California Chrome Cruises To Victory In Santa Anita Derby

California Chrome was so dominant in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby that he was eased with a sixteenth of a mile to run. California Chrome won by 5 1/4 lengths and is the prohibitive favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Hoppertunity rallied to finish 2nd while Candy Boy finished 3rd. Dublin Up rounded out the superfecta in 4th place. With the win, California Chrome received 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby points system. Hoppertunity received 40 points, Candy Boy received 20 points, and Dublin Up received 10.

The payouts from the 2014 Santa Anita Derby are below:

Maiden Dublin Up took the lead out of the gate and was quickly followed by California Chrome, Candy Boy, and Schoolofhardrocks. As the horses entered the backstretch, Dublin Up and California Chrome continued to lead the field. Candy Boy pressed the leaders three wide on the backstretch and Hoppertunity sat behind the leading trio saving ground near the rail. California Chrome and jockey Victor Espinoza bided their time until halfway on the far turn. At that point, jockey Victor Espinoza pushed the go button on California Chrome and he responded by kicking away from the field. Hoppertunity finally got out of a tight spot on the turn, but he was no match for the winner. Candy Boy stayed on for 3rd and Dublin Up managed to hold on to finish 4th.

The final time for the 1 1/8 miles on dirt was 1:47.52. California Chrome was ridden by Victor Espinoza and trained by Art Sherman. The official order of finish was California Chrome, Hoppertunity, Candy Boy, Dublin Up, Big Tire, Rprettyboyfloyd, Friendswith K Mill, and Schoolofhardrocks.

Here is a replay of the 2014 Santa Anita Derby courtesy of Santa Anita Park's YouTube page: