RAW Report 9/9/13

HEY NOW!!! RAW kicks off this week with the return of “The Rated R Superstar” Edge! Never thought I would say this, but I actually miss him. Hated him as a face, but he was a MONSTER heel. What can I say? The guy has a face you just want to punch… Anyway, the crowd is pumped for him, which is not surprising. He reveals that WWE COO HHH (say that three times fast) requested he come to RAW and have a reunion with his former tag team partner Randy Orton. Edge goes on to say that he has known Orton for a long time and Orton has absolutely nothing interesting to say (Edge…. GET OUT OF MY HEAD!) and doesn’t want to be bothered with HHH’s puppet. Edge decides he wants to interview Daniel Bryan instead. Bryan makes his way to the ring and is greeted with a Stone Cold Steve Austin-like reception by the audience. Bryan declares no matter what happens he will defeat Orton for the title at Night of Champions.

Orton has heard enough and makes his way to the stage. Orton tells Edge he is a bum. Edge says HHH sucks at his job. Before Edge can finish HHH comes out and tells him to say what he has to say to his face. HHH tells Edge he was a failure and never drew a dime (which is actually true, but that’s an article for another day). HHH says he will give Bryan a chance to prove himself tonight when he goes one on one with Dean Ambrose. HHH says The Big Show will be in Bryan’s corner for the match. HHH tells Edge that it’s easy for him to talk crap because Edge knows no one can touch him. HHH can’t hurt Edge, but he can hurt the ones he loves. The Shield emerges from the curtain carrying Christian’s lifeless body. Great opening segment. It only adds to Bryan’s credibility to have hall of famers stick up for him. I will say this though, I am a little disappointed its Ambrose verses Bryan instead of Seth Rollins verses Bryan. I can look the two of them fight all day.

After a short break HHH is backstage asking his wife Stephanie if he could PLEASE have at least his right ball back… ok… that didn’t really happen, but he really should ask at some point. Edge burst into HHH’s office and charges him. All three members of The Shield appear out of nowhere and step in front of HHH. Edge tells HHH that if the doctors would clear him, he would be coming for HHH. HHH tells Edge to get the hell out of his building!

Singles Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel w/Paul Heyman-

I am going to ask the question I know everyone else wants to know: WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH KOFI KINGSTON’S CHEST?!?!?!? It’s all sunken in. Weird. Ok, back to the match, Axel is clearly pissed that Kingston beat him on Smackdown last week. Axel pummels Kingston in the corner. Axel whips Kingston into the ropes, but Kofi reverses it into the SOS (the same move he beat Axel with on Smackdown). Axel manages to grab the bottom rope to cause the break. Axel rolls out of the ring and Kofi gives chase. Axel gets in the ring and drop kicks Kingston before he can get all the way in the ring. Axel traps Kingston in the corner and knees him in the back, over and over and over again. The ref has no choice but to DQ Axel.

Kofi Kingston defeats Curtis Axel via Disqualification.

After the match Paul Heyman tells Axel he can’t lose his cool during the match at Night of Champions against CM Punk. Axel tells him he has nothing to worry about. Axel goes after Kingston again, but Kingston punches him in the face and knocks him out with the Trouble in Paradise.

After the second commercial break, we see Heyman on the ground. Heyman “slipped” on some water in the back. Axel helps him to the trainer’s room, but Heyman refuses to let the doctors look at his leg. Heyman has his own doctor... Now THAT is pretty damn convenient, now isn’t it? If he gets to walk around with a doctor 24/7 I need to have a nurse follow me around...You know, like the kind that graduate from schools like PBU or MCM… Playboy University or Maxim College of Medicine.

Backstage Big Show is sitting in the locker room looking as if he is going to start crying again (which I am getting tired of seeing. Seriously man, YOUR SEVEN FEET TALL, ACT LIKE IT!). Booker T walks in and tells Show to be careful he doesn’t make things worse for himself. I get that they need to give Booker T something to do, but him trying to be Bizzaro Jimny Cricket is getting a bit old.

Singles Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bray Wyatt w/The rest of the Imbed brigade (or as the WWE calls them, The Wyatt Family)-

Ok, so I am a bit confused here. Why in the blue hell is Bray Wyatt fighting Dolph Ziggler? Has Dolph fallen so far out of favor that he is now enhancement talent? Bray starts off with a huge slam on Ziggler. Bray hangs up side down in the corner to… to… um… celebrate his slam on Ziggler? Ok I have no idea what the hell he is doing right now. Bray stands upright and turns right into a drop kick by Ziggler. One of the others… Harper Wyatt (I think that’s his name) gets on the apron and gets punched by Ziggler. Ziggler turns around and Bray runs over him with his patented low cross body block. Ziggler reverses a clothesline from Bray and hits the Famasser. Bray kicks out at two. The other Wyatts get on the apron and distract Ziggler long enough for Bray to hit, ahem, “Sister Abigail” on Ziggler. Before you ask, that’s really what the move is called. I totally didn’t make that up myself. I would have called his finisher the Pig Fu… never mind.

Bray Wyatt defeats Ziggler via pin fall.

Paul Heyman is on his way down to the ring on crutches. He is flanked by Curtis Axel and what looks like Ron Jeremy’s Son who coincidentally happens to be an Olympic power lifter. Heyman says that because of his slip and fall in the back he has a torn Meniscus.

Heyman says he can’t compete due to this injury. Before they can leave the ring, RAW GM Brad Maddox comes out and tells Heyman that the WWE has medical staff that can check him out if need be. If he is really hurt, he will remove him from the match. Did Brad Maddox just do the right thing? Heyman agrees and the WWE doctor performs the exam in the middle of the ring. A “This is awkward chant” breaks out that is totally fitting. The WWE Doctor says Heyman is six months pregnant, err I mean he isn’t actually hurt. Heyman gets upset, but before he can do anything CM Punk runs down the ramp with a kendo stick. God apparently laid hands on Heyman, because he was miraculously healed! I have never seen a walrus move that fast before. Punk beats the crap out of Heyman’s Doctor for god measure.

Six Divas Tag team match: The cast of Total Divas vs. Aksana, Layla, and Alicia Fox-

Divas Champ AJ is out for commentary. Full disclosure: I don’t care about this match. On any level. I would MUCH prefer to see Natty vs. AJ or something like that. In the middle of me ranting about how much I don’t care about this tag match, Natty made Alicia Fox tap out to the Sharp Shooter.

The cast of total Divas defeated Aksana, Layla, and Alicia Fox.

Singles Match: World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio vs. R-Truth-

Is it me or does Del Rio have a ton of squash matches on a weekly basis. He is “feuding” with Rob Van Dam, but they haven’t had very much interaction. I know this may be a bit cliché, but why not put the two of them in a tag match or something. Anyway, Truth sends Del Rio to the outside. Truth hits a dive over the top on top of Del Rio. Truth rolls Del Rio into the ring, but before Truth can get off the apron, Del Rio kicks him in the back of the head. Del Rio gets the win after the Cross Arm Breaker.

Alberto Del Rio defeats R-Truth.

Singles Match: Antonio Cesaro w/Zeb Colter vs. The Returning Santino Marella-

As soon as the bell rings Cesaro hits a high drop kick. Cesaro takes some time to taunt the crowd. Santino hits a few punches. Cesaro goes for a double leg takedown. He holds on to Santino’s legs and locks in the big swing. Cesaro swings Santino around the ring for what seemed like a minute straight. Santino goes for the Cobra, but Cesaro kicks his hand and hits a fierce European uppercut. Cesaro picks up Santino and calls him a P.O.S. Santino rolls him up for the win. Fun match.

Santino Marella defeats Antonio Cesaro via pin fall.

Singles match: The Miz vs. Damien Sandow-

I am going on Miz strike. I refuse to talk about any of his matches until he goes back to being the sniveling, cowardly villain that he was born to be. I’m OUT….

I’m BACK! Fandango came out and danced with Summer Rae long enough for Sandow to roll Miz up for the victory.

Damien Sandow defeats The Miz.

Goldust is backstage with Renee. He says Randy Orton will never forget the name… Aaaaaaaand HHH interrupts him to tell him that there is a ton of pressure on him to defeat Orton tonight. He hopes “Dustin” doesn’t let his entire family down. Ouch, I didn’t know this was possible because I know this is all a “fake” storyline, but HHH is starting to make me dislike him as well. Job well done HHH, Job well done.

Singles Match: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Goldust-

Random: Goldust has one of the best entrances ever. Just saying. They are really playing up the bad blood between the Rhodes family and the McMahon family. I am starting to think this is going to lead to a huge angle between the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, once Orton drops the title to Daniel Bryan (which may not happen at Night of Champions). Goldust is on the attack early. Orton can’t handle Goldust barrage, so he retreats to the outside of the ring to gather himself. Orton gets back in the ring and he and Goldust trade punches. Orton goes for a drop kick, but Goldust avoids it and rolls Orton up in a jackknife pin. Orton kicks out before the tree count. Orton goes for his powerslam, but Goldust reverses it into a roll up for another two count.

Goldust immediately pushes Orton into the corner and tries to set him up for Shattered Dreams (for those who don’t remember what that is click here) but Orton wisely high tails it out of the ring. Goldust slams Orton’s head into the steel steps. As they reenter the ring, Orton drives Goldust into the ring post. Orton Back suplexes Goldust on the barricade. Orton rolls him back into the ring for another two count. Orton whips Goldust into the ropes, but Goldust hits the bulldog. Goldust rolls up Orton but he kicks out AGAIN. Orton grabs Goldust and flattens him with his rope assist DDT. Orton mocks Daniel Bryan’s YES! chant and tries the RKO, but Goldust reverses it into CROSS RHODES! Orton barley kicks out. Goldust argues with the ref. He takes a swing at Orton, Orton ducks and hits the RKO. That’s all she wrote.

Randy Orton defeats Goldust via pin fall.

This was definitely the match of the night so far. Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes has always been terribly underrated as a wrestler. He should have been in the WWE Hall of Fame years ago.

After the match, Goldust is walking backstage and is stopped by Stephanie McMahon. She just wanted to let him know he let EVERYONE down. She tells him to join Cody in the unemployment line. Ouch.

Singles Match: Rob Van Dam w/Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Ryback-

I think this match is happening because RVD is pissed Ryback keeps stealing his Ring gear. Del Rio comes out and calls RVD a washed up loser. RVD starts off by kicking Ryback in the mouth. RVD tries a monkey flip, but Ryback swats him like a fly. Ryback goes for a powerslam, but RVD wiggles out of it. RVD kicks him in that face and hit Rolling Thunder. RVD sets up for the Five Star, but Ryback rolls out of the ring. RVD dives to the outside, but lands right on the barricade. Ryback picks him up and drives RVD balls first into the ring post… TWICE.

RVD wins via disqualification

No clue what the hell the point of having the number one contender dominated in the ring like that was, but hey I guess HHH thinks it’s what’s best for business.

As Big Show makes his way to the ring, Stephanie stops him to tell him if he lays a finger on The Shield, he will be fired.

Main Event “Singles” Match: Daniel Bryan w/The Big Show vs. Dean Ambrose w/The Shield-

“Singles” Match is in quotes because we all know what this is; A glorified handicapped match. Bryan’s YES! chant is literally the new “What?” chant. It doesn’t get old. Ambrose is on the attack early, but ends up eating a ton of kicks (high and low) from Bryan. Bryan works over Ambrose’s arm, presumably to set him up for the Yes! Lock. Bryan slaps on a surfboard stretch, but Ambrose gets to the ropes. Ambrose traps Bryan in the corner. He then tries to whip him to the other side, but Bryan does a back flip over the trailing Ambrose and clotheslines him. Bryan is absolutely on FIRE tonight.

After a short commercial break, Ambrose is in control of Bryan. Guess I spoke too soon. To this point Big Show has been the world’s largest cheerleader in the outside. Ambrose charges Bryan, but Bryan side steps and sends Bryan shoulder first into the corner. Bryan hits two running drop kicks on Ambrose, then puts him on the top rope and hurracanrannas him off. Ambrose swings at Bryan, but Bryan grabs his arm and puts him in the YES! Lock. Ambrose gets to the rope, which causes a break. Ambrose sends Bryan to the outside. Roman Reigns tires to Spear Bryan, but Bryan side steps and send him head first into the ring steps. Seth Rollins comes flying of the top, but Bryan sends him right into the announce table. Ambrose comes from behind and clotheslines him in the back of the head. Ambrose throws Bryan back into the ring and gets rolled up into a small package for the win. Damn that was fast.

Daniel Bryan defeats Dean Ambrose via the Bret Hart special (seriously, Bret won 85 percent of his matches with a small package).

After the match Randy Orton comes out and he and The Shield attack Bryan. Orton RKO’s Bryan in the ring. HHH and Stephanie come out as Big Show is attempting to leave. HHH tells Show to go back to the ring and knock out Bryan. Show makes his way back to the ring. Show says to himself he can’t do it. Orton gets in his face and tells show to do what he is told. Orton turns around and runs right into The BusaikuKnee from Bryan. That was sick.

For the first time in about four weeks Daniel Bryan closed out RAW without being knocked out or on his back. It was great to look, but historically, this means he will not be winning the title at NoC. Whenever a challenge comes out on top at the end of the go home episode of RAW they almost always loose.