Smackdown Rebound 8/9/13

I am going to start a petition to get the intro music to this show changed. Yes it is irking me THAT much…

Singles Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Randy Orton-

Hell of a way to start off the show. I would figure a match like this would be the main event. Orton and RVD trade holds, i.e. headlocks and so forth. Orton whips RVD in to the ropes, RVD flips over and hits a spinning side kick on Orton. They lock up again. Orton goes behind RVD and drop kicks him in the back of the head. RVD charges Orton but Orton ducks which sends RVD flying over the top rope. Orton follows RVD to the outside. RVD smashes Orton head first into the steel steps. RVD lays Orton across the barricade, gets on the apron and hits a corkscrew leg drop. After the break, Orton is back in control. He smashes RVD with a jumping knee to the head. Orton tossed RVD off the top rope. RVD landed head first on the barricade. RVD turns the tables by kicking Orton right in the chin. RVD immediately jumps up top and hits the split legged moonsault. RVD sets Orton up in the corner, but Orton moves out of the way of RVD’s patented monkey flip. Orton grabs RVD off the second rope and hits and emphatic back breaker. Orton sets up for his rope assist DDT, but RVD pushes Orton through the ropes and takes him over with a northern lights suplex. Orton kicks out at two. Orton back body drops RVD over the top, but RVD lands on the apron. RVD goes for a springboard, but is met with a drop kick to the face by Orton. Orton picks up RVD, and DDTs him. Orton calls for the RKO, but RVD counters by kicking him in the face (what the…). RVD almost kills himself by landing on his head while attempting Rolling Thunder. RVD misses the Five Star Frog Splash. RVD is stunned, and ends up walking into the RKO.

Randy Orton defeated Rob Van Dam via pin fall.

That was a fun match to kick of Smackdown. One thing is bothering me though: What the heck are the doing with RVD? Does he even have a match at Summer Slam? He has been back for about a month now and hasn’t had an actual angle yet. They teased RVD and Del Rio, but so far that has gone nowhere. Del Rio is “feuding” with Christian (seriously it’s not much of a feud and you know it) and RVD is losing the opening match to Orton on Smackdown.

Miz TV:

The Miz is “interviewing” AJ and Big E. Langston. AJ says she and Langston are just friends. The Miz asked AJ about her past… ahem… relationships. Random fun fact: Kane wears a mask during EVERYTHING. Yup. I couldn’t un-hear that, so now you can’t either. So far AJ is dialing up the crazy which is great as always. Dolph Ziggler comes down and tells AJ she needs to get over him. Kaitlyn comes out and says she can touch AJ (there was more to it, but let’s just focus on that part, trust me). The Miz is apparently the new GM of Smackdown because he decided to make a match at Summer Slam: Langston and AJ vs. Ziggler and Kaitlyn. AJ attacks Kaitlyn. Langston grabs Kaitlyn and tells her to calm down. Ziggler gives Langston the Zig Zag. Kaitlyn Spears AJ. I swear Ziggler is amazing. He makes the simplest move look awesome. It’s like if Billy Gunn and Mr. Perfect could somehow have a baby, it would come out as Dolph Ziggler. Ok, that sounded a little less creepy in my head.

'So does that make Ziggler the Perfect-Ass? Wait... that again sounded better in my head.' source: www.wwe.com

We are going to be “treated” (this is my all quotations and parenthesis article. DEAL WITH IT) to an interview with Brock Lesnar. I am looking forward to it… Said no one EVER.

Backstage Alberto Del Rio ask Vickie Guerrerothe same question I was asking myself: why does he have to fight Christian tonight when he is facing him for the belt at Summer Slam? Vickie tells Del Rio she doesn’t answer to him. She said she made the match because of Del Rio’s despicable acts this past week. Ok, did Vickie just do the right thing? I am totally confused by what I just saw.

