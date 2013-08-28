RAW Report 8/26/13

RAW kicks off with The Shield standing guard at ringside. HHH makes his way to the ring, with his alternate theme “King of Kings” playing. Talk about a fitting theme change for a heel turn. Random thought: HHH currently has almost every major title holder in his “stable” if you will, the U.S. champion, tag champions, and the WWE champion. HHH says Summer Slam was business, but what happened last week on RAW was personal. HHH had to punish Daniel Bryan for disrespecting his wife and his family. HHH says business is booming right not because of one man, Randy Orton. Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollably, HAHAHAHAAH! Orton as champion NEVER draws. Any success of this current angle is mostly due to the conflict between Bryan and the Corporation (mid-inline I decided it’s easier to call them that than the McMahon/Helmsley Era).

HHH tells Orton that he is in love with him and always has been. He asks if he would accept a token of his love: a new Cadillac Escalade! Ok, HHH didn’t say that, but I was close and he totally bought Orton a car. Before Orton could make his way to go check out his new ride, Daniel Bryan comes out to congratulate Orton for all his accomplishments. Bryan later refers to Orton as “Twinkle Toes”, which means I am not the only one noticing this barf worthy love fest. Bryan thanks HHH for finally showing his true colors. Orton tells Bryan he can’t talk to his boyfrie… err HHH like that. Bryan says he will be WWE champion after Night of Champions. HHH tells Bryan he is wishing on a star with that one. HHH goes on to sing probably the worst version of “Wish upon a star” I have ever heard. HHH tells Bryan he is going to give him a gift… The gift of a gauntlet match against The Shield. Note to self, NEVER accept a gift from HHH. He has to be the worst gift giver ever.

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Fandango w/Summer Rae-

Sandow is at ringside for commentary. It’s interesting that Sandow is still feuding with Rhodes and hasn’t made any attempts at cashing in the MITB. Well there was the one attempt that Rhodes Dekembe Moutumbo’d a few weeks back. As Rhodes and Fandango lock up, Fandango’s music starts to play and The Miz and Rosa Mendes start hokey pokying on the ramp. As Fandango looks on Rhodes rolls him up for the win.

Cody Rhodes defeats Fandango.

Everyone starts fighting after the match, which causes Brad Maddox to come out and pull a Teddy Long. What? You don’t know what that means? He makes a tag match. Keep up people!

Tag Match: Cody Rhodes and The Miz vs. Fandango and Damien Sandow-

Fandango is working over Rhodes arm. He tags in Sandow who hits a Russian leg sweep and the elbow of distain. Sandow whips Rhodes into the corner, and tries a clothesline, but Rhodes was thinking the same thing (double clothesline spot). Rhodes tags in The Miz, who takes out Fandango. Fandango says to hell with this and starts walking up the ramp. They should make walking away from matches on of his finishers on the new WWE ’14 game. He does it every other week. The Miz gets the win after the Skull Crushing Finale on Sandow.

Cody Rhodes and The Miz defeat Fandango and Damien Sandow.

Christian is backstage with Josh Mathews. Josh asks Christian about the current state of the WWE. Christian says he still has the scars for the McMahon Helmsley era (so it’s not just me then). Orton interrupts Christian and tells him to look his mouth. Christian tells Orton that HHH used to carry a sledgehammer, but now it seems he has found another tool. They will face off later tonight.

Maybe I should call them the Corporate Era… Hmmm.

CM Punk will face Curtis Axel and the WWE Universe gets to pick the stipulation.

Singles Match: Curtis Axel vs. CM Punk-

The WWE Universe voted that if Punk wins, Heyman has to get in the ring with Punk. Punk goes for a side headlock take over, which Axel blocked. Shoulder block by Punk and back to the side headlock. Whip by Punk right into a GTS attempt, but Axel rolls off Punk’s shoulders to the outside of the ring. Punk follows, but makes a b-line up the ramp after Heyman. Axel saves Heyman and pummels Punk. I wonder if this ends with Punk eventually winning the IC belt from Axel. I wouldn’t be opposed to that, but if he does win it he should hold it for like two years straight. That belt needs to mean something again.

Axel pushed Punk into the ropes and hits a drop kick to Punk’s face. Punk lands a few kicks to Axel’s thigh. Axel grabs Punk’s legs and slingshots him into the corner. Punk lands on the second rope and hits a cross body. Only a two count. Axel gets up and crushed Punk with two side suplexes. Axel sets up for his patented running neck breaker but Punk trips him up. Punk mounts the top rope for the Macho elbow drop. Not enough for the win; Axel kicks out. Punk calls for the GTS. Axel fights out and hits his running neck breaker. Punk kicks out JUST before the three count. Axel taunts Punk as he is down. Punk pops up and levels Axel with the GTS for the win.

CM Punk defeats Curtis Axel.

Heyman starts walking to the back, but a bunch of refs come out and tell him he has to get in the ring. Punk starts to walk up the ramp after him. Heyman books it to the back. Before Punk gets to the back, Security is carrying Heyman back to the ring. Punk gets in Heyman’s face and Heyman screams “It was all Brock’s idea!” Punk gets Heyman in the ring, but Axel runs up behind him and drops Punk with a low blow. Axel handcuffs Punk. Axel holds Punk back as Heyman smacks him in the face tells him he is nothing. Punk gets up and kicks Axel in the head. He sweeps Heyman’s leg and proceeds to kick the crap out of Heyman as if he was jumping him into a gang. Axel comes out of nowhere and hits Punk with a chair. As Punk is down in the ring, Axel goes under the ring and gets a kendo stick. He gives it to Heyman and tells him to make Punk pay. Punk looks up at Heyman and tells him to “Make it count you son of a B*tch”. Heyman lays into Punk pretty thick with the kendo stick. He breaks it on his stomach. Punk ends up out of the ring. Heyman continues to assault Punk on the outside of the ring. As the trainers check on Punk, Heyman and Axel walk away. Heyman is screaming he loved Punk. Heyman has tears in his eyes as we go to a commercial break. If you though this feud was going to end with Brock Lesnar’s victory at Summer Slam, you were clearly mistaken. It is just getting started.

Divas match: Natalya w/ The Funkadactyals vs. Brie Bella w/Eva Marie and Nikki Bella-

Total Diva Jo Jo was guest ring announcer for the match. I didn’t realize how smoking hot she is. I may have to start looking just for her. Natty goes right after Brie, trapping her in the corner and punching and kicking her (am I looking an Orton match or a Divas match?). Brie sidesteps Natty’s attack and kicks Natty in the back. Natty hits a spinning side slam and locks in the Sharpshooter. Brie calls for Nikki’s help. Eva distracts the ref while Nikki pulls Brie out of the ring. Brie hits the X-Factor on Natty for the win.

Brie Bella defeats Natalya.

After the match AJ Lee comes out on the ramp.

AJ says she looked last night’s episode of Total Divas. She proceeds to go in on each member of the cast. AJ says all she sees in the ring are a bunch of cheap, useless interchangeable women. Women who have turned to reality TV because they weren’t gifted enough to be actresses. And they just weren’t talented enough to be champions. She has done more in a year than they all have in their combined careers. AJ goes on to say she has single handedly saved the Divas division and broken down doors but for what? They can’t walk to the back and shake her hand or look her in the face because they all know they were just handed what they got, but she had to work for 15 years to get where she is. She didn’t get there because she was cute or came from a famous wrestling family or because she SUCKED (yeah she emphasized the word) up to the right people. No matter how many red carpets they walk down, they will never be able to lace up her Chuck Taylors. They are all useless excuses for women and will never be able to touch her. And THAT is reality. AJ literally drops the mic and walks away. Did AJ just drop a pipe bomb? JBL puts it best: “ I think Crazy just spoke the truth”.

Singles Match: RVD vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio-

RVD makes his way down the ramp after a rousing introduction by Ricardo Rodriguez. RVD rushes Del Rio and monkey flips him out of the corner. RVD sets Del Rio up on the top rope. RVD hits a diving side kick off the top rope. After a commercial break, Del Rio has RVD in a rear chin lock. German Suplex by Del Rio. Del Rio mocks RVD’s RVD chant with ADR (HA!). Del Rio goes up top but jumps right into a leg lartiat. Side kick by RVD, right into Rolling Thunder for a two count. Split legged moonsault by RVD, but again only a two count. RVD is going to town on Del Rio. RVD sets up for the Five Star, but Del Rio drops him with an enziguri. Del Rio calls for the Cross Arm Breaker. Rodriguez panics and jumps on the announcers table and starts an RVD chant. Del Rio gets distracted and RVD rolls up Del Rio for the win.

RVD defeats Alberto Del Rio.

