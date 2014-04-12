We Miss Artie Wins Grade 3 Spiral Stakes By A Nose

We Miss Artie captured the Grade 3 Spiral Stakes, but he waited until the last possible stride to get there. It appeared he would not catch Harry's Holiday or Coastline, but jockey John Velazquez urged him throughout the stretch run. It was a heartbreaking loss for Harry's Holiday and jockey Rosie Napravnik who appeared to be home costless until the stunning rally by We Miss Artie. Coastline finished 3rd and was ridden by journeyman jockey Stewart Elliott.

For his win in the Spiral Stakes, We Miss Artie was awarded 50 points towards the Kentucky Derby leaderboard and now has a total of 60 points. Harry's Holiday earned 20 points for his 2nd place finish while Coastline was awarded 10 points for his 3rd place finish. Earning 5 points for finishing in 4th place was Asserting Bear. In 2013, Churchill Downs instituted a points system to determine the runners in the Kentucky Derby. The current system replaced the graded earnings rule which generated much controversy about the starting horses in the Kentucky Derby.

We Miss Artie settled in the middle of the pack early on and started to move up as they entered the far turn. It appeared he had leveled out and would not make impact but he turned on the jets to win the race. We Miss Artie went off as the 2nd choice at $3.60-1 and is trained by Todd Pletcher. He paid $9.20 to win, $5.80 to place, and $4.20 to show. Harry's Holiday was near the leaders throughout the race and took over the lead on the far turn, but was unable to hold on for the win. Harry's Holiday is trained by Michael Maker and paid $13.40 to place and $8.60 to show at odds of 15-1. Coastline was in the middle of the pack early and slowly moved his way near the leaders. He was in a head-bob with Harry's Holiday down the stretch, but ended up finishing 3rd. He paid $7.40 to show after going off at odds of 8 to 1.

The favorite in the race was California shipper Tamarando who went off at odds of 2 to 1. Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, Tamarando raced at the back of the field until the backstretch, but he was unable to make up much ground. He finished 8th of 12 horses beaten by 11 1/2 lengths.

The official order of finish was We Miss Artie, Harry's Holiday, Coastline, Asserting Bear, Big Bazinga, All Tied Up, Arctic Slope, Tamarando, Solitary Ranger, Poker Player, Almost Famous, and Smart Cover.