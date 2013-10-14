RAW Report 10/14/13

We are treated to a familiar face to kick of RAW tonight: “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels! HBK says he wants to address any questions the fans may have about his involvement in the WWE championship match at Hell in a Cell. He trained Daniel Bryan, hates Randy Orton, and is best friends with HHH. HBK says no matter what happens there will be a winner. Randy Orton makes his way down the ramp. Orton goes on to trash talk his home town of ST. Louis (where RAW is being held tonight). Orton says HBK is jealous of him. HBK lets Orton know he wasn’t paying attention to anything he said. Orton tells HBK that if he screws him over at Hell in a Cell, there where be no coming back from what he will do to him. HBK retorts, that if Orton touches him he will kick Orton’s head off his shoulders. HBK walks away, but Orton turns him around and tries to RKO him, but HBK reverses and almost lands sweet chin music. Orton rolls out of the ring, but The Miz runs down and attacks him. Referees pull Miz off Orton.

'Fame! I'm gonna live forever!' www.wwe.com

Singles Match: The Miz vs. Randy Orton-

Miz started off hot, but Orton takes control, stomping Miz all over (shades of Ronnie Garvin). Orton tries to ddt Miz off the barricade, but Miz drives Orton back first into the ring apron. Miz hits his clothesline in the corner, mounts the top rope and flies off with a double ax handle. Miz sets up Orton for the figure four, but the lights cut off and the Wyatt Family appear on the stage. Orton takes advantage and RKO’s Miz for the win.

Randy Orton defeats The Miz via pin fall.

After the match, Bray Wyatt tells the Miz he hates him because he at the last pizza roll and left the box in the freezer… or something like that. I guess the Wyatt family is going to run through the mid-card until Cena comes back. Not so bold prediction: Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the world title at the first ppv after Hell in a Cell.

Singles Match: Fandango w/ Summer Rae vs. Santino Marella-

Standard hilarious Santino comedy wrestling match. I would pay good money to see Santino tag with or match up with Colt Cabana… Google him. You’ll be glad you did.

Fandango defeats Santino Marella via pin fall.

Paul Heyman is backstage with Brad Maddox. Heyman is trying to get Maddox to allow him to pick the stipulation for Ryback’s match with CM Punk at HINC. Heyman wants to make it a two on one handicap match. Maddox tells Heyman they will have two “Beat the Clock” challenge matches. Whoever beats their opponent faster gets to pick the stipulation.

Tag Match: Los Matadores w/ El Torito vs. *sigh* you guessed it, 3MB-

Ok… This is probably the 5th time I have seen this match. I am done. At this point, I would prefer to see them fight Los Locales again.

This is going to shock you, but Los Matadores won! Yay…

HHH and Stephanie walk down the ramp and complain about Big Show putting his hands on HHH. HHH says he is going to give everyone a reason to hate him. Up till this point he has been nice, no more. Daniel Bryan’s music hits. Bryan is laughing hysterically. He starts a yes chant. Alberto Del Rio attacks him from behind.

'Your Balls... err... your Soul... err, no I meant your balls are mine!' www.wwe.com

Beat the Clock Challenge Match: Ryback w/Paul Heyman vs. R-Truth-

R-Truth immediately leaves the ring and starts high fiving the fans and killing time. Great move. I don’t know why people never seem to do that. The King actually acknowledged the Goldberg chants when Goldber… err, Ryback is in the ring. He used it as an opportunity to plug the Goldberg DVD, but hey, at least they didn’t continue to ignore it. R-Truth is doing his damnest to stay in the match. Heyman is sweating bullets on the outside of the ring. R-Truth goes for the ax kick, Ryback ducks and hits shell shocked for the win.

Ryback defeats R-Truth via pin fall (5:44).

Tag Match: Tons of Funk w/ The Funkadactyals vs. the Real Americans w/Zeb Colter-

Zeb Colter refers to Los Matadores as Los Illegals. Excuse me while I laugh uncontrollably, hahahahahahahahahaha! Full disclosure, I like every wrestler involved in this match, but that doesn’t mean it makes any sense. I would surmise that the whole point of this match is so Cesaro can do the big swing to one of the Funks, hell maybe he will do it to both at the same time. Am I the only person who misses Brodus yelling, “Should I get him?”… ah… I guess I am… Cesaro gets the pin after the neutralizer on Brodus.

The Real Americans defeat Tons of Funk via pin fall.

After the match, Cesaro does the big swing on Tensai. Called it.

Single Divas Match: Brie Bella vs. Tamina Snuka w/AJ Lee-

Tamina is wrestling in a leather vest. Weird. Brie is all over Tamina. Brie hits a Lou Thez press off the apron. Tamina takes control by driving Brie back first into the apron. Brie grabs Tamina by the head and attempts the X-Factor off the top, but Tamina pushes her off and kicks her square in the jaw. Brie is done!

Tamina defeats Brie via pin fall.

'...Brazzers...' source www.wwe.com

After the match Tamina hits her with every Samoan wrestlers finishing move she can think of (Samoan drop, shoulder breaker and splash off the top. Only thing missing was a head but) on Brie. AJ gets in the ring and puts Brie in the black widow. Not sure why Nikki didn’t come out until after the damage was done. Very bizarre.

Bryan burst into Steph’s office and yells at her about what just happened to Brie.

Beat the Clock Challenge Match: CM Punk vs. Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel w/Paul Heyman-

Part of me thinks they need to have Axel drop the IC title if he is going to continue to be involved in the Punk/Heyman feud. He comes away from ever encounter with Punk looking weaker and weaker. Given as many times as Axel has let Heyman down, it’s amazing to me that Heyman still backs Axel. Punk gets the win with 11 seconds left on the clock. Heyman goes ape sh*t. Tosses the IC title and walks up the ramp.

'I would like to thank Punk for giving me a reason to finally use this...' www.gifsoup.com

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio-

Great back and forth match. Bryan hits Del Rio with missile drop kick of the top and goes for a pin. Orton appears on the ‘Tron and tells him he is going to check on Brie for him. Bryan tries to get out of the ring, but Del Rio kicks him in the head and tries to pin him (that’s two things that happened tonight that actually makes sense. Has to be a record). Bryan kicks out and delivers a kick to Del Rio’s head. He immediately runs to the back to check on Brie. Orton is waiting for him and attacks him from behind. Orton leaves Bryan lying in the back.

The Authority is backstage with The Shield. HHH made their tag team title match against the Rhodes Dynasty (you like that?) no DQ.

World Tag Team Title Match: The Shield vs. Cody Rhodes and Goldust-

The Shield takes turns beating down Cody. Goldust gets the hot tag and flattens Rollins with a bulldog. Cody is about to hit cross Rhodes, but Ambrose gets involved. They are about to triple power bomb Cody, but Goldust gets in the ring and lays everyone out with a chair. Cody goes for the Disaster kick on the outside, but Rollins catches him and powerbombs him into the barricade. Goldust knocks down Reigns. Rollins jumps off the top rope, but Goldust catches him mid-air and hits an inverted atomic drop. Goldust clotheslines Reigns over the top rope. Ambrose distracts Goldust long enough for Reigns to spear Goldust through the barricade! I think this is the most I have ever typed the word barricade in my life. The Big Show “runs” through the crowd and knocks out all three members of The Shield! Cody pins Reigns, we have new tag team champions!

Cody Rhodes and Goldust defeated The Shield.

'Never tell Cody and Goldust you don't want to go to the YMCA...' www.wwe.com