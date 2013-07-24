RAW Report 7/22/13

After a rousing drumroll, Brad Maddox appears in the ring. He tells us that we will have the official contract signing for the WWE title match at Summerslam. Cena hits the ring first, to his usual mixed reaction. Love him or hate him, if he makes you feel SOMETHING, he is doing his job. Maddox ask Cena why he chose Daniel Bryan. Cena says he chose Daniel Bryan because he listened to the WWE universe. Maddox states the obvious fact that some people think Cena picked Bryan because he knows he can beat him. Bryan has heard enough and makes his way to the ring. Bryan asks Maddox if he was trying to say he doesn’t deserve his shot… but the WWE universe disagrees in loud fashion.

Cena interrupts Maddox and tells him the reason he really picked Bryan is because Maddox and the “dumbasses” he works for *Vince*Cough *Vince*, discounts ability when the beard is staring them right in the face. Ability and passion is what makes a champion, not size and strength. Cena tells Bryan he picked him because he deserves it. Bryan tries to speak, but Maddox cuts him off. Bryan says NO! Maddox doesn’t get to cut him off. Maddox states not everyone thinks Bryan deserves this opportunity. Maddox tells Bryan he will have multiple matches tonight to prove his worth. I have no idea who his competition will be, but he should run through each and every one of them. Let’s be real, Cena is Superman. They need to go above and beyond to make Bryan look like a credible challenger. I know it defies common sense, but it makes perfect sense… see what I did there?

'That moment when Cena realized when you poop in your dreams, you poop for real...' Source: www.wwe.com

Singles Match: World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio vs. Sheamus-

I enjoy looking Del Rio matches, but I can’t be the only one who noticed that for a world champ, Del Rio sure has a ton of random matches. Has the WWE brass cancelled his feud with Ziggler already? Sheamus starts off strong, but Del Rio immediately targets the insane bruise Sheamus has on his thigh. After a few kicks, Sheamus realizes he needs to end this fast so he goes for a quick pin fall, but Del Rio kicked out. Sheamus backs Del Rio into the corner, but Del Rio fights out after a few right hands and a kick to the jaw. Sheamus tries to gain some momentum, but Del Rio drop kicks him in the thigh. Sheamus drops like a bad habit. Del Rio locks in the CAB on the ropes but Sheamus pulls him up with one arm and waylays him with a forearm that send Del Rio to the outside.

After a short break, Del Rio German Suplexes Sheamus. Only get a two count, again. Del Rio goes for a face kick, but Sheamus side steps and power slams Del Rio. Sheamus whips Del Rio into the ropes but Del Rio holds on and reverses it into the backstabber. Del Rio charges Sheamus, but runs right into the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Only a two count. Sheamus goes u top. But Del Rio runs the ropes and kicks Sheamus in the back of the head. Sheamus kicks out right before the three count. Del Rio picks up Sheamus, but Sheamus scoops him up and lands a rolling senton. Sheamus calls for the Brogue kick, but Del Rio kicks him in his injured thigh. Del Rio calls for the CAB, but Sheamus manages to pick him u for White Noise. Sheamus legs give out and Del Rio rolls him up for the win. Great match.

Alberto Del Rio defeats Sheamus.

Backstage Booker T and Teddy Long bicker about who should be GM and a bunch of other things most people don’t really care about.

Singles Match: Christian vs. Titus O’Neil w/Darren Young-

Millions of Dollars! Millions of Dollars! Millions of Dollars! The Prime Time Players are actually a good tag team. I have no idea why we are seeing them in singles competition (Young fought RVD this past week on Smackdown). There are a ton of singles competitors (JTG, any member of 3MB) that they could throw at Christian. In any event, O’Neil starts of by slamming Christian to the mat. He follows that up with a clothesline. Christian attempts a cross body, but gets caught with a back breaker and a modified press slam. Christian ends up on the outside. O’Neil picks up Christian and carries him back to the ring apron and launched him, lawn dart style, back into the ring. O’Neil telegraphs a back body drop and eats a kick to the face, followed up by a diving European uppercut. Christian finishes O’Neil with the Killswitch.

Christian defeats Titus O’Neil via pin fall.

Backstage Ryback tells us he likes to blah, blah, blah blah, your next, blah blah blah, or at least that’s how it sounded in my head.

Mark Henry makes his way to the ring. He says his heart doesn’t pump kool-aid (insert Henry looking like Kool-aid man joke here). Henry says if The Shield wants him, he is right here. The Shield’s music hits and Ambrose, Reigns, and Rollins surround the ring. The Shield pounces, but Henry fights them off. The numbers become too much and The Shield overwhelms Henry. The Usos hit the ring to make the save. The faces get the better of The Shield, which causes The Shield to retreat. We don’t see that often.

Daniel Bryan is backstage warming up for his match(es). Cena walks in and Bryan ask Cena if he came to wish him luck. Cena says he is worried because he doesn’t think Maddox is making these choices on his own. Bryan says he doesn’t care. He will prove everyone wrong. He is going to fight and he is going to win. Bryan asks Cena to stay out of it no matter what happens tonight.

