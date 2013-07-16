RAW Report 7/15/2013

The lights go out… and BOOM! Brad Maddox is on the stage. He ushers us into the “Maddox era”. This artard actually gave himself a drumroll introduction. Ok… I can’t talk because I would probably do the same thing if it was my first night as GM. Cena interrupts our new GM to say... to say… something. Not sure what over all the boos. Maddox tells Cena for the first time ever the champ will be able to pick his own opponent for Summer Slam this year. Randy Orton hits the ring to tell Cena he can and will cash in his newly won Money in the Bank briefcase at any moment. He will not make the same stupid mistake Cena made last year when he won MITB (Cena told then champion CM Punk a week in advance when he was going to cash it in). In an unexpected turn of events, FAAAAAAAANANGOOOOO comes out and tells Orton he will be cashing in his MITB briefcase against him, not Cena. Orton attacks FAAAAAAAANANGOOOOO which prompts Maddox to call a ref and make it an official match.The lights go out… and BOOM! Brad Maddox is on the stage. He ushers us into the “Maddox era”. This artard actually gave himself a drumroll introduction. Ok… I can’t talk because I would probably do the same thing if it was my first night as GM. Cena interrupts our new GM to say... to say… something. Not sure what over all the boos. Maddox tells Cena for the first time ever the champ will be able to pick his own opponent for Summer Slam this year. Randy Orton hits the ring to tell Cena he can and will cash in his newly won Money in the Bank briefcase at any moment. He will not make the same stupid mistake Cena made last year when he won MITB (Cena told then champion CM Punk a week in advance when he was going to cash it in). In an unexpected turn of events, FAAAAAAAANANGOOOOO comes out and tells Orton he will be cashing in his MITB briefcase against him, not Cena. Orton attacks FAAAAAAAANANGOOOOO which prompts Maddox to call a ref and make it an official match.

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Fandango w/ Summer Rae-

We join the match after a short commercial break and Orton is stomping the preverbal mud hole in Fandango. Orton attempts a jumping knee on a prone Fandango, but Fandango moves. Fandango stomps Orton a few times, then attempts a suplex. Orton reverses the suplex and then sends Fandango to the outside. Orton back drops Fandango on the barricade, and then rolls him into the ring for a two count. Drop kick by Orton, another two count. Fandango sends Orton to the outside, then throws Orton into the ring steps. Fandango locks on cravat. Orton tries to reverse into a back breaker, but Fandango counters into a back body drop. They trade punches, but Orton ends up grabbing Fandango and t-bone suplexing him. Orton sets Fandango up on the top and hits a HUGE superplex. Orton tries a ddt but gets kicked in the head. Fandango goes up top, but gets crotched on the rope by Orton. Orton ddt’s him in the corner then hits a sick RKO for the win. Fun match.

Randy Orton defeats Fandango via pin fall.

Backstage Dolph Ziggler tells AJ its time to move on… from her. We all saw this coming, but I think it’s all happening a bit fast. Let’s see how this plays out. Stay tuned…

Mark Henry makes his way down to the ring in a suit. Last time we saw him in a suit something epic happened. Henry says he isn’t going to make any excuses, but he wants Cena to pick him as his challenger at Summer Slam. Ok… ANOTHER unexpected event: The Shield hit the ring and beat the holy hell out of him. I have NO IDEA where that came from or where this is going but looking Henry get triple powerbombed was EPIC.

After the break we see Maddox on his phone with his mother. He is apparently going to pick up dinner on the way home… wait WHAT? Maddox still lives with his mother????? BWHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA! Jericho interrupts Maddox to make fun of his extra medium shirt. Maddox tells Jericho he will face RVD tonight.

World Heavyweight Title singles match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Albert Del Rio-

Ziggler starts of hot. He drop kicks Del Rio in the face, and hits him with about ten elbow drops. Ziggler goes to the well one to many times and misses the last elbow. Del Rio kicks him in the head. Del Rio sets him up on the top turnbuckle and hits a reverse suplex. Del Rio telegraphs a back body drop and Ziggler kicks him in the face. Ziggler charges Del Rio, but Del Rio back body drops Ziggler to the outside (insert sickening THUD here). After the break, Del Rio has a reverse chin lock on Ziggler. Del Rio misses his kick to the side of the head, but sidesteps Ziggler’s attack and hits a flap jack. Del Rio charges Ziggler in the corner but Ziggler springboards into him and flattens him with a spinning ddt. Ziggler misses the Famasser and gets German suplexed. Del Rio sets up for the Cross arm breaker. Del Rio takes too long and gets hit with a neck breaker for his troubles. Ziggler attempts the Famasser but misses it AGAIN. Del Rio hits an enziguri. Del Rio tries to grab Ziggler off the top, but gets hit with the Famasser from the middle rope. Ziggler goes for the pin, but for some reason the bell rings. AJ rang the bell. As Ziggler realized what happened, Del Rio kicks Ziggler in the back of the head for the win.

Alberto Del Rio defeats Dolph Ziggler.

'I bet she went home and boiled his pet bunny, too...' Source: www.wwe.com

After the match AJ attacks Ziggler. Then Big E. Langston runs in and hits the Big Ending on Ziggler. Great match, great ending. Langston vs. Ziggler was bound to happen eventually. As I said earlier, the “break up” seems a bit rushed, but I think everyone involved will benefit from it. I have no clue how to book the ending of a Ziggler/Langston match. They both need to win, sooooooo yeah, good luck on that one.

R-Truth “raps” his way to the ring… I miss him being crazy and not having entrance music. He was actually interesting then. The lights go out and here comes the Wyatt Family. Bray sits in his rocking chair, yells at some kids to “GET OFF HIS LAWN”, and his buddies attack Truth. Bray gets into the ring and tells us there is no such thing as a hero. Tina Turner’s “We don’t need another hero” starts to play and they start voguing . Ok.. that didn’t happen. Truth gets back in the ring with a chair and says he wants Bray, not the other two. They get out of the ring and Bray attacks Truth. The other two hit the ring and join in. Bray kisses Truth on the forehead (ewww) and hits a reverse sto. Bray says R-Truth isn’t the Truth they are looking for. He tells Kane to follow the buzzards. Another awesome segment. Who the hell wrote the script for RAW this week? Whoever it was, they deserve a raise… so far.

Tag Team Match: The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro) w/Zeb Colter vs. The Usos

Dutch Mantel… err I mean Zeb Colter does the best Archie Bunker impression I have seen in years. Jimmy starts off against Cesaro. Cesaro hits a gut wrench suplex on Jimmy. He tags in Swagger who hits a Swagger bomb of the second rope. Jimmy tags in Jey, who hits a cross body off the top. Cesaro tries another gut wrench, but Jey reverses it into a sunset flip for the win.

The Usos defeat The Real Americans via in fall.

Singles Match: MITB Winner Damien Sandow vs. Christian-

Sandow starts the match by running away from Christian. Christian ends up on the top rope. Sandow knocks him to the outside (insert sickening THUD #2 here). Sandow throws him back in the ring, but only gets a two count. Sandow sets Christian up in the corner, but ends up getting tornado ddt’d. Christian mounts the top rope for a cross body but again only ends up getting a two count. Christian goes for the Killswitch, but Sandow reverses it into a side Russian leg sweep. Sandow is about to go for the elbow of distain, but gets rolled up.

Christian defeats Damien Sandow via pin fall.

After the match, Cody Rhodes attacks Sandow. Cody Rhodes face turn? That could work.

Divas single match: Brie Bella w/ Nikki Bella vs. Naomi w/ Cameron

Naomi gives Brie a wrestling lesson until Nikki gets involved and trips her on the apron. Naomi gets the win after a cross body off the top.

Naomi defeats Brie Bella.

CM Punk limps down to the ring to address what happened last night. After Paul Heyman’s attack, Punk needed 13 STAPLES to close the wound. Punk calls out Heyman and Brock Lesner. Heyman comes out to the ramp. Heyman tells Punk he no longer exists. You know what, this segment was so freaking awesome please look it, because I can’t do it justice: Heyman/Punk. Epic, right? This might be the best verbal altercation I have seen on RAW in years. Blown away.

Singles Match: ROB FREAKING VAN DAM!!!! Vs. Chris Jericho-

Ok, full disclosure, I am a HUGE RVD mark, so give me a moment to geek out a bit……………………………. Ok I’m done. Collar and elbow tie u that leads to a standing switch. They trade punches, Jericho lands a drop kick. RVD kicks Jericho in the chest, rolls him into the corner and hits a monkey flip out of the corner. Standing moonsault by RVD. RVD misses a leg sweep and gets enziguri’d by Jericho. After the break RVD has Jericho in a leg scissors. RVD Irish whips Jericho, but Jericho reverses it into a Walls of Jericho attempt. Jericho can’t get him over so he throws RVD head first into the second turnbuckle. RVD and and Jericho both attempt suplexes but RVD rolls out of Jericho’s attempt and kick Jericho right in the mouth. RVD locks in the leg scissors again, but Jericho reverses it into a powerbomb. Knife edge chops by Jericho. RVD kicks Jericho and he hits the mat. RVD signals for Rolling Thunder, but Jericho rolls out of the ring. RVD hits a standing moonsault off the apron on to the outside.

After a short break , Jericho has a standing armbar on RVD. RVD throws Jericho into the corner and hits a spinning wheel kick in the corner. They trade punches. Jericho takes RVD down with a running bulldog and follows that up with the Lionsault, but RVD moves out of the way. As Jericho thrives in pain on the mat, RVD finally hits rolling thunder. RVD misses a springboard side kick and Jericho hits a sick ddt. Jericho goes for the walls, but RVD rolls out. RVD goes for the split legged moonsault, but Jericho moves out of the way and follows u with the Lionsault. He only gets a two count. Jericho whips RVD into the corner but meets a boot by RVD. RVD jumps to the top rope, but gets crotched by Jericho. Jericho grabs RVD, but get thrown off the top. RVD hits a rolling senton of the top. RVD sets for a hurracanranna, but Jericho reverse it into the WALLS, but RVD gets to the ropes. Jericho tries to kick RVD in the gut, but RVD catches it and hits a spin kick. RVD jumps to the top rope and hits the FIVE STAR FROG SPLASH for the victory! I don’t do this often, but I agree with the crowd, THIS IS AWESOME!

Rob Van Dam defeats Chris Jericho via in fall… man I missed RVD

'Jericho told RVD if he was feeling froggy, leap... Chris Jericho is survied by his wife....' Source: www.wwe.com

Every WWE superstar (except Punk and Henry due to the ass kicking’s they took earlier tonight) is out on the ramp. Cena comes out and chooses Daniel Bryan as his opponent. Bryan is so tiny you can’t even see him jumping up and down after Cena picks him. Ok, I REALLY, REAAAAAALLY want to see Bryan beat Cena for the belt. I know, I know, it’s HIGHLY unlikely, but a guy can dream, right? One thing that can’t be ignored is Vince has voiced his displeasure with Bryan in the past, so the fact that he is going to main event the second biggest ppv of the year is sure to be a matter of contention between Vince, Steph and HHH. This episode of RAW tied up almost all the loose ends leading up to Money in the Bank and established a bunch of new story arcs that the WWE Universe seems to be very interested in. This was the best episode of RAW in months.

'One Belt to rule them all...' Source: www.wwe.com