Singles Match: Fandango w/Summer Rae vs. Kofi Kingston-

I think Fandango has run out of dance moves because I swear he just Crip walked through the curtain. I am happy to see Kofi back, because I am a fan. These two went at it a few days ago on Raw. Kofi starts of hot. So hot he goes for the early win, but Fandango ducked his attempt at Trouble in Paradise. Kofi charges, but gets sent over the top rope. Fandango suplexes Kofi out on the floor. Fandango goes for a back body drop, but Kofi floats over for a two count. Kofi tries the Boom drop, but Fandango rolls out of the ring. Kofi goes up top for a splash, but Summer Rae stands in front of Fandango. They argue. Kofi decides to Jump OVER her onto Fandango. Summer Rae falls down as if she hurt her ankle. Kofi goes to check on her. Fandango grabs Kofi and throws him head first into the ring post. Summer Rae gets up and dances around because she is a dirty liar. Aaaaand that’s all folks. One top rope leg drop later, Kofi went down for the count.

Fandango defeats Kofi Kingston via pin fall.

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Wade Barrett-

Barrett comes out with a pair of beard trimmers. I guess he came across some old Nigel McGuiness matches and decided he wanted to be British and carry a strange household object to the ring as well (Google it). Barrett is pissed. He pounds on Bryan, and whips him into the corner. Bryan flips over and clotheslines Barrett. Barrett sends Bryan to the outside, throws him into the steel steps and the ring apron. Bryan gets some momentum, but runs head first into the Winds of Change. Barrett goes to the announce table and grabs his trimmers. He tries to shave Bryan’s beard but gets kicked in the head in the process. Bryan dives off the apron and knees Barrett square in the jaw. Bryan throws Barrett back into the ring. Bryan mounts the turnbuckle and lands a diving head-butt on Barrett. Bryan slaps on the YES! Lock for the win.

Daniel Bryan defeated Wade Barrett via submission.

Damien Sandow is backstage with Renee. He shows off his new and improved MITB briefcase… straight from the Willy Wonka Chocolate factory. Who the hell designed this thing? It looks like a giant chocolate bar.

'I’ve got a GOLDEN TICKET!' source: www.thewrestlingnewsource.com

One on Three Handicap Match: Kane vs. 3MB-

KANE completely destroys all three members of 3MB.

Kane defeats 3MB… by himself… via pin fall.

After the match, Bray Wyatt tells Kane he is already dead and rocks back in forth in his rocking chair… then he mutters something about those damn kids and there hippity hop music.

Up next we have Brock Lesnar reading from cue cards, which is probably the smartest way to handle this. Brock lays it down pretty thick. He made a comment about being WWE champion while Punk was wrestling in front of 100 people. For the second time in a week a WWE superstar takes a dump on indy wrestling, which I am starting to think is more by design than coincidence. Brock goes on to say Punk’s long title reign was impressive, but it only lasted that long because he never face an opponent like him.

Main Event Singles Match: World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio vs. Christian-

Del Rio goes on the attack early. Going for multiple near falls. He is trying to end this match early, which makes perfect sense. Del Rio was in control for most of the match. Trapping Christian in the corner and kicking and hitting multiple shoulder blocks. Christian trips Del Rio and sends him to the outside. Christian baseball slides Del Rio and Del Rio flies directly into the announce table. Christian goes for his outside dive, but Del Rio moves and sends him into the barricade. Del Rio tries to suplex Christian off the top rope but the both end up tumbling to the outside. After a short break, Christian hurricanranna’s Del Rio off of the tope rope. Christian only gets a two count. Christian tries the Killswitch, but Del Rio reverses it into the Backstabber. Christian manages to kick out somehow. Del Rio goes for his head kick, Christian moves and Spears Del Rio. Del Rio AGAIN kicks out. Del Rio sets up the Cross-Arm Breaker, but Christian reverse it into a pin. Christian only gets a two count. Del Rio argues with the ref, turns around and gets rolled up by Christian for the win!

Christian defeats Alberto Del Rio via pin fall.

After the match Del Rio goes crazy. Blaming the ref for the loss. Del Rio tries to attack Christian, but ends up getting hit with the KillSwitch. Damien Sandow’s music hits and he tries to cash in his MITB, but Cody Rhodes hits the ring and beats the hell out of Sandow to prevent the cash in.