RAW Report 9/16/2013

At the start of RAW, Daniel Bryan is announced as the new WWE champion. As he makes his way down the ramp, the deafening sound of the crowds “YES!” chants fill the arena. Bryan may be the most over WWE superstar since John Cena. Well… Scratch that, at this point he is probably more over than Cena, if anything due to the fact that Cena is so damn polarizing. As Daniel leads the crowd in another “YES!” chant, HHH makes his way down to the ring with a surly look in his face. Who can blame him, his handpicked champion, Randy Orton, got his teeth knee’d down his throat. HHH says Bryan’s victory was tainted due to a supposed fast count by referee Scott Armstrong.

HHH calls out Armstrong and shows video footage of the fast count. Was it a bit fast? Sure, but it wasn’t as egregious as HHH is making it out to be. Armstrong admits to making a mistake. HHH belabors the point and Armstrong says under his breath to Bryan, “they got us Daniel”. Bryan has confused look on his face. Bryan is livid. HHH tells Bryan he is ashamed of him, and he embarrassed himself and the WWE. HHH strips Bryan of the title, and says there isn’t a champion. The belt will not be returned to former champion Randy Orton either. HHH tells Bryan to hand over the belt or he will take it from him. Orton has heard enough and runs down to the ring. Bryan refuses to give the title to HHH. Orton RKO’s Bryan and HHH takes the title and walks away.

'Maybe nextime Trips will attack with sledghammer instead ' Source: www.google.com'

HHH’s ruling here is totally ridiculous. Considering how many titles he has cheated to win, HHH is a total hypocrite. Never mind the fact that nine times out of ten it was HHH who instructed Armstrong to fast count if Orton was in trouble. Snatching such a hard earned victory away from Bryan once again just further solidifies HHH as the tope douche bag in the company. That said, it was bloody brilliant. No matter how many times Bryan defies the odds, HHH is there to “burry him”. The WWE is clearly listening to all of the talk amongst the internet fans about HHH holding back talent. I don’t know how true that is, but the fact that they are using that unsubstantiated rumor as the basis for HHH’s heel, or bad guy, character is genius.

Backstage HHH is talking to Stephanie about what just happened. Orton runs up to him and Steph tells Orton that he deserved to loose. She goes on to say until Orton finds his former self, they may have to find a new face of the WWE.

Singles Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. U.S. Champion Dean Ambrose-

I find it a bit sad that Ziggler is back in the U.S. title picture. That’s not a knock on Ambrose or the title, it’s just that he spent so much time walking around with the Money in the Bank briefcase I expected so much more from his run. As expected, Ambrose takes early control of Ziggler. Ziggler ends up writhing in pain on the outside after being tossed hard into the turnbuckle by Ambrose. After a short break Ambrose has Ziggler trapped in a dragon sleeper. Ziggler fights out, but ends up getting suplexed off the top rope. Ambrose tries to back body drop Ziggler but gets hit with a HUGE ddt instead. Ziggler hits nine straight elbow drops on Ambrose, points at “The King” Jerry Lawler, (Ziggler may have caused The King to have a heart attack after giving him the same move a year ago) and elbows him again. Ziggler gets the win after hitting the Zig Zag.

Backstage, Brad Maddox kisses some McMahon ass, then leaves. Steph tells The Big Show to sit in her office until she calls him. I guess Steph is trying to add to the collection of balls she has hanging on her wall at home.

Singles Match: Fandango w/ Summer Rae vs. R-Truth-

R-Truth is taking it to Fandango early, but Fandango inevitable gets the win after a tope rope leg drop. Am I crazy, or is R-Truth the new JTG????

In Ring Segment with Dusty Rhodes-

I just want to start off by saying I am a huge Dusty Rhodes fan, if ya will (Dusty Rhodes fans get it). I never get tired of hearing him speak. Stephanie invited him to RAW and he accepted. Dusty says he isn’t there as the American Dream, he is there as Virgil Runnels. Dusty goes on to say, “Cody lost his job because it was good for business… what the hell is good for business?” GOOD FREAKING QUESTION, DUSTY! Dusty asked, ahem, Stephanie Levesque (HA!) to comes out and tell him what her proposal is. Stephanie makes her way to the ramp and tells, ahem, Virgil, that she has something for Cody and his new bride. Dusty opens it and it’s a gift card from Bed Bath and Beyond (ULTIMATE HEEL MOVE!). Dusty tosses it like the trash it is. Steph tells Dusty they feel bad about firing Cody. She tells Dusty they will give Cody his job back… or they can give the open job to Goldust. Dusty has to choose. Dusty refuses and tells Steph to go to hell.

Steph signals for The Shield to come out. The Shield surrounds the ring. Steph says this isn’t fair. She calls out the Big Show to even the odds. Show looks as perplexed as the rest of us as he walks to the ring. What could she want from him? Steph tells Dusty since he could choose which of his sons would get a job, now he gets to choose to get dismembered by The Shield, or knocked out by Show. Dusty refuses again. Steph says she will make the choice for him, she tells Show to knock him out. Show refuses. Steph sicks The Shield on Dusty, but Show cuts them off. Show tells Dusty he is sorry, but he has to. Dusty nods at Show to do what he has to. Show decks Dusty, but catches him before he can hit the mat. Show is crying… again. But this time it makes total sense. They call in the paramedics to cart Dusty out of the arena.