Singles Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Darren Young-

So we get to see both members of The Prime Time Players in singles action but no Justin Gabriel or someone like that? If you have talent, use them. The tag division is bare as it is. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to an eventual split between the two. Just a thought. After a brief back and forth, Ziggler nearly decapitates Young with a drop kick to the face. Young racks the eyes and back drops Ziggler into the top turnbuckle. Ziggler traps Young in the corner but Young reverses and flap jacks Ziggler face first into the mat. Young stands over a prone Ziggler and taunts him. Ziggler pops up behind him and hits a lightning quick Zig Zag for the win.

Dolph Ziggler defeats Darren Young.

After the match, Big E. Langston attacks Ziggler, but Ziggler does his best Road Runner impression and gets away…*MEEP* MEEP*!

Oh great… It’s another episode of Miz TV. This episode features the cast of the new WWE show Total Divas. Alright, I Like The Miz (when he is being a dick) but… but… I just… I can’t do it. I wish these Divas the best in their future endeavors.

After the break, HHH tells Maddox he is on to him. He doesn’t care what the old man (Vince) thinks, He thinks Daniel Bryan is the future of the WWE.

Singles Match: Fandangooooooooo wait I said that wrong. FAAAAAAAANDAAAAANGOOOOOO w/Summer Rae vs. Cody Rhodes’ porn ‘stache… err I mean Cody Rhodes-

Sandow attempts to interfere, but ends up getting Fandango hit with the Disaster Kick followed by Cross-Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes defeats Fandango.

CM Punk limps down to the ring. We are treated to a video recap of the beat down he received at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Punk goes down the list of his injuries from last week and from the MITB ladder match. Punk says no matter what Lesnar does he can’t keep Punk down. Punk Challenges Lesnar to a match at Summer Slam: “The Best vs. The Beast”. Heyman appears on the Titiantron and accepts the challenge.

'Krang defeated the Ninja Turtles. Now he set his sites on a new foe: CM PUNK.' Source: www.wwe.com

Singles Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Wade Barrett-

RVD tries to pose in the corner, but Barrett attacks him. Barrett bends down for a back body drop, but RVD flips over him and kicks him in the face. Barrett’s mouth is bleeding. Barrett manages to set RVD up in the corner and lands multiple kicks to his gut. Barrett tries to whip RVD into the corner, but gets kicks in the face again in the process. RVD hopes up to and flies of with ANOTHER kick right in Barrett mug. While Barrett lay on the mat, RVD hits the ropes and gets a two count after Rolling Thunder. RVD goes to the top turnbuckle again and hits a rolling senton. Barrett won’t stay down for a three count. Barrett FINALLY stays down after a Five Star Frog Splash.

Rob Van Dam defeats Wade Barrett.

Gauntlet Match: Daniel Bryan vs……….

Jack Swagger-

Collar and elbow tie up that leads to the two combatants trading punches. Bryan goes for a quick pin, but Swagger kicks out before two. Swagger takes down Bryan with a chop block, shoulder block and multiple punches and knees in the corner. Standing suplex by Swagger. Bryan ducks a clothesline and drop kicks Swagger in the face. Bryan tries to dive to the outside, but is met with an elbow from Swagger. Swagger gets back in the ring and hits a Swagger Bomb. Swagger tries to pick up Bryan, but Bryan pulls him into the YES! Lock for the win.

Daniel Bryan defeats Jack Swagger.

Daniel Bryan vs. Antonio Cesaro-

After a commercial break, Antonio Cesaro has Bryan in an arm lock. Side note: looking Brian Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Claudio Castignoli (Antonio Cesaro) wrestle is always a treat. Under their independent wrestling personas, they have clashed countless times. I had the privilege of seeing them face off at a Ring of Honor show a few years back. It was breathtaking. That match ended with Castignoli/Cesaro tapping out to Cattle Mutilation, which to this day is one of my favorite submission holds. Cesaro lands a few punches and drags Bryan to the corner. Bryan reverses and lands a few kicks. Bryan tries to whip Cesaro into the other corner, but Cesaro reverses and sends Bryan chest first into the turnbuckle. Cesaro grabs a sleeper hold, but Bryan reverses it into not one, not two, but THREE dragon screw leg whips. Bryan tries to suplex Cesaro, but Cesaro powers out and suplexes him. Cesaro locks in sleeper hold.

