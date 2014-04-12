Wicked Strong Upsets The Wood Memorial

Wicked Strong came from off the pace to upset the $1 million Grade 1 Wood Memorial. Previously undefeated horses Samraat and Social Inclusion finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Wicked Strong received 100 points towards the Kentucky Derby point system. Samraat recieved 40 points, Social Inclusion received 20 points, and 4th place finisher Schivarelli received 10 points.

Schivarelli and Samraat both broke the quickest in the field while 8 to 5 favorite Social Inclusion broke slowly and had to be hustled to the lead. Wicked Strong settled about 5 lengths off the pace set by both Schivarelli and Social Inclusion. Social Inclusion took over the lead on the far turn and held a two length lead in the stretch before weakening in deep stretch. Wicked Strong went three wide entering the stretch and quickly made up ground to win by 3 1/2 lengths. Samraat got up to be 2nd by a nose over Social Inclusion.

Prior to the race, Social Inclusion was regarded as one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby. He had to finish in the top two In order to guarantee a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Social Inclusion will need help to make the Derby field.

Wicked Strong is named for the Boston Marathon Bombings that took place in April 2013. He was ridden by Rajiv Maragh and trained by James Jerkens. He paid $20.40 to win, $7.60 to place, and $4.20 to show. Samraat paid $4.90 to place and $3.00 to show. Social Inclusion paid $2.70 to show. The list of all the payouts for the Wood Memorial are below:

The final time for the 1 1/8 miles on dirt was 1:49.31. The official order of finish was Wicked Strong, Samraat, Social Inclusion, Schivarelli, Uncle Sigh, Noble Moon, Kristo, Effinex, Harpoon, and Los Borrachos.

Here is a replay of the 2014 Wood Memorial, courtesy of the New York Racing Association's YouTube page: