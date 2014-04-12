Dubai World Cup Night: How It Happened

2:42 PM Eastern - Congratulations to all the connections of the winners. Thank you for following today's racing action from Dubai with me! Until next time, good night and take care.

2:40 PM Eastern - Here is the quick rundown of today's winners in Dubai:

Race 2, The Godolphin Mile - #15 Variety Club (SAF)

Race 3, The Dubai Gold Cup - #14 Certerach (IRE)

Race 4, The UAE Derby - #8 Toast of New York

Race 5, The Al Quoz Sprint - #8 Amber Sky (AUS)

Race 6, The Dubai Golden Shaheen - #4 Sterling City (AUS)

Race 7, The Dubai Duty Costless - #2 Just A Way (JPN)

Race 8, The Dubai Sheema Classic - #12 Gentildonna (JPN)

Race 9, The Dubai World Cup - #6 African Story (GB)

2:35 PM Eastern - Here is the replay of African Story's victory in the Dubai World Cup (courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan)