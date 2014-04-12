Florida and Louisiana Derbies Give Rise To New Kentucky Derby Contenders: How It Happened

Wrap up 8:33 PM Eastern - If you managed to stay with this writer throughout the day while covering ALL the big races, THANK YOU!! Even if you only peeked in a few times, it is sitll much appreciated. Until next time, good night and take care.

Wrap up 8:30 PM Eastern - In summation, Constitution won the Florida Derby and Vicar's In Trouble won the Louisiana Derby. Both horses, if entered in the Kentucky Derby, are assured a spot in the starting gate with their victories today.

Fair Grounds 8:27 PM Eastern - Here are the prices for the 13th race at the Fair Grounds

Fair Grounds 8:24 PM Eastern - #12 Goosey wins the nightcap on Louisiana Derby at 9 to 2. #11 Be A Cherokee was 2nd at 5 to 1 and it was close between #6 Trespass and #2 Pontchartrain for 3rd.

Fair Grounds 8:13 PM Eastern - #6 Trespass is the clear favorite at 9 to 5 while #2 Pontchartrain is 3 to 1. #1 Be The Deal and #12 Goosey are both 5 to 1.

Fair Grounds 8:10 PM Eastern - Race 13 is coming up in 10 minutes. #13 Gold Light, #14 Starrywalk, #15 Lynn's Victor, and #16 Ide Be Doc Adams are all scratched.

Fair Grounds 7:55 PM Eastern - Here are the results for race 12 from the Fair Grounds

Fair Grounds 7:36 PM Eastern - In race 12, #2 Waystogeaux, #8 Big Levi, #11 Fish Cakes, #13 Sweet Baby Gaines, and #14 City Monk are scratched. Louisiana-breds are going 1 mile and 70 yards on the dirt.

Fair Grounds 7:32 PM Eastern - There are still 2 more races at the Fair Grounds. Race 12 goes off at 7:50 PM Eastern and Race 13 goes off at 8:20 PM Eastern.

Fair Grounds 7:27 PM Eastern - Here is the official results of the 2014 Louisiana Derby:

Fair Grounds 7:24 PM Eastern - There has been a change in the order of finish in the Louisiana Derby. 4th place finisher #9 In Trouble has been disqualified and placed 5th for interence during the stretch run. The previous order of finish was 6-1-7-9 and the new order of finish is 6-1-7-10.

Fair Grounds 7:18 PM Eastern - #6 Vicar's In Trouble (3 to 1) did get an easy pace setup today. #1 Intense Holiday held on for 2nd at 9 to 5 and #7 Commanding Curve was 3rd at 13 to 1.

Fair Grounds 7:18 PM Eastern - #6 Vicar's In Trouble takes controls the pace and easily wins the Grade 1 Louisiana Derby!!!

Fair Grounds 7:08 PM Eastern - #1 Intense Holiday, trained by Todd Pletcher, is now the 5 to 2 favorite. We still have a few minutes before post time.

Fair Grounds 7:07 PM Eastern - There are no scratches in the Grade 1 Louisiana Derby. 10 three year olds will go 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. As with the Florida Derby, a victory or 2nd place finish will guarantee a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate.

Fair Grounds 7:06 PM Eastern - Post time for the Louisiana Derby is about 7 minutes away. #9 In Trouble and #6 Vicar's In Trouble are the co-favorites.

Gulf7:03 PM Eastern - That is it for GulfPark today as the Florida Derby was their last race of the day. Now it is on to New Orleans for the Louisiana Derby.

Gulf7:02 PM Eastern - Here are the results of the Florida Derby:

Gulf7:00 PM Eastern - With that win, jockey Javier Castellano had 5 wins at Gulftoday and trainer Todd Pletcher had 4 wins.

Gulf6:58 PM Eastern - Heavy favorite, #3 Cairo Prince was 6 to 5 but he clearly was tired. That is not a surprise given he had not raced for 4 months.

Gulf6:56 PM Eastern - Constitution gets through on the rail and gets up in time to defeat Wildcat Red in the Florida Derby!!

Gulf6:52 PM Eastern - They are circling the horses behind the gate, typical for a big race to draw more money into the pools.

Gulf6:50 PM Eastern - On the Rainbow 6 front, if #2 Matador wins, one lucky bettor will take home $5 million. Any other result and there would be a carryover.

Gulf6:47 PM Eastern - #3 Cairo Prince is the favorite at even money, but he has not raced in 4 months. 2nd choice is #4 Constitution at 3 to 1 and #1 Wildcat Red is 4 to 1.

