Sochi 2014: Team USA Men's Hockey defeat Czech Republic to advance to Semifinals

Team USA men's hockey is officially headed to an Olympic semifinal showdown on Friday versus Team Canada. The Americans defeated the Czech Republic in Wednesday's quarterfinal 5-2, behind goals from five different players. In addition, a total of eleven American skaters notched a goal and/or assist, and goaltender Jonathan Quick registered 21 saves as Team USA forged onward in its quest to bring Olympic men's hockey gold back to the states for the first time since the "Miracle on Ice" squad did so in 1980.

Less than two minutes after the puck dropped, Team USA wasted no time lighting the lamp. James van Riemsdyk slipped the puck past Czech goaltender Ondrej Pavelec from a short angle on the game's very first shot. However, only a few minutes later, the Czechs were credited with a fluky goal, tying the game, when the Americans attempted to clear their zone and the puck ricocheted off Ryan Suter's skate and past Quick. This goal provided a momentum boost for the Czech Republic squad, who started playing more aggressively, matching their opponent's pace, and generating more offensive zone time. However, with just under five minutes remaining in the opening period, Dustin Brown put Team USA ahead for good, burying a one-timer past Pavelec off a spectacular cross-ice feed from David Backes. Backes himself then put the Americans up 3-1 with a mere 1.8 seconds remaining until first intermission, pouncing on the puck after it came right to him off the backboards behind the net.

Just past the midway mark of the second period, Team USA captain Zach Parise scored his first goal of the tournament after the puck came to him off the boards as well. The Czechs than pulled Pavelec, who at that point had only stopped eight out of twelve total shots on goal, and replaced him with Alexander Salak. Salak held the Americans at bay for the remainder of the second period, but the Americans struck again only two minutes into the the third for their fifth goal of the game. Ryan Kesler found teammate Phil Kessel charging towards the net and fed him the puck, enabling Kessel to score his fifth goal overall in Sochi. The Czechs pushed hard in the final period, outshooting the Americans by a 10-7 margin, and Ales Hemsky, also credited with the first goal that slid in off of Suter's skate, finally found the back of the net with seven minutes left to play. However, it proved too little too late, there was no more scoring at either end of the ice, and Team USA skated off with the win, offically elminating the Czechs from the tournament.

The win today sets up a rematch of the 2006 gold medal game in Vancouver, a game in which the Americans came ever so close to a victory, but basically fell one shot short.

"We knew we were going to have some big games prior to this point in time, but you were looking forward to the possibility of this rematch and now we have it in the semifinals," said Team USA head coach Dan Bylsma. "I know our group and our guys are ready for it and looking forward to it. We certainly had to win some hockey games and do well before this point."

Friday's semifinal game against Team Canada starts at noon eastern time. The Canadians barely snuck by Latvia on Wednesday by a final score of 2-1. Sweden and Finland will square off in the other semifinal matchup.