RVD is the number on contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Josh Mathews is backstage with that Bullyback… (since he is starting to wear leather and bully people how can we not say he is a Bully Ray rip off?) Ryback says he isn’t a bully. He then proceeds to grab Mathews by the face and toss him to the ground. I can’t believe I am about to say this, but given Ryback’s current gimmick, I kind of want to see him face Goldberg at some point. I mentioned this to fellow Vavel.com columnist Mark Lynch and he responded with what has to be the joke of the week:

Singles Match: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Christian-

Orton takes the early advantage landing multiple rights in lefts… Not in the corner though. Maybe Orton reads my column and is tired of me making fun of his extremely predictable opening salvos. Christian hits his reverse ddt on Orton. Orton manages to kick out. Christian goes up top but Orton ducks his attacks and drop kicks Christian in the face. Orton pounds on Christian then slaps on a side headlock. Orton whips Christian into the corner. Orton runs right into an elbow by Christian. Christian sits on the top rope, but Orton pushes him off before he can launch his attack. Christian hits the mat outside hard. Orton goes for his rope assist ddt, but Christian fight out of it and attempts the Killswitch, Orton reverses, but misses his punch and ends up getting tornado ddt. Christian goes to the outside, but gets dtt’d before he could get anything going. Orton calls for the RKO. Christian pushes him off and Orton hits the mat. Christian calls for the Spear, but Orton jumps over him. As soon as Orton turns around Christian STILL spears him. Orton kicks out. Orton gets the win after a thumb to the eye, then an RKO.

Randy Orton defeats Christian.

After the match Bryan spray painted YES! all over Orton new jeep.

Backstage Maddox tells HHH and Orton that everyone in the locker room was laughing and cheering when Bryan defaced Orton’s new jeep. HHH tells Maddox he is going to get everyone in the locker room to look what happens to Bryan during the gauntlet match. If anyone gets involved, HHH will fire them on the spot.

Singles match: Titus O’Neil w/Darren Young vs. Jack Swagger w/ Zeb Colter and Antonio Cesaro-

As always, Zeb drops an epically racist promo on The Prime Time Players. I am waiting for Zeb to bring up the whole Young being gay thing. Talk about generating nova heat. I guess that’s not going to happen. It is funny that the recently out wrestler is feuding with the tea partiers. O’Neil gets the win after a sidewalk slam.

Titus O’Neil defeats Jack Swagger.

*ahem* MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, MILLIONS OF DOLLARS! Sorry, I had to get that out.

Another Los Matadores promo airs, which makes me sad because I just found out they are actually Epico and Primo Colon. Don’t get me wrong, I like them both but I was really hoping El Generico was somehow involved.

As Bryan makes his way down the ramp, the some of the WWE superstars are on the ramp doing Daniel Bryan’s YES! taunt. That was a nice touch. It shows a sign of solidarity among the locker room. Renee tries to interview The Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz, but none of them will speak up in fear of getting fired.

Gauntlet Match: Daniel Bryan vs.

Seth Rollins-

Bryan immediately takes Rollins down and locks on a surfboard stretch/rear chin lock combo. Bryan kicks Rollins in the back a few times. Bryan hits an old-school Cactus clothesline on Rollins. Bryan gets distracted by the other members of The Shield, and Rollins manages to drive Bryan into the barricade. Rollins whips Bryan into the corner, but Bryan reverses it into his backflip/clothesline combo. Rollins rolls to the outside. Rollins hotshots Bryan across the top rope. Rollins goes for a springboard clothesline, but Bryan grabs his leg mid-air and rolls him into a half crab. Rollins gets to the ropes to cause the break. Rollins goes outside of the ring. Bryan dives through the ropes and sends Rollins over the announce table and into Michael Coles chair! Bryan gets the win after he crotches Rollins on the top rope. He then GERMAN SUPLEXES HIM OF THE TOP ROPE!!!! One running knee later, it’s over.

Daniel Bryan defeats Seth Rollins. AWESOME match.

Dean Ambrose-

The referee didn’t get a chance to raise Bryan’s hand before Ambrose hit the ring and started attacking Bryan. Ambrose goes for a left, and gets locked into the YES! lock!!! Before he can tap, Roman Reigns attacks him which ends this match

Daniel Bryan defeats Dean Ambrose via DQ.

Roman Reigns-

Reigns continues his assault on Bryan. Reigns gets up and checks on Ambrose. He goes to pick up Bryan and GETS PUT IN THE YES! LOCK!!!!!! Ambrose and Rollins attack Bryan for another DQ.

Daniel Bryan defeats Roman Reigns via DQ.

After the match HHH comes out and eyeballs Ziggler and Show. Show turns his back to him. The Shield continues their beat down on Bryan. Orton comes out and RKO’s Bryan for good measure. The crowd is chanting for The Big Show to come help, but he can’t. He looks like he is fuming. Even The Miz looks like he is dying to help Bryan. Given their history, that says a lot.

What a way to end RAW. This Bryan/HHH feud has to be one of the best angles in the past ten years. RAW has been very good the past few weeks. Between the battle for the WWE title and the Heyman/Punk war, I can’t pull myself away from my TV. Stay tuned, people!