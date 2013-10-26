Smackdown Rebound 10/25/2013

Michael Cole is going to start of the show with an interview with HHH. I guess the constant plugging of the WWE.com segments wasn’t enough to get people to view them… So they are going to force us to look one live! Sarcastic yay! HHH tells Cole that Big Show’s actions resulted in six people getting fired. HHH tells Cole that he can no longer talk about Big Show due to the pending legal action. Nice touch. Worst thing is when someone is supposed to be fired and seemingly still has costless reign to still show up on WWE TV. HHH gives his thoughts on the Hell in a Cell ppv card. He implies that Shawn Michaels will do what is best for business. Before HHH can finish his thought, Daniel Bryan comes out. Bryan tells HHH that no matter what he tries he will still walk away Sunday night with the WWE championship.

Tag Team Match: The Usos vs. The Wyatt family-

I get the fact that its breast cancer awareness month, but the Usos need to leave the Pepto colored ring gear at home. Good back in forth match. Bray tries to get involved, but the Miz attacks him from behind. Rowen chases after the Miz leaving Harper in the ring alone with the Usos. They drop Harper with a sick double super kick for the win.

The Usos defeat The Wyatt Family.

Single Divas Match: Divas Champion AJ LEE w/ Tamina vs. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella-

Boy there is a lot of talent in the ring right now… oh and they are all pretty good wrestlers too! AJ gets the win after the black widow.

AJ Lee defeats Nikki Bella via submission.

You know what? After all this is over, I would love for AJ to throw the Divas belt in the trash and unveil the classic Woman’s title. Hell, why not revive the belt that Alundra Blayze held. That would be a great move to further her character as the savior of Women’s wrestling.

'Anything is better than that damn butterfly' source: www.wrestlingbeltpics.blogspot.com

Bray Wyatt grabs a camera man and tells him to follow him. The Wyatts have gotten their hands on the Miz. He is knocked out and handcuffed. I had no clue where this was going but, I am sure Michael Cole was having Heidenreich flashbacks.

'Tonight on Law and Order: SVU...' source: www.gamering.com

Tag Team Match: Los Matadores vs. 3MB-

I told you guys last time I am done with these matches. This is the 27 Smackdown in a row they these two teams have fought. The Real Americans came out on the ramp to look the match.

You already know who won. Screw this noise, I’m out.

Okay… I am back.

No DQ Handicap Match: Ryback and Paul Heyman vs. CM Skunk? Err… ok…-

Ryback proceeds to beat the holy hell out of a kid dressed like Punk with a white streak in his hair. Heyman grabs a kendo stick and continues the beat down. Ryback hits shell-shocked and has Heyman pin this kid.

Ryback and Paul Heyman defeat CM Skunk.

Plus one for Heyman for the Sandman pose he did with the kendo stick after the beat down.

Big E. Langston asks Vickie if he can take the Miz’s spot in the main event tonight. After some back and forth, she grants his request. Another opportunity for Langston to shine. I am 100% ok with that.

Alberto Del Rio makes his way out on the ramp holding the Mexican flag. Del Rio rants about how John Cena is the perfect representation of a gringo. Considering the fact that he is in fact a gringo, I am not sure if that was supposed to be an insult or not. I don’t understand most of what Del Rio is babbling about, but once he smiles, I want to punch him in the face, so I guess this heel promo is successful? No? Well it was worth a shot.

Singles Match: Fandango w/Summer Rae vs. The Great Khali w/Natalia -

Wasn’t Fandango in line for a shot for the IC title not too long ago? My how times have changed… Summer distract Khali, but Natty pulls he off the apron. Summer slaps Natty and Natty chases her around the ring. Natty finally get her hands on Summer and bashes her head into the canvas over and over again. Wow, that escalated quickly.

No contest.

Eight Man Tag Match: Daniel Bryan, The Rhodes Dynasty, and Big E. Langston vs. The Shield and Randy Orton-

Random: I found myself doing Langston powder cloud entrance earlier today. The lady at the counter at the pharmacy didn’t find it as amusing as I did. . In the end, Langston pushes Orton right into the Busaiku knee by Bryan for the win.

The faces beat the heels.

'The Village People is clearly running out of ideas.' Source: www.wwe.com

Overall this wasn’t a very good episode of Smackdown. It seems like this was a “filler” episode. Normally that wouldn’t be such a bad thing, but this is supposed to be the go home show before the Hell in a Cell ppv. Nothing that happened tonight makes me want to buy the ppv this Sunday. Bryan came out on top against Orton. As I said in the RAW Report, this is usually a bad sign for whoever looks strongest leading into a ppv. I don’t think there is any way Bryan walks out of Hell in a Cell with the title.