'Mmmmm whatcha saaaaaay. Mmmmm that you only meant weeeell, of course you did.' www.wwe.com

That was a powerful segment on many levels. It establishes Stephanie as a totally heartless c-word. It makes the Big Show an even more sympathetic character (didn’t know that was possible at this point). Lastly, it furthers the impending feud between the McMahons and the Rhodes family that they have been building towards since firing Cody. I don’t know what the payoff will be here, but if Dusty is involved, I am all in.

Divas Tag Match: The cast of Total Divas vs. AJ’s Angels (you like that? I totally made that up)-

After the match, AJ and Natalya stare each other down. Maybe I will FINALY get the match I have been waiting for.

Singles match: Damien Sandow vs. Rob Van Dam w/Ricardo Rodriguez-

Sandow traps RVD in the corner and stomps on him. Sandow goes for a quick pin fall, but only gets a two count. Sandow hits the Elbow of Distain on RVD. RVD hits a side kick on Sandow. RVD attempts Rolling Thunder, but Sandow got his knees up. Sandow tries to whip RVD into the corner, but gets kicked in the face again. RVD hits the Five Star Frog Splash for the win.

For someone who won MITB, Sandow sure does loose a hell of a lot. What is the point of him having it???

Backstage HHH is with referee Scott Armstrong. HHH fires Armstrong. Armstrong keeps trying to say “but you”, but HHH keeps cutting him off saying, “I am going to take care of you”. Ok… am I the only person who knows what they just saw? HHH just admitted to paying off Armstrong.

Singles Match: The Miz vs. Randy Orton-

They are in Cleveland… and The Miz is from Cleveland… I think we all know what’s about to go down. The Miz stops to hug his mother and BAM! Orton attacks him. Orton beats the hell out of him on the outside of the ring. Orton throws Miz into the steel steps and injures his shoulder. Miz refuses to leave. Orton and the Miz brawl. The ref calls for the bell. Orton brings Miz over to his parents and ddt’s him off the barricade right next to them. Orton goes and gets a chair, creepily stares at Miz’s Mother. Orton puts Miz’s head in a chair and knee drops it.

What is the WWE’s obsession with embarrassing folks when they are in their home town?

Next up Paul Heyman is being wheeled out on the ramp by Curtis Axel. They are accompanied by Ryback. Heyman says that HE is the best in the world. He can say something not many people can say: He pinned CM Punk. Heyman said he didn’t have a backup plan, but Gold... err I mean Ryback took the initiative to stand up for him. Ryback said he can’t stand a bully, and that’s exactly what CM Punk is. Excuses me while I laugh uncontrollably, BWHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAA!

'Err... um.... I wonder how Ryback feels about this.................' Source: www.wwe.com

Ryback tells Heyman he has nothing to worry about. Ryback gets down on one knee, and tells Heyman Punk will never put his hand on him again. Heyman kisses Ryback on the cheek……. Yeah that totally just happened.

'..... STEVE HOLT!' Source: www.wwe.com

Triple Threat Tag team Elimination match. Winner gets a shot at the title: Tons of Funk vs. The Real Americans vs. The Usos-

Why aren’t The Prime Time Players in this match? I don’t understand the WWE’s tag team division at all. It needs to be saved. Saved by a team we can really look up to…. OLE!

Daniel Bryan is making is long walk to the stage area. As he is walking, many of the other superstars (R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, RVD and others) are urging him on and giving him words of encouragement. For the first time on WWE tv, Bryan and Brie Bella have and on screen moment. It was just a simple hug, but it added even more realism to the situation.

Main Event Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns w/The Shield-

There is no way this match ends without The Shield beating the crap out of Bryan. Before the match can start, Randy Orton makes his way to the ring. Reigns is huge, and it shows as he and Bryan lock up. Bryan immediately goes after Reigns legs, kicking him multiple times in the knee and thigh. Dragon screw leg whip by Bryan. Bryan continues to punish Reigns. Bryan locks in an Indian deathlock. Bryan proceeds to elbow Reigns in the face over and over and over again. Bryan whips Reigns into the corner, but Reigns reverses and clotheslines Bryan in the back of the head. Reigns suplexes Bryan, but only gets a two count. Reigns gets tripped in the corner by Bryan. Bryan goes up top and dives off with a missile drop kick. Reigns rolls to the outside. Bryan tries to hit a dive through the ropes, but Reigns catches him and drives him back first into the ring apron.

After the break, Reigns has Bryan in a full nelson. Bryan reverses it into a pin, but Reigns kicks out. Reigns tries to set up Bryan for a tope rope superplex, but Bryan pushes him off. Bryan misses his diving head butt from the top. Reigns crushes Bryan with a swinging side slam. Bryan kicks out once again. Reigns throws Bryan into the corner, Bryan backflips over him and hits a running clothesline. Bryan starts to kick Reigns in the chest, but Reign picks him up for a modified Death Valley Driver. Reigns tries to pick up Bryan, but gets put in the YES! Lock. Orton comes in and breaks up the pin.

After the match Orton gets put in the YES! Lock. The Shield pounces on Bryan like he stole something. Orton grabs a chair and sets Bryan up like he did The Miz. Before Orton attack, RVD, the Usos, Dolph Ziggler, The Prime Time Players, Zack Ryder, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth and Justin Gabriel all run down and attack The Shield. After dispatching the villains, the good guys lead the arena in a massive YES! chant.

'It's fun to stay at the Y-M-C-A!' www.wwe.com

Great way to end RAW. There were so many downer moments this week it’s nice to end on a high note. Hell will be to pay for those who helped Bryan this week, but hey, it is what’s best for business.