Bryan elbows Cesaro in the gut to get out of the hold. Bryan backflips out of the corner and takes Cesaro down with a clothesline. Cesaro side steps Bryan as he charges in and locks in another sleeper hold. Bryan backs Cesaro into the corner, breaking the hold, and then hits a running drop kick right in Cesaro’s face. Cesaro hits the mat. Bryan runs to the other side of the ring, turns around and hits a jumping kick to the seated Cesaro. Cesaro kicks out of Bryan’s pin at two. Bryan goes up top, but gets thrown off by Swagger. As he tumbles of the top rope, Cesaro hits a huge European uppercut. Cesaro goes for the pin, but Bryan barley kicks out before the three count. Bryan lands a few elbow strikes, but Cesaro manages to pick him up for the Alpamare Waterslide. Bryan AGAIN kicks out. Cesaro runs at Bryan, but Bryan dips behind him and hits a German suplex, followed by a sick head kick. Bryan mounts the turnbuckle, but Cesaro crotches him on the ropes. Cesaro goes for a top rope superplex but Bryan knees him in the head to break the hold. Cesaro tries it again, but Bryan ducks under him and sets Cesaro in the tree of woe. Byran kicks Cesaro in the chest four times than crushes him with another running diving drop kick.

Bryan attempts a belly to back from the top, but Cesaro shifts his weight in mid-air and ends up landing on Bryan’s head. They both struggle to get to their feet. They trade uppercuts. I think Cesaro got pissed Bryan tried to uppercut him, because Cesaro goes nuts and European uppercuts Bryan at least 15 times in a row, THEN he hits a HUGE lariat. Bryan kicks out of ANOTHER pin. That was brutal to look. Cesaro goes for his finisher, the Gotch Neutrilizer, but Bryan back body drops him before he can hit it. They trade uppercuts and elbow strikes, but Bryan goes nuts this time. He knocks Cesaro to the mat, locks in an Indian death lock and proceeds to elbow strike Cesaro face into puddy. Bryan runs at Cesaro, but Cesaro catches him and throws him in the air for another uppercut, but Bryan grabs Cesaro’s arm and rolls into a small package for the win! That match was every bit as good as I thought it would be. Bret Hart would be proud of that finish…

Daniel Bryan defeats Antonio Cesaro via pin fall.

'Damn... Someone pissed off Trapper John, MD...' Source: www.wwe.com

'

Daniel Bryan vs. The Artist Formally known as Goldberg-

As soon as the bell rings, Bryan attacks Ryback. He hits a running knee to his mug, then a few kicks to his gut. Bryan then smartly goes after Ryback’s thigh. Ryback takes Bryan down with a club to his back. Ryback whips Bryan across the ring by his beard. A “You can’t wrestle” breaks out. No I will be the first to tell you Ryback bores me at times, but Ryback not being able to wrestle is a bit much. Then again, trying to follow the match Bryan just had with Cesaro will definitely show any holes in Ryback’s game. Which honestly, there are many. Ryback whips Bryan into the ropes for a Thez press, but Bryan rolls through and locks on a single leg crab. Ryback gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Ryback clotheslines Bryan, then hits a standing splash. Side walk slam by Ryback. Ryback calls for the Meat Hook Clothesline, but runs right into a knee by Bryan. Bryan follows it up with two big drop kicks in the corner. Bryan gets clothesline while attempting the last kick. Ryback goes to the outside and pulls a table out from under the ring. Bryan comes flying from in the ring right on top of Ryback. Bryan picks u Ryback, but Ryback pushes him back first into the ring steps.

Bryan rolls back into the ring. When Ryback enter the ring, Bryan kicks him multiple times. Ryback tries to reverse a kick into a powerbomb, but Bryan reverses into a sunset flip. Bryan only gets a two count. Bryan goes back up top and hits a missile drop kick. Bryan puts Ryback in the YES! Lock, but Ryback gets to the bottom rope. Ryback rolls to the outside. Bryan gets on the apron and goes for his diving knee smash, but Ryback catches him mid-air and powerbombs him on the floor. Ryback picks up the half dead Bryan and powerbombs through the table he set up earlier.

Daniel Bryan defeats Ryback via Disqualification.

After the match Cena hits the ring and attacks Ryback. Ryback hightails it out of the ring. Cena challenges Ryback to a tables match next week on RAW. Ryback accepts.

Brad Maddox is shown in his office looking what just transpired. Vince McMahon walks in and Maddox tells Vince he will make the tables match official, so it’s on for next week. Vince says they can’t deny Daniel Bryan the chance to prove himself further. He should face someone bigger and stronger than him. He should face a friend. Maddox finally gets the hint and says next week live on RAW Daniel Bryan will go one on one with Kane.

We go back to the ring and Daniel Bryan manages to gather himself and get back in the ring. The crowd goes nuts. Bryan gets a well-deserved standing ovation.

I won’t lie. Halfway through the show I was ready to write this episode off, or as Stone Cold Steve Austin would so eloquently put it, call it the living shits (seriously if you are not listening to Austin’s podcast, you need to. It’s awesome). But that was until the gauntlet match happened. So far the WWE is handling the Bryan/Cena feud perfectly. Giving Bryan the opportunity to face quality opponents, and actually giving him time to work (matches longer than five minutes), makes the Summer Slam match between the two that much more enthralling.

'YES!' Source: www.wwe.com