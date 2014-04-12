Keeneland To Remove Polytrack Surface This Summer

Keeneland has made the decision to move on from the era of a polytrack surface at its racetrack. Keeneland Association announced they will remove their current polytrack surface this summer and replace it with a dirt surface. The removal of the surface will begin on May 19 and is expected to be completed by August 15. The fall meet at Keeneland will get underway in October.

In 2006 Keeneland shocked the horse racing world by installing the polytrack surface after extensive testing on their training track. The polytrack was first used at Keeneland for the 2006 Fall racing meet. Tradition focused Keeneland went against the conventional dirt surface that is in place at nearly every track in North America. Several tracks followed in the footsteps of Keeneland and installed their own synthetic surface citing the safety of horses on the new surfaces.

However, since that time synthetic surfaces have began to fade in popularity. Santa Anita, located in Arcadia, California, went through two different types of synethic surfaces before ultimately going back to dirt. Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego has announced they will remove their polytrack surface after the conclusion of their 2014 racing dates.

According to Keeneland President Bill Thomason, the new surface will be composed of sand, clay, and silt from local mines. Thomason also said that the plan to bid to host a future Breeders' Cup had no impact on the decision to switch back to a dirt surface.

There are five racetracks left in North America that use a synthetic surface. Those five tracks are Arlington Park (Arlington Heights, Illinois), Golden Gate Fields (Berkeley, California), Presque Isle Downs (Erie, Pennsylvania), Turfway Park (Florence, Kentucky), and Woodbine (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

Below is a video of the 2006 Grade 1 Bluegrass Stakes, which is the last time that race has been run on a dirt surface.