Gulf6:37 PM Eastern - We are about 15 minutes from the start of the Grade 1 Florida Derby. The winner of this race will earn 100 points and be assured of a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate.

Fair Grounds 6:35 PM Eastern - Here are the results of the 10th race at the Fair Grounds:

Fair Grounds 6:32 PM Eastern - #8 Palace Malice sweeps by the leader on the far turn and then repels the even money favorite, #5 Normandy Invasion, with ease to win the Grade 2 New Orleans Handicap at 6 to 5.

Fair Grounds 6:25 PM Eastern - We are about 2 minutes to post from the Grade 2 New Orleans Handicap. #8 Palace Malice and #5 Normandy Invasion are both even money.

Gulf6:23 PM Eastern - Here are the official results from the 13th race at Gulfstream:

Gulf6:19 PM Eastern - #10 Newsdad wins the Grade 2 Pan American Stakes at 5 to 1. He had a bit of help that #2 Vertiformer could not get out until late, but Newsdad held on for the victory.

Gulf6:09 PM Eastern - #1 Slumber (GB) is favored at 8 to 5 over #5 Admiral Kitten who is at 2 to 1. The next closest competitor on the tote board is #10 Newsdad at 5 to 1. #6 Charming Kitten is ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Todd Pletcher who have been a lethal combination today.

Gulfstream 6:07 PM Eastern - There are 5 minutes to post for the Grade 2 Pan American Stakes. A field of 10 horses will go 1 1 /2 miles on the turf course. #7 Amira's Prince (IRE) is scratched (He ran in the 8th race at the Fair Grounds earlier today).

Fair Grounds 6:06 PM Eastern - Race 10 at the Fair Grounds will be the Grade 2 New Orleans Handicap for 4 year olds and upward. They will be going 1 1/8 miles and post time is at 6:25 PM Eastern time. #2 Mister Marti Gras and #4 Prayer For Relief are both scratched.

Fair Grounds 6:00 PM Eastern - The Crescent City Derby is official:

Fair Grounds 5:58 PM Eastern - What a race by #7 Gold Appointment (8 to 1). He went to lead and set a quick opening quarter in 22.93, but had plenty in the tank to win by 3 lengths. #10 Hot Zapper was 2nd at 7 to 2 and #1 Blue Forty Two was 3rd at 25 to 1.

Fair Grounds 5:52 PM Eastern - Horses are starting to load for the Crescent City Derby.

Gulf5:50 PM Eastern - Just a quick note that only 457 tickets are alive in the Rainbow Six with 2 races left. Only a single winnnig ticket will take the jackpot of $5 million.

Fair Grounds 5:47 PM Eastern - We are about 5 minutes from post time until the Crescent City Derby. This is a packed race with 14 horses. #10 Drewssasin is the extremely tepid favorite at 9 to 2. #9 Youve Got a Friend is the second choice at 5 to 1. Great wagering opportunity in this race.

Gulf5:46 PM Eastern - Here are the results of the Grade 3 Skip Away. Javier Castellano has 4 winners today and Todd Pletcher has 3.

Gulf5:42 PM Eastern - Great job of riding by Javier Castellano. He rated #11 Micromanage (4 to 1) perfectly and he pounced in the stretch to beat #9 Norumbega (9 to 2).

Gulf5:34 PM Eastern - Once again, per Larry Collmus on Twitter, there are only 3,510 tickets alive in the Rainbow Six. Another upset in this race and someone may have a chance to go home with over $5 million (before taxes, of course).

Gulf5:33 PM Eastern - The lukewarm favorite is #2 War Dancer at odds of 3 to 1. This horse was 15 to 1 on the morning line, but the bettors are all over him. #5 Nevada Kid and #7 Nikki's Sandcastle are both co-second choice at 4 to 1. 4th choice is #9 Norumbega at 9 to 2 and 5th choice is #11 Micromanage at 5 to 1.

Gulf5:29 PM Eastern - We are up to race 12 at Gulfstream, which is the Grade 3 Skip Away Stakes at 1 3/16 miles on dirt. The race is for 4 year olds and up. Scratch #3 Grand Tito. Post time is 10 minutes away.

Fair Grounds 5:26 PM Eastern - Race 9 is the Crescent City Derby for 3 year old Louisiana-breds. They will be going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. #13 Salute the L T J G and #16 Let Me In are scratched. Post time is 5:50 PM Eastern time.

Fair Grounds 5:24 PM Eastern - Race #8, the Grade 2 Mervin Muniz Handicap, is official!! 4th place finisher, #3 Real Solution, had no excuses for his poor effort today.

Fair Grounds 5:21 PM Eastern - #6 Skyring just barely held on to win at odds of 7 to 1. #1 Amira's Prince (IRE) could not get up in time at odds of 4 to 5. #2 Burn The Mortagage was 3rd at 18 to 1.

Fair Grounds 5:13 PM Eastern - We are just 2 minutes from the start of Race 9, the Grade 2 Mervin Muniz Handicap. #1 Amira's Prince (IRE) is the 4 to 5 favorite for jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bill Mott. #3 Real Solution is the 2nd choice at 2 to 1.

Gulf5:12 PM Eastern - Here are the payouts for race 11, the Grade 3 Appleton Stakes:

Gulf5:06 PM Eastern - #5 Hey Leroy continues the parade of good prices today at odds of 11 to 1. He got up just in time to beat #4 Mr. (5 to 2) and #2 Salto (IRE) was in 3rd at odds of 5 to 2.

Gulf5:00 PM Eastern - Per Larry Collmus on Twitter, there are only 44,484 tickets alive in the Rainbow Six.

Gulf4:57 PM Eastern - #2 Salto (IRE) is the 2 to 1 favorite right now. He will be ridden by Javier Castellano and trained by Todd Pletcher. #6 Tetradrachm is 3 to 1 and #4 Mr. is 7 to 2.

Gulf4:54 PM Eastern - Race 11 is the Grade 3 Appleton Stakes at 1 Mile on the turf. There is about 7 minutes to post and a field of 9 will run. #10 Cozzetti, #11 Csaba, and #12 Catron are all scratched out of this race.

Fair Grounds 4:52 PM Eastern - Race 8 at the Fair Grounds is the Grade 2 Mervin H. Muniz Jr Handicap and features another small field of 5 horses. #5 Mister Marti Gras has scratched out of this race. Race 8 will be 1 1/8 miles on the turf course, which is listed as Soft. Post time is 5:15 PM Eastern.

Fair Grounds 4:50 PM Eastern - Untapable beat #3 Fiftyshadesofgold and #5 Unbridled Forever. A chalky outcome in Race 7 at the Fair Grounds:

Fair Grounds 4:46 PM Eastern - #1 Untapable easily won the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks at 1 to 2. It must be a nice respite for the much maligned Steve Asmussen. Rosie Napravnik pushed the button at the top of the stretch and Untapable responded with a nice turn of foot.

Fair Grounds 4:39 PM Eastern - We are just 1 minute to post for the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks. #1 Untapable is still getting hammered by the bettors. She is 2 to 5.

Gulf4:38 PM Eastern - Here are the payouts for the Grade 3 Orchid Stakes:

Gulfstream 4:34 PM Eastern - #2 Anjaz stole the Grade 3 Orchid Stakes by going gate-to-wire at odds of 5 to 1. She won with plenty left in the tank. #7 Viva Rafaela (BRZ) was 2nd at 6 to 1.

Gulfstream 4:23 PM Eastern - We are 3 minutes away from the start of Race 10 at Gulfstream. The co-favorites are #1 Aigue Marine (GB) and #5 Inimitable Romance at odds of 5 to 2. 3rd choice is #6 Caroline Thomas at odds of 3 to 1.

Fair Grounds 4:21 PM Eastern - Race 7 is the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks. A compact field of 5 will race and #1 Untapable is the heavy favorite at 1 to 5 on the tote board. The five three year old fillies will go 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. Race 7 will go off at 4:40 PM Eastern time.

Fair Grounds 4:20 PM Eastern - Here those prices for Race 6 at the Fair Grounds:

Fair Grounds 4:15 PM Eastern - #7 Eriugena (IRE) came from last to win Race 6 as the 3 to 1 favorite. #13 Bluffalatta made a huge sweeping move on the turn and into the stretch at odds of 12 to 1, but could not hold off the fast closing Eriugena (IRE). #10 Purgenality was 3rd at big odds of 42 to 1.

Fair Grounds 4:07 PM Eastern - We are 3 minutes to post at the Fair Grounds. #7 Eriugena (IRE) is the favorite at 5 to 2 while #11 Fighter Squadron is 7 to 2.

Gulf4:05 PM Eastern - Race 10 is scheduled to go off at 4:26 Eastern time. Race 10 is the Grade 3 Orchid Stakes and will be run at 1 1/2 miles on the Turf course. #4 Antonia Autumn is scratched out of the race.

Gulf4:05 PM Eastern - #1 Hanalin had a tough trip as she was boxed in on the rail and did not get out until it was too late to make an impact.

