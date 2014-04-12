Dubai World Cup Night: How It Happened

2:42 PM Eastern - Congratulations to all the connections of the winners. Thank you for following today's racing action from Dubai with me! Until next time, good night and take care.

2:40 PM Eastern - Here is the quick rundown of today's winners in Dubai:

Race 2, The Godolphin Mile - #15 Variety Club (SAF)

Race 3, The Dubai Gold Cup - #14 Certerach (IRE)

Race 4, The UAE Derby - #8 Toast of New York

Race 5, The Al Quoz Sprint - #8 Amber Sky (AUS)

Race 6, The Dubai Golden Shaheen - #4 Sterling City (AUS)

Race 7, The Dubai Duty Costless - #2 Just A Way (JPN)

Race 8, The Dubai Sheema Classic - #12 Gentildonna (JPN)

Race 9, The Dubai World Cup - #6 African Story (GB)

2:35 PM Eastern - Here is the replay of African Story's victory in the Dubai World Cup (courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan)

2:34 PM Eastern - Here are the boxcar prices from the 2014 Dubai World Cup:

2:30 PM Eastern - We are still awaiting the official prices of the Dubai World Cup.

2:18 PM Eastern - The celebration being shown in Dubai is why the Sheikhs pour millions of dollars into buying thoroughbreds.

2:16 PM Eastern - With his win today, Saeed bin Suroor now has 6 wins in the Dubai World Cup. That is easily the most by a single trainer. This is also Godolphin Stables 6th win in the Dubai World Cup.

2:14 PM Eastern - African Story (GB) was ridden by Silvestre De Sousa and trained by Saeed bin Suroor.

2:12 PM Eastern - African Stroy (GB) was 17-1 in the United States wagering pools. #13 Mukhadram (GB) was 30 to 1 and #15 Cat O'Mountain was 35 to 1. Big prices will be posted when this race is official.

2:11 PM Eastern - #13 Mukhadram (GB) finished 2nd while #15 Cat O'Mountain got up to be 3rd.

2:10 PM Eastern - #6 African Story (GB) wins the 2014 Dubai World Cup for the Godolphin Stable!!

2:07 PM Eastern - #5 Sanshaawes (SAF) is being looked at behind the gate. He is ruled to be OK to start.

2:04 PM Eastern - #8 Military Attack is still the favorite, now at 7 to 2. This author likes the chances of #14 Red Cadeaux here. He finished 2nd in the race in 2013 and 2nd in the Dubai World Cup in 2012.

2:01 PM Eastern - We are 4 minutes away from the start of the Dubai World Cup. It is a very open race and just about any horse can win this race.

1:52 PM Eastern - The tepid favorite for the Dubai World Cup is #8 Military Attack (IRE) at 4 to 1. 2nd choice at 5 to 1 is American invader Ron The Greek. #12 Ruler of the World (IRE) is 7 to one. Co-fourth choices are #1 Prince Bishop (IRE) and #5 Sanshaawes (SAF) at 8 to 1. The rest of the field is double digits in odds.

1:50 PM Eastern - Here is the replay of the Group 1, Dubai Sheema Classic courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan:

1:46 PM Eastern - We are 19 minutes from the big race of the Day in Dubai: the 2014 Dubai World Cup. 16 horses will go postward in the 1 1/4 miles race and will race for a $10 million purse.

1:41 PM Eastern - Here are the official results from Group 1 Dubay Sheema Classic

1:32 PM Eastern - Sad news out of the Dubai Sheema Classic. #2 Mars (IRE) had to be euthanized due to a broken leg.

1:23 PM Eastern - #12 Gentildonna (JPN) wins the Group 1 Dubai Sheem Classic over #15 Cirrus Des Aigles (FR) and #7 Ambivalent (IRE)

1:21 PM Eastern - Trouble early in the race as #2 Mars (IRE) took a bad step and eventually crashed over the outside rail. Scary moments in Dubai right now.

1:19 PM Eastern - They are loading into the gate for the Dubai Sheema Classic!

1:10 PM Eastern - The highly rated Aidan O'Brien trainee, #4 Magician is also 5 to 2 on the tote board. It is hard to believe that #4 Magician and #11 Twilight Eclipse are the same odds. It is shocking to be quite honest.

1:09 PM Eastern - The favorite in the United States is #11 Twilight Eclipse at 5 to 2. He was 20 to 1 on the morning line.

1:08 PM Eastern - We are 10 minutes away from the penultimate race in Dubai. The Group 1, $5 million Dubai Sheema classic will be run at 1 1/2 miles on the Turf course with a field of 15 horses.

1:01 PM Eastern - Here is the replay of the Dubai Duty Costless. As with all the replays, it is via DubaiRacingMeydan on Youtube:

1:00 PM Eastern - Here are the payouts for the Group 1 Dubai Duty Costless:

12:55 PM Eastern - The feed from Dubai just showed the overhead of the Dubai Duty Costless. The turn of foot shown by Just A Way (JPN) was amazing. He was at the back of the pack and by the time they straighted out in the stretch he had the lead. Amazing performance.

12:48 PM Eastern - Just Away beat the course record at Meydan by over 2 seconds. The old record was 1:47.93 set in March 2013.

12:45 PM Eastern - Just A Way literally ran that field off their feet. The 5 year old horse went the 1 1/8 miles in 1:45.52 and won by 6 1/4 lengths. He dominated that race and has easily been the most impressive winner today. He beat some quality horses too.

12:42 PM Eastern - #2 Just A Way (JPN) cruises to an easy victory in the Dubai Duty costless at odds of 3 to 1. #11 Vercingetorix (SAF) was 2nd and #10 Dank (GB) came from way out of it to finish 3rd.

12:37 PM Eastern - They are about to start loading for the Dubai Duty Costless.

12:34 PM Eastern - #10 Dank (GB) is a nice price at 5 to 1 and she will have a huge say in this race.

12:29 PM Eastern - The current favorite is #4 The Fugue (GB). We have co-second choices at 7 to 2 in #2 Just A Way (JPN) and #11 Vercingetorix (SAF).

12:25 PM Eastern - We are about 15 minutes from the start of Race 7 which is the $5 Million Dubai Duty Costless. 13 horses will go postward at 1 mile and 1/8 on the Turf course.

12:13 PM Eastern - Right now they are doing a spectacular lights festival at Meydan Racecourse and they will top it off with a huge fireworks display.

12:01 PM Eastern - Here is the replay of the Dubai Golden Shaheen courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan:

11:59 AM Eastern - Here are the payouts of the Dubai Golden Shaheen:

11:56 AM Eastern - Post time for the next race is at 12:40 PM Eastern time.

11:54 AM Eastern - #4 Sterling City ended up going off as the favorite at 5 to 2. Co-second choices were #12 Rich Tapestry (IRE) and #5 Reynaldothewizard.

11:46 AM Eastern - #7 United Color was 3rd at big odds and #5 Reynaldothewizard was 4th.

11:42 AM Eastern - #4 Sterling City (AUS) beats #12 Rich Tapestry (IRE) with a late run. That is 2 wins in a row for jockey Joao Moreira.

11:40 AM Eastern - They are loading into the gate for the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen.

11:38 AM Eastern - #4 Sterling City (AUS) has taken over favoritism in the US pools at 2 to 1. He had a morning line of 20-1 which shows how keyed in the bettors are on him.

11:35 AM Eastern - #12 Rich Tapestry (IRE) is the favorite at 5 to 2 right now. 2nd choice is #4 Sterling City (AUS) while the American horse, #6 Zee Bros, is 8 to 1.

11:32 AM Eastern - There is about 10 minutes to post for the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen. The purse is $2 million and a field of 13 will race 6 furlongs on the Tapeta surface.

11:30 AM Eastern - Here is the replay of the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, again courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan on Youtube:

11:25 AM Eastern - Here are the payouts for the Al Quoz Sprint:

11:14 AM Eastern - Great job by the crew covering tonight's races from Dubai. They picked up that #11 Ahtoug's jockey, Mickael Barzalona, dropped his whip 300 yards out.

11:09 AM Eastern - #8 Amber Sky (AUS) was ridden by Joao Moriera and trained by Ricky Yiu. He has been racing at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong. The winning time was 56.21 seconds.

11:08 AM Eastern - It was an interesting race for the favorite, #12 Shea Shea. He settled at the back of the pack and had to weave his way through horses in the last 200 meters. He was too far behind to reach the eventual winner Amber Sky.

11:06 AM Eastern - It appears that #11 Ahtoug (GB) held on for 2nd over the heavy favorite #12 Shea Shea (SAF).

11:05 AM Eastern - #8 Amber Sky (AUS) went to the lead and held on for the victory!

11:03 AM Eastern - They are loading into the gate for Group 1 Al Quoz sprint.

10:59 AM Eastern - #1 Joy and Fun (NZ) is an interesting long shot on the board. He is sitting at 20 to 1 and finished 2nd in this race last year. In 2012, he finished 3rd in this race.

10:55 AM Eastern - 8 minutes to post for the Al Quoz Sprint. #12 Shea Shea (SAF) is the 6 to 5 favorite right now. #8 Amber Sky (AUS) is the 3 to 1 second choice and #2 Sole Power (GB) is 6 to 1. All other horses are double digits on the board.

10:50 AM Eastern - The Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint will be a 5 furlong sprint on the Turf course. The Turf course is listed as good and a field of 12 horses are slated to go postward in the $1 million race.

10:44 AM Eastern - 19 minutes until the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint. The early favorite is #12 Shea Shea (SAF) at 4 to 5 and is trained by Mike de Kock.

10:43 AM Eastern - Here is the replay of the Group 2 UAE Derby, courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan on Youtube:

10:42 AM Eastern - Here are the official results and payouts for the UAE Derby:

10:38 AM Eastern - Tough race for the favorites. #5 Giovanni Boldini had little chance from the back of the pack and #4 Long John (AUS) just did not have anything tonight.

10:33 AM Eastern - Final time for 1 and 3/16 miles was 1:57.92.

10:32 AM Eastern - No committment from trainer Jamie Osborne on sending Toast of New York to the Kentucky Derby. He said, "All options are open."

10:30 AM Eastern - And that makes Jamie Spencer with the natural daily double with back-to-back wins for him! Toast of New York is trained by Jamie Osborne.

10:28 AM Eastern - Kentucky-bred #8 Toast of New York pulls the upset in the UAE Derby!! Jamie Spencer rode a great race right off the pace set by #1 Safety Check (IRE) and swooped to the front. #9 Amsar (IRE) finished 2nd. #5 Giovanni Boldini and #6 Emirates Flyer (GB) were in a close finish for 3rd place.

10:24 AM Eastern - Horses are loading into the gate for the UAE Derby!!

10:22 AM Eastern - 2nd choice is #4 Long John (AUS) at 2 to 1 and 3rd choice is #9 Asmar (IRE) at 6 to 1. All other entrants are double digits in odds.

10:20 AM Eastern - About 5 mintues to post to the UAE Derby. #5 Giovanni Boldini is the heavy favorite at 6 to 5. He is coming into this race off a 2nd place finish in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf in November.

10:17 AM Eastern - The UAE Derby is up next in will go off in approximately 10 minutes. 12 three year olds will go 1 3/16 miles on the Tapeta surface for a purse of $2 million

10:14 AM Eastern - Here is the replay of the Gold Cup, courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan:

10:14 AM Eastern - Official Results and payouts of Race 3, The Dubai Gold Cup:

10:10 AM Eastern - The United Arab Emirates National Anthem will be played shortly.

10:08 AM Eastern - The result are now official. #14 Certerach (IRE) is the winner, #7 Calvaryman (GB) finished 2nd by a head, and #2 Star Empire (SAF) finished 3rd.

10:04 AM Eastern - The trainer of Calvaryman (GB), Saeed bin Suroor, has withdrawn his objection in the Dubai Gold Cup. The results will stand.

10:03 AM Eastern - Right now, all parties involved are in the Stewards' room pleading their respective cases.

9:56 AM Eastern - HOLD ALL TICKETS!! There is a stewards inquiry into the final 300 meters of the Dubai Gold Cup. It involves the winner #14 Certerach (IRE).

9:54 AM Eastern - The final time for the 2 mile journey was 3:23.14.

9:53 AM Eastern - #14 Certerach (IRE) was 30 to 1 in the United States, while #7 Calvaryman (GB) was 6 to 5. In 3rd place was #2 Star Empire (SAF) who was 10 to 1.

9:51 AM Eastern - #14 Certerach (IRE) pulls off the HUGE upset over #7 Calvaryman (GB)!

9:45 AM Eastern - They are off in the Dubai Gold Cup!

9:38 AM Eastern - If you are trying to get value and beat #7 Calvaryman (GB), there are plenty of options. 2nd choice in the race is Ernest Hemingway (IRE) at 6 to 1 and he is trained by the Great Aidan O'Brien. Co-3rd choices at 7 to 1 are #6 Songcraft (IRE) and #8 Joshua Tree (IRE). #2 Star Empire (SAF) was listed at 5 to 1 on the morning line, but is currently sitting at 11 to 1 and is trained by Mike de Kock.

9:31 AM Eastern - As expected, #7 Calvaryman (GB) is the heavy favorite at 6 to 5. We are 13 minutes to post to the Dubai Gold Cup which will be run at 2 miles on the Turf course for a purse of $1 million. The turf course is listed at good.

9:29 AM Eastern - Here is the running of the 2014 Godolphin Mile. Video is courtesy of DubaiRacingMeydan on Youtube:

9:24 AM Eastern - Watching the overhead replay, #9 Flotilla made a GREAT run. She was third from last before flying home and just missed 2nd place.

9:21 AM Eastern - While we await the official results of the Godolphin Mile, there are 25 minutes to post for the 3rd race which is the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup.

9:19 AM Eastern - Variety Club ran the 1 mile distance in 1:37.28.

9:17 AM Eastern - #15 Variety Club ended up going off as the slight 5-2 favorite over #10 Shuruq. Variety Club had slightly more money wagered on him in the than versus Shuruq.

9:16 AM Eastern - It was close for 2nd place between #5 Soft Falling Rain (SAF) and #9 Flotilla (FR)

9:14 AM Eastern - #15 Variety Club (SAF) breaks from Post 14 and goes gate-to-wire in the Godolphin Mile.

9:10 AM Eastern - Horses are starting to load for the start of the Godolphin Mile. On a side note, it looks like a BEAUTIFUL day in Dubai for horse racing!

9:07 AM Eastern - 3 minutes to post for the Godolphin Mile! #10 Shuruq is the favorite at 5 to 2, while co-second choices are #5 Soft Falling Rain (SAF) and #15 Variety Club (SAF).

9:00 AM Eastern - We have hit the top of the hour and live coverage of Dubai will begin on HRTV and TVG for those who want to follow along.

8:52 AM Eastern - Early wagering favorite in this event is #5 Soft Falling Rain (SAF) at 5 to 2. No surprise there given he is trained by Mike de Kock. #15 Variety Club (SAF) is 7 to 2, #10 Shuruq is 4 to 1 and #9 Flotilla (FR) is 5 to 1.

8:46 AM Eastern - We are 25 minutes away from the 2nd race on the Card. Race 2 is the Group 2 Godolphin Mile. The purse will be $1 million and we have a field of 15 horses. Please note that #7 Forjatt (IRE) has scratched out of this race.

8:44 AM Eastern - Welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the Dubai World Cup card! Matthew Dixon here to lead you through the card!