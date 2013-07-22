Smackdown Rebound 7/19/13

I don’t know if I have said this before, but the theme to Smackdown is awful… The show starts off with Teddy Long in the ring addressing the RAW GM situation. He puts over Brad Maddox as being better than Vickie Guerrero as GM. He says Vince McMahon will be there tonight to give him a job evaluation as well. Booker T (YAY!) crashes the party. He tells Teddy that he is still the GM and will continue to be. Vince hits the ring with a huge smile on his face. Vince tells them both that only one person can be in charge of Smackdown…. Brad Maddox comes out and... wait what the hell is he doing on Smackdown. He says Vince should make him the GM of Smackdown as well. Vince says the permanent GM of Smackdown will be VICKIE GUERRERO! Wait… what? Well didn’t see that coming. No clue what this means for Booker and Teddy. Stay Tuned folks!

Singles Match: Jack Swagger w/Zeb Colter and Antonio Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler-

This is Ziggler’s first match since the “break up”. I have long predicted Ziggler will get the HBK treatment/push after the split. Let’s see if that starts tonight. Ziggler goes for a quick pin, but Swagger rolls out of the ring. Swagger attempts a back body drop, but telegraphs it and gets kick in the face. Ziggler tries to hit the Famasser, but Swagger moves. Swagger hits the ropes and gets drop kicked in the face. Swagger rolls out of the ring and Ziggler follows. Ziggler rolls Swagger back in the ring and gets on the apron. While the ref is distracted, Cesaro pulls Ziggler off the apron and hits a European uppercut. The ref kicks Colter and Cesaro out. Ziggler tries a roll up but Swagger turns it into the Patriot lock. Ziggler rolls out and send Swagger into the ring post. Ziggler pops u and flattens Swagger with the Zig Zag for the three count.

Dolph Ziggler defeats Jack Swagger via pin fall.

After the match Ziggler takes the mic and says last week he dumped his girlfriend AJ and that he is sorry….. That he didn’t do it sooner. (HAHAHAHAHA!)

Backstage AJ and Big E. Langston are watching. AJ goes ape shit and destroys the backstage area while crying hysterically. Langston tries to comfort her but she punches him in the chest a few times. Langston grabs her and holds her close. He leans in to kiss her but ends up just kissing her on the forehead. He walks away and she looks shocked. AJ be careful… once you go black you never go back.

Tag Team Match: The World Tag Team Champions The Shield vs. the Usos-

Random thought: if the WWE wants to really put the Usos over maybe they should play up there family ties a bit more. Don’t get me wrong, they mention their father Rikishi all the time, but they never mention Tamina or The Rock. If anything, maybe when Tamina (who I think is smocking hot btw) gets back from filming Hercules, they should put the three of them together. I don’t see how that could NOT benefit everyone involved.

The Usos hit the ring and immediately go on the offensive. Dean Ambrose hits the ring and they beat up The Usos. Mark Henry comes down and makes the save. IF Teddy Long was still in charge, he would come out and make this a six man tag team match. We all know how much Teddy loves his tag matches. A six man tag would probably make him have a pleasure stroke.

Singles Match: Wade Barrett vs. Daniel Bryan-

You know what? I don’t think Bryan has ever defeated Barrett in a singles match. Collar and elbow tie up that ends up with Barrett placing Bryan on the ropes and kicking him in the chest. Barrett hits a back breaker, but only gets a two count. Bryan fights out of a headlock and lands a few kicks in the corner, but Barrett lands one of his own. Barrett whips Bryan into the corner but Bryan back flips over Barrett and hit the ropes. Bryan attempts a crucifix pin, but rolls through and slaps on the YES! Lock for the win

Daniel Bryan defeats Wade Barrett via submission.

Backstage Vickie smacks the hair gel off of Maddox.

Miz TV: Special Guest Paul Heyman-

Ugh… ok, let’s try to get through another “good guy” Miz segment. I won’t go on another anti-good guy Miz rant. Even though I could and probably should. Miz says he has nothing to say to Heyman because everything Heyman says is a lie, so the floor is Heyman’s. Heyman says even though Lesnar is going to destroy CM Punk, he still has love for Punk. He tells Punk to stay down. If Punk ever shows his face again, Lesnar will deal with him. The Miz says Heyman sickens him, drops the mic and walks away. Before Miz can leave, Heyman calls out Curtis Axel. Miz and Axel stare down as he makes his way to the ring.

Intercontinental Championship Singles Match: Curtis Axel (c) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Chris Jericho-

Side note: Jericho still has one of the best entrances EVER. I put in a request to my fiancé to get me one of those light up jackets for Christmas… let’s see if she make it happen. Jericho has held the IC title about 3000 times. I would not be opposed to him having a reign number 3001, but for Axel to lose the belt so soon would crush any momentum he has as a credible champion.

Jericho takes early control buy drop kicking Axel in the face and sending him to the outside after a clothesline. Jericho hits a diving elbow of the top, but only manages a two count. Axel knees Jericho in the gut and floors him with a right hand. Jericho lands a few knife edge chops, and a northern lights suplex for another two count. Jericho attempts to whip Axel into the ropes, but Axel reverses. Jericho jumps over the charging Axel, but gets met with a clothesline to the back of his head. Axel misses a splash in the corner. Jericho flies of the top with a cross body. Jericho jumps for a Codebreaker, but Axel catches him mid-air and slams him to the mat.

After a short break, Jericho runs shoulder first into the steel post. Axel misses a elbow drop off the second rope. Jericho put Axel down after an enziguri to the back of the head. Jericho misses a bulldog attempt, and Axel hits a swinging neck breaker. Jericho kicks out at two. Jericho jumps off the top rope but gets kicked in the gut by Axel. Axel attempts the Perfect Plex but Jericho reverses it into the Walls of Jericho. Axel gets it to the bottom rope for the break. Heyman distracts Jericho and Axel hits a reverse neck breaker for the win.

Curtis Axel defeats Chris Jericho via pin fall.

After the match, Ryback hits the ring and destroys Jericho. Word on the street is this is the end on Jericho’s run on the WWE for the time being. This was just a way to right him off TV until he is ready to return.

Damien Sandow is in the ring giving us a history lesson about Gandhi or someone… or something, I don’t know. In any event, I predicted the WWE brass had big plans for him. I figured having him feud with Sheamus was their way of seeing if he could handle a main event program. I had no clue they would take it as far as giving him the MITB briefcase. In doing so, they had to split him from Cody Rhodes so what better way to do that than to have Sandow cost Rhodes the MITB briefcase. It sets up a feud between the two, and breaths a bit of life into Rhodes’ character, which was getting a bit stale. Sandow seems to think he and Rhodes are still best friends. Sandow does have a point, it was every man for himself, so Rhodes really doesn’t have much of an argument. Rhodes comes out and Sandow tells him that he forgives him for attacking him last week. Sandow says He wants to bestow an honor to Rhodes; he wants Rhodes to be the protector of the briefcase. Rhodes responds by coldcocking Sandow with the MITB briefcase. Yeah… Sandow totally had that coming.

Singles Match: Rob Van Damn vs. Darren Young w/Titus O’Neal-

R-V-D, R-V-D, R-V-D! Sorry, had to get that out of my system. RVD starts with a kick roll up attempt. Young kicks out. He ask RVD who he thinks he is (hehehe) RVD does his RVD pose, but young pushes him. Young tries to kick RVD in the gut, but RVD caught his leg and hit him with a spinning wheel kick. RVD follows that u with a standing moonsault. Only a two count. Young rolls out of the ring, but RVD immediately hits a pluncha to the outside. Young gets back in the ring and eats a savate (shades of JR!) kick to the face. RVD sets up for Rolling Thunder, but O’Neal gets on the apron for the distraction. Young smashes RVD in the back of the head, then hotshots him throat first on the top rope. Young hits a clothesline, but only gets a two count. Young picks up RVD, but RVD lands a spinning back kick to Young’s face and without missing a beat, runs the ropes and lands Rolling Thunder on the prone Young. RVD gets the win after a beautiful FIVE STAR FROG SPLASH!

Rob Van Dam defeats Darren Young via pin fall.

Backstage, Vickie Tells Teddy that they should let bygones be bygones and work together. Teddy asks if she really means that and Vickie says HELL NO! She has Teddy taken out of the arena by security.

Main Event Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio-

Collar and elbow tie up. Orton head-butts Del Rio multiple times into the corner then drops him with a drop kick to the face. Orton sets up Del Rio on the top rope, but Del Rio grabs his arm and locks in a Cross Arm Breaker on the ropes. The ref calls for the break. Del Rio throws Orton shoulder first into the corner. Del Rio attempts a standing arm bar, but Orton fights out. Orton manages to roll Del Rio up but Del Rio kicks out at two. Del Rio responds by kicking Orton in the shoulder. Del Rio climbs to the top rope, dives off but lands right into a drop kick by Orton. Orton whips Del Rio into the ropes for a powerslam, that he misses, in hilarious fashion, and Del Rio slaps on the Cross Arm Breaker. Orton gets to the bottom rope for the break.

Orton ends up on the apron, and Del Rio manages to kick him in the back of the head. Orton falls like a sack of potatoes to the outside. Del Rio brings Orton back into the ring for a pin, but Orton barley kicks out at two. Del Rio mocks Orton and sets up for an RKO, but Orton reverses and hits his spinning powerslam. Orton picks up Del Rio but Del Rio grabs his arm and drops him with a jumping arm breaker. Del Rio charges Orton, but Orton side steps him, throws him out to the ring apron and slams him head first into the mat with his patented rope assist DDT. Orton sets for the RKO, but Del Rio counters into the backstabber, for another near fall. Del Rio calls for the CAB, but Orton rolls out of it, Del Rio tries to kick Orton in the head, but Orton ducks and RKO’s Del Rio into oblivion.

Randy Orton defeats Alberto Del Rio via Pin fall.