Gulf4:04 PM Eastern - Here are the results of the 9th race at Gulfstream:

Gulf4:01 PM Eastern - #2 Daring Kathy springs the upset at odds of 9 to 1 to kick off the Rainbow Six! #4 Hillhouse High was 2nd as the 2-1 to favorite. #5 Little Michelle held onto 3rd over at odds of 3 to 1 over #1 Danalin at odds of 5 to 1.

Gulf3:56 PM Eastern - The Rainbow Six pool has surpassed $5 million.

Gulf3:51 PM Eastern - #4 Hillhouse High is the 2 to 1 favorite over #5 Little Michelle as they are about 2 minutes to post time.

Gulf3:48 PM Eastern - We are 5 minutes to post for Race 9 at Gulfstream. The rain is headed for the track, but has not hit yet according to the radar.

Fair Grounds 3:45 PM Eastern - Race 6 at the Fair Grounds is OFF the turf and will be run at 1 Mile and 70 yards on the Dirt. Scratch #3 Aqtaar and #6 English Pound. Post time is 4:10 PM Eastern time.

Fair Grounds 3:43 PM Eastern - Here are the prices for Race 5 at the Fair Grounds. This was jockey's Richard Eramia's 2nd win on today's race card.

Fair Grounds 3:41 PM Eastern - #4 Blessed Immaculata, at 5 to 2, was easily best today once she got clear running room. #10 In Kelly's Defense finished 2nd as the 2 to favorite and #11 Aunt Lois was 3rd at 6 to 1.

Fair Grounds 3:38 PM Eastern - As the horses approach the gate, we have three horses vying for favoritism. #10 In Kelly's Defense is a 5 to 2, #4 Blessed Immaculata is 3 to 1 and #8 Kingston Terrace is also 3 to 1.

Fair Grounds 3:33 PM Eastern - The weather was so bad yesterday that the Fair Grounds cancelled all racing. Here is a picture of the paddock at the Fair Grounds on Friday morning, courtesy of Brian. W Spencer on Twitter (@brianwspencer)

Fair Grounds 3:32 PM Eastern - Race 5 is coming up at the Fair Grounds. They are about 5 minutes away from the start. Remember, Race 5 is off the turf after the deluge of rain they got yesterday.

Gulf3:31 PM Eastern - Race 9 will be the start of Rainbow Six at Gulfstream. There is $4.5 million in the Rainbow Six as of this moment and it is going to grow close to $5 million.

Gulf3:30 PM Eastern - Here are those payouts for the Sir Shackleton Stakes:

Gulf3:26 PM Eastern - Finishing in 2nd place was #7 Dad'z Laugh at 4 to 1 and 3rd was the 8 to 5 favorite, #9 Ribo Bobo. Ribo Bobo had no excuses with a perfect trip on the outside.

Gulf3:25 PM Eastern - The aptly named #1 horse, Happy My Way, wins the Sir Shackleton by 5 lengths at odds of 2 to 1. He was happy to do it his own way, going gate-to-wire with ease.

Gulf3:20 PM Eastern - We are also halfway through the marathon card here at Gulfstream. 14 races are on the card. 7 down, only 7 more remaining. The Florida Derby will be the last race of the day at Gulfstream.

Gulf3:19 PM Eastern - The 8th Race from Gulfis the Sir Shackleton Stakes and is about 2 minutes away from post time. 8 horses will go 6 1/2 furlongs on the dirt.

Fair Grounds 3:15 PM Eastern - Here the those MASSIVE prices from Fair Grounds Race 4:

Fair Grounds 3:05 PM Eastern - Big prices end up hitting the board in the Crescent City as #3 Blading Wild Cat wins at odds of 20 to 1! #5 Another Pinot at odds of 36 to 1 finished 2nd and #1 All Woman was 3rd at odds of 11 to 1. #4 Closing Report weakened in deep stretch and finished 4th at even money.

Gulfstream 3:01 PM Eastern - Here are the payouts from the 7th race at Gulfstream:

Fair Grounds 2:59 PM Eastern - 3 minutes until the Crescent City Oaks. This race is for 3 year old fillies who were bred in Louisiana. #4 Closing Report is the heavy favorite at 4 to 5.

Gulfstream 2:58 PM Eastern - #5 Palace Gate (6 to 5 favorite) saved ground throughout and ran by #4 Decisive Edge. #1 Lord Trondor was 3rd.

Gulf2:54 PM Eastern - They are loading for the 7th race at Gulfstream. #5 Palace Gate is the 6 to 5 favorite. This race will be 1 1/16 miles on the Turf course.

Fair Grounds 2:54 PM Eastern - Race 3 was won by #3 Hopeful Notion and Richard Eramia. He beat the even money favorite #7 Skip The Pinot.

Fair Grounds 2:48 PM Eastern - Here are race 2 results. The 7 to 5 second choice, #4 Embellishing Bob beat the 6 to 5 favorite #5 Clark Kent.

Fair Grounds 2:47 PM Eastern - Time to catch up on the results of races 2 and 3 from the Fair Grounds.

Gulf2:30 PM Eastern - The GulfOaks is official! #6 In Tune did, in fact, win as the even money favorite. She earned 100 points towards a spot in the Kentucky Oaks.

Gulf2:26 PM Eastern - What a horse racing in the GulfOaks!!! #6 In Tune and #8 House Rules were nose and nose to the finish! It appears #6 In Tune got her nose down first, but we will await the official results.

Gulf2:20 PM Eastern - They are at the post for the Grade 2 GulfOaks. #6 In Tune is 1 to 1 on the tote board right now.

Gulf2:20 PM Eastern - Apologies for the lack of updates. We are also covering the end of the Dubai World Cup Carnival. #6 African Story won the 2014 Dubai World Cup for trainer Saeed bin Suroor and Godolphin Stables.

Gulf2:03 PM Eastern - Here are the prices from Race 5:

Gulf1:58 PM Eastern - The two favorites in Race 5 finish in the top 2. #5 Charge Now (5-2) gets up to beat the 9 to 5 favorite, #7 Legend. #3 Hallowed finished back in 3rd place.

Fair Grounds 1:39 PM Eastern - Results for the Opening race on Louisiana Derby:

Gulf1:37 PM Eastern - The results stand in the 4th race at Gulfstream. #6 Gamay Noir paid $100.20 to win:

Fair Grounds 1:34 PM Eastern - #6 Alamo Heights takes the opener at the Fair Grounds at odds of 3-1. #2 Half Exploited was second at odds of 11 to 1 and #5 Rock'em Earl took 3rd place at 3 to 1.

Gulf1:32 PM Eastern - Race 4 at Gulfis under review for an inquiry by the Stewards.

Gulf1:30 PM Eastern - Race 4 at Gulfwas Rampart Stakes and it was a MASSIVE upset! #6 Gamay Noir won at odds of 45-1 over #8 Unlimited Budget (2-1) and odds on favorite #2 Devil's Cave (1 to 2).

Fair Grounds 1:16 PM Eastern - Here are today's scratches from the Fair Grounds. All the races, except for Race 8, are off the turf.

Gulfstream 1:13 PM Eastern - Here are the results for race 3 at Gulfstream. #7 La Madrina is a half sister to Verrazano who was one of the top choices in the 2013 Kentucky Derby.

Fair Grounds 1:10 PM Eastern - We are 20 minutes from the start of racing at the Fair Grounds Racecourse. A slew of scratches are on the card and they will be posted shortly.

Gulf1:05 PM Eastern - After some trouble loading in the last horse, they went off. #10 Thirteen Arrows was the 3 to 5 favorite but she did not hit the board (finish in the top 3). The unofficial order of finish was #7 La Madrina (9-2), #11 Jenny's Rocket (5-1), and #6 Tis Duet (35-1)

Gulf12:53 PM Eastern - A field of 11 horses are going to race 7 furlongs on the dirt in race 3. There are no scratches and post time is at the top of the hour.

Gulf12:46 PM Eastern - Here are the results for Race 2 from Gulfstream:

Gulf12:37 PM Eastern - There is an inquiry into the running of the 2nd race at Gulfstream. There was an incident on the far turn that the stewards are looking at.

Gulf12:34 PM Eastern - #9 Quick Wit won the 1 1/16 Miles Turf event over #4 Padilla.

Gulf12:15 PM Eastern - Race 2 will go off at about 12:25 PM Eastern time. #6 Kaigun is scratched as is #12 Integrity leaving a field of 10 horses.

Gulf12:10 PM Eastern - Here are the results and payouts of Race 1:

Gulf12:06 PM Eastern - #1 Viva Majorca ridden by Luis Contreras and trained by Ian Wilkes was an easy winner at 7 to 2. He won by about 10 lengths.

Gulf12:02 PM Eastern - They are at the post for the 1st race. Currently the track is fast and the turf is firm. They are expecting rain shower later today.

Gulf11:54 AM Eastern - There are no scratches in the first race of the day.

Gulfsream 11:48 AM Eastern - The first race at GulfPark will be going off at the top of the hour. For the first several races, we will provide results of each race.