kane, which is totally expected. Kane lifts Christian u for a military press slam, but Christian wiggles out of it. Kane charges and ends up on the outside. Christian takes advantage and dives off the top and smack Kane with a crossbody. Christian hits a tornado ddt on Kane. Christian goes for a spear but runs into a chokeslam instead.

Kane defeats Christian via pin fall.

After the match, Bray Wyatt appears on the Titantron and goes on an epic crazy person on the street corner rant. I’m telling you, these vignettes are Mankind debut good. The video ends with an epic, “Where here”. The arena goes dark and they make their way to the ring, lit only by a lantern. When the lights come back on the two larger members of the Wyatts’ beat the holy hell outta Kane. They crush Kane’s head in between ring steps. A “Husky Harris” chant breaks out, which is insanely stupid. The artards in the crowd are referencing Bray Wyatt’s old gimmick. I won’t go into a ton of detail here, but it amazes me that people would go out of their way to take away from what was an awesome debut. So in short, I got my wish. This DIDN’T SUCK.

'Insert random Slingblade quote here' Source: www.wwe.com

Next, a despondent Vickie is greeted by Ryback. He gives her a hug and tells her it will be ok… HAWKWARD!!!!

Divas Tag Team Match: Divas Champion AJ and Alicia Fox vs. Layla and Kaitlyn-

The Bellas are out for commentary… and I am going to the bathroom…………………….. ok I’m back. Kaitlyn hits an insane Spear on AJ on the outside of the ring. I guess this is another of those matches that just ended… or something… I don’t know. Whatever.

Main Event Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Randy Orton-

Collar and elbow tie up to start… They end up in the corner… which shouldn’t shock you because EVERY Orton match starts the same way… Orton hits the ropes and gets kicked in the gut. Orton recovers and hits a drop kick to Punk’s face. Orton misses a knee drop. Punk suplexes Orton then dropkicks him and sends him to the outside. Punk dives through the ropes and flattens Orton. After the break, Orton has a side headlock on Punk. Punk tries to fight out, but gets t-bone suplexed for his troubles. Orton hilariously telegraphs a powerslam (seriously the visual was hysterical). Punk climbs the turnbuckle and hits a diving elbow drop. Punk picks up Orton for the GTS, but Orton reverses and DDT’s Punk. Orton calls for the RKO, but Punk fights out of it. Orton doesn’t get his RKO, but he powerslams Punk almost out of his boots. Orton goes for an RKO, but Punk counters with a kick to the head… which is a counter for the RKO I have never seen before. Punk hits the GTS for the one, two, and three.

CM Punk defeats Randy Orton via pin fall.

'Cena can keep his Del Rio bag. I got the new Orton joint. These aint even hit the STREET yet.' Source: wwe.com

After the match, Daniel Bryan comes out and attacks both Orton and Punk with a ladder.