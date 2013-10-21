The Y2J Project

The clock counts down from five to zero. The lights go off. The crowd is filled with anticipation because they know what's about to happen. Everything is all of a sudden silent and then...Boom! Pyrotechnics go off! The music hits! "Break the walls down!". There he is!!!! The Ayatola of Rock and Rolla! Y2J! Chris Jericho! For me, Chris Jericho was and is everything that personifies sports entertainment. You want superstars to have skills on the microphone and mat wrestling skills (sad that I named mic skills before wrestling skills). You also want them to be able to adapt to their opponent's skills (can't have a guy just flopping around. Got to make them look good), and also be able to go from heel to face and vice versa without a major issues with the transition. Jericho does all of these things and then some. Here are some examples of why Jericho is the epitome of a sports entertainment superstar.

In the Beginning:

Chris Jericho first started wrestling in Smoky Mountain and later moved on to wrestle in Japan, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as baby face. Clapping to the crowd, calling to the crowd, etc. In his first stint in WCW he was completely out of place being that guy. The crowd just wasn't buying it. Fast forward a year and he beats Rey Mysterio for the Cruiserweight Championship. After the match Jericho started pummeling Mysterio's knee. Commiting a henious act like that is a surefire way to turn those boos of boring into boos of a heel turn. This was just the beginning. Jericho spent the next three years being the villain and being absolutely great at it. These stints consisted of unmasking Juventud Guerrera (No one important, but the fans liked him...sort of) and more importantly, a long feud with "The Man of 1,000 Holds" Dean Malenko. Unfortunately for Malenko, Jericho knows 1,004 holds. If you'll indulge me, I will read 13 of his many holds.

1 - arm drag

2 - arm bar

3 - the moss covered, three handled family grudunzle

4 - arm bar

5 - the saskatchewan spinning nerve hold

6 - body slam

7 - drop toe hold

8 - arm bar

9 - shooting star staple super press

10 - right handed arm bar

11 - Lionsault

12 - knife edge chop

13 - arm bar

It was little things like this that set him over the top as a great heel and started his momentum into greatness.

Fast forward to his intro into the WWF/E in 1999. For weeks, the WWF Titantron would randomly show a countdown and no one (No one meaning the casual fan that didn't read magazines and wrestling rumor cloumns) knew what it was counting down to. On Monday Night Raw during a in ring segment featuring of all people, The Rock, the countdown was coming to an end. 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Lights out, pyro, music. Here is Jericho! Jericho did something not many performers past and present can't do: steal the spotlight from The Rock. Granted, it may or may not have ended with Jericho on top but he did make his presence known. To this day it is revered as one of the most memorable moments on Monday Night Raw and maybe the greatest debut of all time. Jericho would spend the next few years being a midcard wrestler and having classic matches with Chris Ben... a wrestler who will remain nameless and classic main event that "didn't happen" with Triple H. It wasn't until November 2001 during the WCW/ECW Invasion that Jericho would come into his own.

How to become a legend:

After the 2001 Survivor Series, Jericho established himself as a contender for the WWE title. While he did have a run as WCW Champion in the WWE(F) during the Invasion era, a lot of fans didn't really count it as a legit title run. After all, there really wasn't a WCW anymore. Soon after The Survivor Series, it was announced that the titles were going to be unified. No more World title and WWE title (until the WWE decides to separate the belts again years later). The WWE(F) would detirmine a new champion as follow: Stone Cold Steve Austin would battle Kurt Angle and the winner would fight the winner of the Rock vs. Chris Jericho match. Whomever was left standing would be crowned the Undisputed Champion. Let me say this, I knew for a fact Jericho was going to lose this match. There was no way in hell he was going to win. The match began and ended. Wait, did Jericho just beat the Rock? Did he just beat him with The Rock's signature move "The Rock Bottom"? Ok. Well, he's damn sure not going to beat Austin right after a match with the Rock. Wrong! Your first WWE Undisputed Champion, Chris Jericho. A lot of people thought that he would lose his title the next night or at the very least the pay per view event. Nope. Jericho went on to beat the Rock and Stone Cold in single competition in back to back PPVs. So to answer the title question. How do you become a legend? Well, it doesn't hurt to defy all odds and beat two hall of famers in the same night, becoming the first Undisputed Champ then beating them both in two separate main events.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?:

One thing that separates the greats from the average is the ability keeping the crowd not only into the match or promo, but at the edge of their seats. Some wrestlers like Rob Van Damme and Chris Benoit (Ooops! He doesn't exist anymore) could keep the crowd at the edge of their seats by their in ring performances and a few trademark poses. Some people don't have the skill and rely on just being entertaining. Doink the Clown wasn't the greatest wrestler, but the fans loved him as a face and hated him as heel. Santino Marella, while an underated wrestler, keeps the crowd into his matches with his in ring shenanigans. Chris Jericho has the best of both worlds. As a wrestler, Jericho has gone toe to toe with the best technical wrestlers of my generation like Kurt Angle to the high fliers like Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy to the Legends like Triple H and the "Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels and he's beaten them all. That's not the only thing that makes him special. I mean, there are flukes. Even Bret Hart and Taz have lost to people who are no longer around or in anyone's memory. What makes Jericho so special and keeps the crowd entertained is his ability to continue to better and reinvent himself as a character to an in ring performer. As an in ring competitor, one of my favorite things is how every year or so, he adds new moves to his arsenal while still keeping the ones he previously used. Jericho started off just using a top rope moonsault. That evolved into a second rope springboard that he calls "The Lionsault". He then began using an elevated Boston Crab he called "The Lion Tamer" which is now evolved (or devolved depending on who you ask) into the "Walls of Jericho", which is essentially just a Boston Crab. He's gone on to use an assortment of finishers like the Code Breaker, the Time Warp, and an Enzigiri to win matches and keep the crowd cheering.

"Good guy' Jericho makes jokes, plays to the crowd, gets them chanting, and laughing with catch phrases galore. As a "Bad guy", he is...well, he's an @$$ hole. He will talk about your town, your city, your state, and even your country. Even that has evolved. His first stint as a heel Jericho would make jokes. Heel Jericho now is more methodical and changed from his colorful pants to the more classic speedo like trunks to add a bit more to the new him. Talks a bit slower, more personal and direct with his insults and self praise. This gives it a personal feel to his criticism of the crowd and his opponent. The funny thing is even though you want to hate him, you can't help but love him.

In conclusion:

I salute you Chris Jericho. Jericho is everything you want a wrestler to be. Not necessarily in style, but in work and drive. Jericho always strived to reinvent himself to make sure he never became stale. Sometimes Jericho is used to make an up comer look good; he has made the likes of John Cena and The Miz look like hall of famers during their first few years. At times Jericho was a tag team champion (5 time champ to be exact). With The Big Show and they were a perfect blend of pure power in Big Show to speed and technical skill in Jeicho. With Christian, they had the same kind of style with hilarious outtakes in and outside the ring. Jericho has also been a big time main event star and show stealer. He's headlined Wrestlemania with the likes of Triple H, Edge, and most recently C.M. Punk. He stole the show at Wrestle Mania 19 in a match against Shawn Michaels. Jericho is the blueprint to how to become a legend/hall of famer. Work hard, constantly reinvent yourself, and don't give up. Some wrestlers leave and come back as a shell of their former selves. Jericho can leave, do a world tour with his group Fozzy, go on dancing with the stars, do a movie, and still come back as one of the best in the business. Chris Jeicho will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it and he will also be the first to tell you how much better he is than everyone. Who can blame him? 8 Time Intercontinental Champion, 4 time WCW Cruiserweight Champion, 2 time World Heavyweight, and a 1 time ChampionWWE Champion. These stats alone will all but guarentee him a spot in the wrestling hall of fame. Knowing Jericho, He'll probably want a statue erected in front of the building.

