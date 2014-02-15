Sochi 2014: Chan chokes up golden chance in Men's Figure Skating; Hanyu prevails

Well. That was a bit hard to look.

Stunningly, the costless skate for the Men's Figure Skating competition was lacking in much poise, elegance, or finesse. No one, and we mean no one had what one could call a 'fantastic run'. Even the gold medalist, Japanese phenom Yuzuru Hanyu was displeased with his performance.

Hanyu was quite humble in his victory: “I’m not very happy with my performance,” Hanyu said. “I was nervous. “But I got the gold medal, I got the Japanese flag to put on the flagpole. It’s something I can be proud of.” However, this was one that Canadian Patrick Chan simply let fall away.

You see, Hanyu, who had the best short program in the history of the event with the first score above 100 ever, made one to many blunders in his costless skate. Chan was next up. Even if Chan made one or two mistakes, the medal would most likely be the Canadian's. Chan was around 5 points behind Hanyu coming into today's long program.

To put it lightly, Chan flubbed his dub.

Patrick Chan missed many routine jumps, like a critical, yet usually easy double axle at the end. You always want to finish well, and Chan must have fell asleep while he was in the air. Yes, this writer doesn't want to be cliche. Many other media members have already hammered Chan, and you must feel sorry for him.

But the gold medal was hanging right in front of him, and he threw it in the dump. Hanyu picked it up out of the litter and somehow, some way, was able to keep it.

There was talk of the Canadian curse in Figure Skating. It seems that in many high-pressure situations, all-star Canadians like Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko, Brian Orser have failed to bring the country back a gold. Chan of course refuted this 'curse', making it clear that it is just a coincidence.

However, he did win Silver. It's still something to be proud about. Chan and Hanyu will continue to battle over the next few years an into Pyeongchang in 2018.

Two heartwarming performances were the comebacks of Denis Ten and Jeremy Abbott. Ten, the Kazakhstani, was virtually flawless. He has been known to be good in the underdog position, and shocked many in the Iceberg Palace today. It was the first medal in Figure Skating ever for the Central Asian country.

"Today what happened is a very big accomplishment winning the first medal for my country. This is a gift to my compatriots and to my country," Ten told reporters.

Ten was a relative unknown coming into these Olympics, but his fantastic coach Frank Carroll was perfect to fit Ten's persona. Carroll deserves full credit in the emergence of Ten.

Jeremy Abbott, after his short program where he had a monstrous fall into the wall, and got back up to finish his performance in gutsy fashion, proved today why he's still one of the greats. In his final Olympics, Abbott was right there with Ten as one of the best of the day. All Americans should give Abbott a round of applause for his heart and guts during the past week.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the Americans. Jason Brown, the spunky youth from near Chicago, dissapointed the crowd with his flaw-filled mess. It resembled Chan's skate in many ways. He is maturing quickly, though, and will charge himself for South Korea in 2018

The always entertaining Javier Fernandez of Spain came agonizingly close to a medal, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. A handful of incomplete rotations on jumps cost him dearly, and he must be exceptionally depressed to come so close, but no dice.

Still, it was the best job by a Spainard in Figure Skating history. Fernandez is certainly going to come back in 2018, as he'll be 26 then and be one of the favorites.

So, what can we learn from this? Well, the main thing to note is that the main core of the best figure skaters in the world right now are young, and lacking in experience. Yes, it was tough to observe the blunders and goof-ups in this competition. But, imagine how these skaters will have developed by the next Olympics. There is no doubt that the future of men's figure skating is bright, and we will have many amazing things to see soon.